ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcfarland, WI

McFarland girls golf competes in Rock Valley Conference scramble

By By Calahan Steed
Herald-Independent & McFarland Thistle
Herald-Independent & McFarland Thistle
 3 days ago

At the Rock Valley Conference girls golf meet at Prairie Woods, golfers were split into pairs for a scramble on Friday, August 12.

The team of Mia Burchette and Bella Kirt of Edgerton and the team of Nadilee Fernandez of Turner and Joey Lewis tied for sixth with a score of 87.

Chloe Berg of Lakeside Lutheran and Maddie Lueder of McFarland carded an 88. Nikkia Kohn and Lauren Richards of Edgerton shot an 89. Bella Hollis of Cambridge and Ellie Strain finished with a 103.

Payton Schmidt of Jefferson and Katherine Brown of Cambridge took first with a 71.

Watertown Country Club

The McFarland girls golf started the year with a 14th-place finish at the Watertown Country Club in the Watertown Invitational on Thursday, August 11.

Senior Nikkia Kohn tied for 23rd with a score of 101. Freshman Mia Burchette (104) tied for 29th.

Senior Maddie Lueder (122) tied for 66th, junior Joey Lewis (124) tied for 70th and junior Ellie Strain (136) finished tied for 75th. Strain’s score of 136 was not used in the team tally.

Senior Hannah Dunk of Milton claimed medalist honors with a score of 74. Sun Prairie West won the event with two golfers placing in the top 10.

Team scores: Sun Prairie West 384, Lakeside Lutheran 386, Jefferson 388, Edgewood 391, Muskego 395, Hamilton 400, Milton 404, Monona Grove 408, Baraboo 408, DeForest 431, East Troy 436, Fort Atkinson 447, Kettle Moraine 448, McFarland 451, Brookfield Central 453, Watertown 504, Sun Prairie East 524, Pius XI Catholic 551.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Fort Atkinson, WI
Mcfarland, WI
Sports
City
Deforest, WI
City
Mcfarland, WI
City
Edgerton, WI
City
Cambridge, WI
City
Watertown, WI
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwayne Johnson
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Herald-Independent & McFarland Thistle

Herald-Independent & McFarland Thistle

McFarland, WI
9
Followers
173
Post
385
Views
ABOUT

Herald-Independent & McFarland Thistle has been serving Dane county communities since 1889. Published Thursdays and 24/7 online at herald-independent.com and online at mcfarlandthistle.com

 https://www.hngnews.com/mcfarland_thistle/

Comments / 0

Community Policy