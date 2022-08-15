Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Indiana Market is Road-Trip WorthyTravel MavenArcadia, IN
This Beautiful Park in Indiana is Seriously UnderratedTravel MavenCarmel, IN
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Related
Fox 59
More sunshine, no 90s in sight; rain this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS – We once again started off this morning with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s! Temperatures today will top off in the 80s with plenty of sunshine and that will continue into the weekend. Sunny, nice Wednesday. For the rest of your Wednesday, temperatures will top...
Fox 59
Clear & comfortable with a chance for northern lights!
INDIANAPOLIS – Another day, another 24-hour window of time to enjoy outdoors! We find ourselves in the midst of a beautiful stretch of weather and one that should continue for the next couple of days. We even have an outside chance to enjoy a light show overnight. Possible aurora,...
Fox 59
Quiet weather today, rain and temperature records continue
INDIANAPOLIS – With a dry and seasonal day ahead, no new records will be set for this date. Overnight lows will drop into the 60s, maybe a few 50s, but nothing record-breaking. Record high temperature: 102° (1988) Record low temperature: 50° (1979) Record rainfall: 1.43″ (1886)
Fox 59
Another day of no new records for temperatures
INDIANAPOLIS – We dropped into the 50s in some areas this morning. They didn’t drop far enough to break any records, though. No rainfall is expected again today and no 90s are in the forecast so those records will hold once again for today. Record high temperature: 99°...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WISH-TV
Below normal temperatures this week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A weak low pressure system is tracking through the state and will be exiting to the southeast later on tonight. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies hold in place. A few isolated showers early on along with some patchy fog and mist. Low temperatures in the low to mid 60s.
cbs4indy.com
When will it feel like fall in Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS — While it has been cooler than average in Indianapolis for the last few days, we are not done with the heat. We will keep the 70s and 80s the rest of the week, which is normal here in central Indiana. Our average highs through the rest of August stay in the 80s.
Southside Times
Top 10 signs that the Southside may be growing too fast
10. Used to be we’d meet “around about six” but now we have to go through six roundabouts to meet. 9. Haven’t seen one of those birdhouses shaped like a Burger Chef in a long time. 8. Homecroft’s got two signs now. 7. We didn’t...
Fox 59
Bicycle festival in downtown Indianapolis
August 27th & 28th, Downtown Indianapolis will host the IU Health momentum, a bicycle festival. It's built around two races that bring in pro and amateur riders from across the U.S. Pro cyclist, Arielle Coy, talks about the event and the sport of cycling.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Carmel begins roadway construction in Home Place neighborhood
Carmel has several major construction projects around 106th Street and College Avenue in the Home Place neighborhood.
cbs4indy.com
Investigators unable to determine cause of massive fire at Bargersville home
BARGERSVILLE, Ind. – Investigators were unable to determine the cause of a large fire in Bargersville Thursday. The investigative team included an arson K-9 from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, according to Mike Pruitt with the Bargersville Fire Department. While they completed the work Thursday. The department said they...
Fox 59
2 shot on Indy's northwest side
Two people have been shot and one person is in critical condition on Indy's northwest side. Man falls 30 feet from upper level of Lucas Oil Stadium …. Gunfire returns to troubled apartment complex on …. Carmel road construction. Gov. Holcomb takes questions on new abortion law. Madison County prosecutor...
Fox 59
Getting ready for Devour Indy 2022
INDIANAPOLIS – Devour Indy Summerfest is coming up fast! Devour Indy is Monday, August 22 through Sunday, September 4 this year. Over 100 restaurants are participating including some new ones! Menus are available now at devourindy.com/restaurants. There are a ton of carryout options available for both lunch and dinner.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs4indy.com
New runway at Indianapolis International Airport to pave way for flights to Europe?
INDIANAPOLIS — Could a major expansion at Indianapolis International be the ticket to nonstop travel from Indy to Europe? Last week, we learned more about the airport’s new nearly $200 million runway rebuild. Inside INdiana Business television host Gerry Dick spoke with Airport Executive Director Mario Rodriguez. Watch...
Fox 59
The annual ARTOMOBILIA weekend returns to Carmel August 26th-28th for 15th year
Throughout the weekend of August 26th-28th, the Midwest automotive community will fill the streets of Carmel to celebrate the art and design of automobile for the 15th annual ARTOMOBILIA. John Leonard, the executive director of ARTOMOBILIA, spoke with us about the event and why Ferrari will be highlighted throughout the...
Indiana seeing largest gas tax drop since 2014
Indiana residents have been seeing some relief at the pump with falling gas prices. That relief will be increased in September when one of the gas taxes drops.
Inside Indiana Business
Rodriguez: New runway can lead to more nonstops
Airport leaders are showing off progress on phase one of reconstruction of one of three runways. The $190 million project is billed as one of the most important in airport history. Indianapolis Airport Authority Executive Director Mario Rodriguez also talks about prospects for a new nonstop to Europe.
Fox 59
National Rum Day with 8th Day Distillery
INDIANAPOLIS – Today is National Rum Day and Indy Now is celebrating with a local distillery known for its quality spirits and cocktails! 8th Day Distillery creates quality local spirits and then creates delicious craft cocktails with these spirits. They rotate their menu with the seasons and try to utilize other local small businesses when they can.
Fox 59
DPW looking at worst of the worst streets for 2023 reconstruction
Indianapolis is planning on investing $1.15 billion into reconstructing transportation and storm water infrastructure during the next five years. https://fox59.com/news/dpw-looking-at-worst-of-the-worst-streets-for-2023-reconstruction/
WISH-TV
Millennials increase RV sales in Indiana
MT. COMFORT, Ind (WISH) — The owner of Mt. Comfort RV in Hancock County said people ages 18 to 34 are some of the biggest consumers of recreational vehicles. Many of these lavish vehicles, which come with kitchens, bathrooms, and bedrooms, were once considered a luxury for the retired and are now in the mainstream.
indyschild.com
25 Best September Festivals near Indianapolis
September brings with it cooler temperatures, changing leaves, pumpkin-spiced everything…and a whole lot of festivals! From cultural celebrations and fall festivals to art fairs, the month is packed with family-friendly events that are perfect for getting out and enjoying the glorious autumn weather. September Festivals around Indianapolis:. Stuckey Farm...
Comments / 0