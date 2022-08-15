ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartholomew County, IN

Fox 59

2 shot on Indy's northwest side

Two people have been shot and one person is in critical condition on Indy's northwest side. Man falls 30 feet from upper level of Lucas Oil Stadium …. Gunfire returns to troubled apartment complex on …. Carmel road construction. Gov. Holcomb takes questions on new abortion law. Madison County prosecutor...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Monroe County Sheriff’s Department investigating death of Indiana University student

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the death of a female Indiana University student. Wednesday morning, deputies responded to a residence off-campus on report of a person unconscious and unresponsive. Police say a female IU student, who was involved with a campus sorority,...
Fox 59

Series of shootings under investigation

Several people are shot throughout Indianapolis late Tuesday into early Wednesday. New runway at Indianapolis International Airport …. The Kids Heart Challenge™ Introduces 8 New “Heart …. ‘Glimmers of hope’ in Richmond officer’s recovery. City of Carmel kicking off Home Place construction …. Angela Answers: Safe...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

IMPD investigates deadly shooting on west side

One person is dead and investigators with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are looking for answers after a shooting on the city’s west side. https://fox59.com/news/impd-investigates-deadly-shooting-on-west-side/
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Carmel police officer resigns following Indiana State Police investigation

CARMEL, Ind. — Thursday, August 18, a police officer resigned from the Carmel Police Department after being contacted by the Indiana State Police in regards to an investigation. Officer Andrew Longyear was contacted by Indiana State Police and notified that charges were being filed against him as result of...
CARMEL, IN
Fox 59

Carmel road construction

Celebrating President Benjamin Harrison’s Birthday. New Zealand: Children’s remains found inside suitcases …. Classes for Parents of Strong-Willed Children Starting …. Case dismissed against IMPD officer accused of marijuana …. Docs: Fishers firefighter punched police, reached …. Bloomington bakery forced to close after overnight …. Local teens search...
CARMEL, IN
Fox 59

Another day of no new records for temperatures

INDIANAPOLIS – We dropped into the 50s in some areas this morning. They didn’t drop far enough to break any records, though. No rainfall is expected again today and no 90s are in the forecast so those records will hold once again for today. Record high temperature: 99°...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

When will it feel like fall in Indiana?

INDIANAPOLIS — While it has been cooler than average in Indianapolis for the last few days, we are not done with the heat. We will keep the 70s and 80s the rest of the week, which is normal here in central Indiana. Our average highs through the rest of August stay in the 80s.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Bicycle festival in downtown Indianapolis

August 27th & 28th, Downtown Indianapolis will host the IU Health momentum, a bicycle festival. It's built around two races that bring in pro and amateur riders from across the U.S. Pro cyclist, Arielle Coy, talks about the event and the sport of cycling.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

City of Carmel kicking off Home Place construction projects

Construction crews will begin work on several roadways in Carmel in the coming days and months. City of Carmel kicking off Home Place construction …. Carmel police deputy chief resigns in wake of allegations …. IMPD seeks help finding man wanted on murder charge. Former GOP state senator sentenced to...
CARMEL, IN
Fox 59

Bargersville house fire

One person has been critically injured after a fire engulfed a Bargersville home. Firefighters reported explosions. (Video by Bargersville Fire department)
BARGERSVILLE, IN
Fox 59

Indianapolis crime rate drops but not for juveniles

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis may be a less violent place than it was a year ago with homicide down 20%, aggravated assaults off 16% and non-fatal shootings slumping 12%, but the numbers are not so optimistic for juveniles. Last year on this date, IMPD had recorded 51 juveniles who had...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

