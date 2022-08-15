McFarland girls golf competes in Rock Valley Conference scramble

At the Rock Valley Conference girls golf meet at Prairie Woods, golfers were split into pairs for a scramble on Friday, August 12.

The team of Mia Burchette and Bella Kirt of Edgerton and the team of Nadilee Fernandez of Turner and Joey Lewis tied for sixth with a score of 87.

Chloe Berg of Lakeside Lutheran and Maddie Lueder of McFarland carded an 88. Nikkia Kohn and Lauren Richards of Edgerton shot an 89. Bella Hollis of Cambridge and Ellie Strain finished with a 103.

Payton Schmidt of Jefferson and Katherine Brown of Cambridge took first with a 71.

Watertown Country Club

The McFarland girls golf started the year with a 14th-place finish at the Watertown Country Club in the Watertown Invitational on Thursday, August 11.

Senior Nikkia Kohn tied for 23rd with a score of 101. Freshman Mia Burchette (104) tied for 29th.

Senior Maddie Lueder (122) tied for 66th, junior Joey Lewis (124) tied for 70th and junior Ellie Strain (136) finished tied for 75th. Strain’s score of 136 was not used in the team tally.

Senior Hannah Dunk of Milton claimed medalist honors with a score of 74. Sun Prairie West won the event with two golfers placing in the top 10.

Team scores: Sun Prairie West 384, Lakeside Lutheran 386, Jefferson 388, Edgewood 391, Muskego 395, Hamilton 400, Milton 404, Monona Grove 408, Baraboo 408, DeForest 431, East Troy 436, Fort Atkinson 447, Kettle Moraine 448, McFarland 451, Brookfield Central 453, Watertown 504, Sun Prairie East 524, Pius XI Catholic 551.