Dodgers Starter Walker Buehler to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery

The two-time All-Star pitcher hadn’t played since June 10 but was expected to return to the mound for the stretch run.

Dodgers right-hander Walker Buehler will undergo season-ending surgery on his right elbow later this month, the team announced on Monday . The procedure will be done by renowned specialist Dr. Neal ElAttrache, and is scheduled for Aug. 23.

Buehler, 28, hadn’t pitched since June 10 but was expected to return for the stretch run and postseason. Now, his absence leaves the Dodgers’ rotation short-handed as the team heads toward what will likely be their ninth division title in 10 seasons.

A two-time All-Star, Buehler went 6–3 with a 4.02 ERA in 12 starts this season, striking out 58 batters in 65 innings. After debuting in 2017, Buehler shined as a rookie in ’18, going 8–5 with a 2.62 ERA and finishing third in Rookie of the Year voting. From ’18 to ’21, Buehler posted a 39–13 record with a 2.82 ERA, twice finishing in the top 10 in Cy Young Award voting.

The Dodgers are currently thin in their rotation, with Clayton Kershaw on the injured list. Los Angeles also traded away Mitch White at the deadline, who made 10 starts with the team and posted a 3.70 ERA.

