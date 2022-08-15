Read full article on original website
WXIA 11 Alive
COVID in Georgia | Aug. 17
Georgia's Department of Public Health just released its weekly COVID numbers. Right now, we're seeing just over 3,200 hundred new antigen and PCR cases added per day.
Gov. Kemp announces some Georgians to get extra $350 check
More checks could soon be coming your way. Gov. Brian Kemp announced some of Georgia's most vulnerable residents are getting another $350.
Gov. Kemp moves to quash subpoena in Fulton County Trump probe
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has filed to quash his subpoena in the Fulton County special grand jury investigation of the effort by former President Donald Trump and his allies to subvert the 2020 election in Georgia. There is no indication the governor is implicated in the investigation -...
