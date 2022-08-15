Read full article on original website
Fox 59
2 shot on Indy's northwest side
Two people have been shot and one person is in critical condition on Indy's northwest side. Man falls 30 feet from upper level of Lucas Oil Stadium …. Gunfire returns to troubled apartment complex on …. Carmel road construction. Gov. Holcomb takes questions on new abortion law. Madison County prosecutor...
Monroe County Sheriff’s Department investigating death of Indiana University student
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the death of a female Indiana University student. Wednesday morning, deputies responded to a residence off-campus on report of a person unconscious and unresponsive. Police say a female IU student, who was involved with a campus sorority,...
Series of shootings under investigation
Several people are shot throughout Indianapolis late Tuesday into early Wednesday. New runway at Indianapolis International Airport …. The Kids Heart Challenge™ Introduces 8 New “Heart …. ‘Glimmers of hope’ in Richmond officer’s recovery. City of Carmel kicking off Home Place construction …. Angela Answers: Safe...
IMPD investigates deadly shooting on west side
One person is dead and investigators with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are looking for answers after a shooting on the city’s west side. https://fox59.com/news/impd-investigates-deadly-shooting-on-west-side/
Carmel police officer resigns following Indiana State Police investigation
CARMEL, Ind. — Thursday, August 18, a police officer resigned from the Carmel Police Department after being contacted by the Indiana State Police in regards to an investigation. Officer Andrew Longyear was contacted by Indiana State Police and notified that charges were being filed against him as result of...
Carmel road construction
Celebrating President Benjamin Harrison’s Birthday. New Zealand: Children’s remains found inside suitcases …. Classes for Parents of Strong-Willed Children Starting …. Case dismissed against IMPD officer accused of marijuana …. Docs: Fishers firefighter punched police, reached …. Bloomington bakery forced to close after overnight …. Local teens search...
Indiana ranks in top 5 for Midwest startups
Indianapolis is now rated the third best Midwest city for startups according to this year’s Midwest Startups City Rankings. https://fox59.com/?p=1480090.
Another day of no new records for temperatures
INDIANAPOLIS – We dropped into the 50s in some areas this morning. They didn’t drop far enough to break any records, though. No rainfall is expected again today and no 90s are in the forecast so those records will hold once again for today. Record high temperature: 99°...
Case dismissed against IMPD officer accused of marijuana grow operation
The case has been dismissed against a former Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer who was accused of taking part in a marijuana grow operation. https://fox59.com/indiana-news/case-dismissed-against-impd-officer-accused-of-marijuana-grow-operation/
IMPD seeks help finding man wanted on murder charge
Indianapolis police are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted for murder. https://fox59.com/news/indycrime/impd-seeks-help-finding-man-wanted-on-murder-charge/
When will it feel like fall in Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS — While it has been cooler than average in Indianapolis for the last few days, we are not done with the heat. We will keep the 70s and 80s the rest of the week, which is normal here in central Indiana. Our average highs through the rest of August stay in the 80s.
1 critically injured as firefighters report explosions in Bargersville house fire
One person has been critically injured after heavy flames engulfed a home in Bargersville. Firefighters reported encountering multiple explosions while battling the blaze. https://fox59.com/indiana-news/1-critically-injured-as-firefighters-report-explosions-in-bargersville-house-fire/
National Sandwich Month with Tanorria Askew
INDIANAPOLIS — Chef and owner of Tanorria’s Table, Tanorria Askew stopped by the studio to share how to bring your sandwich game to the next level!. To learn more visit TanorriasTable.com.
Bicycle festival in downtown Indianapolis
August 27th & 28th, Downtown Indianapolis will host the IU Health momentum, a bicycle festival. It's built around two races that bring in pro and amateur riders from across the U.S. Pro cyclist, Arielle Coy, talks about the event and the sport of cycling.
City of Carmel kicking off Home Place construction projects
Construction crews will begin work on several roadways in Carmel in the coming days and months. City of Carmel kicking off Home Place construction …. Carmel police deputy chief resigns in wake of allegations …. IMPD seeks help finding man wanted on murder charge. Former GOP state senator sentenced to...
Social media comments lead to Carmel officer charged with identity deception
An investigation by Indiana State Police has led to a Carmel officer being charged with identity deception after he allegedly made derogatory comments online while posing as someone else. https://fox59.com/news/social-media-comments-lead-to-fishers-man-being-charged-with-identity-deception/
Bargersville house fire
One person has been critically injured after a fire engulfed a Bargersville home. Firefighters reported explosions. (Video by Bargersville Fire department)
New runway at Indianapolis International Airport to pave way for flights to Europe?
Could a major expansion at Indianapolis International be the ticket to nonstop travel from Indy to Europe? Last week, we learned more about the airport’s new nearly $200 million runway rebuild. https://fox59.com/?p=1480077.
DPW looking at worst of the worst streets for 2023 reconstruction
Indianapolis is planning on investing $1.15 billion into reconstructing transportation and storm water infrastructure during the next five years. https://fox59.com/news/dpw-looking-at-worst-of-the-worst-streets-for-2023-reconstruction/
Indianapolis crime rate drops but not for juveniles
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis may be a less violent place than it was a year ago with homicide down 20%, aggravated assaults off 16% and non-fatal shootings slumping 12%, but the numbers are not so optimistic for juveniles. Last year on this date, IMPD had recorded 51 juveniles who had...
