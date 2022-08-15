ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 4

WGME

Maine DOT announces plan for new solar fields in Augusta

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The Maine DOT has announced a plan to install three new solar fields in Augusta that will help power state office buildings. One of the sites will be at the Augusta airport, while the other two will be in the grass near Exits 109 and 112 on I-95. Some of the panels start being set up this week.
AUGUSTA, ME
WGME

Maine auto repair shop owners push for 'right to repair' referendum

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A group of Maine independent auto repair shop owners and employees is pushing for a “right to repair” referendum in the state. They say it’s needed because automakers are making it more difficult for local repair shops to fix new cars. Repair shop owner...
MAINE STATE
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Maine’s First Ship hosts Full Moon Dinner

Maine’s First Ship brings back the popular community event that celebrates local food: a Full Moon Dinner will be held at 6 p.m. in the Bath Freight Shed on Saturday, Sept. 10. This farm-to-table favorite began in the summer of 2013, originally hosted by the Bath Freight Shed Alliance. This year’s dinner features Chef Chris Toy of Bath with music by Grammy-nominated Kat Logan of Wiscasset.
BATH, ME
Big Country 96.9

3.0 Earthquake Detected in Downeast Maine Wednesday Morning

Another earthquake was reported early Wednesday morning in Washington County, Maine, less than a week after two similar-sized earthquakes were detected in that area. According to the National Weather Service Office in Caribou, a 3.0 magnitude quake occurred at 2:55 a.m. EST, about 3 kilometers east-southeast of Centerville Township, Maine, at a depth of about 5 km below the Earth’s surface.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ME
WGME

Worsening algae blooms are making Maine's lakes and ponds more toxic

(BDN) -- Maine’s inland waters are in trouble as ongoing drought conditions and increasingly warmer summers create better conditions for toxic algae blooms. The worst may be yet to come, according to a state water quality expert. “In general this year is worse than ever before with more reports...
MAINE STATE
The Maine Writer

Solar power in Maine

With the passage of LD 1711 by the Maine Legislature in 2019, Maine has seen an increase in solar projects being brought to Maine town planning boards. Governor Janet Mills has encouraged the expansion of solar power in Maine since taking office in 2019. Mills also campaigned on this while she was running as a candidate for governor. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry (DACF) does support the state of Maine pursuing renewable green energy uses, but they prefer that commercial projects not be located on agricultural lands whenever possible due to the limited soil that is available for agricultural use in the state.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Two Maine communities make Realtor.com's hottest zip codes list

The top 10 hottest zip codes are out with two Maine towns making the list, according to realtor.com. Windham took the 5th spot, and Auburn took the 10th. The list is based on good bang for a buyer’s buck, demand from out-of-state buyers looking to relocate, and opportunities for aspiring millennial homeowners.
AUBURN, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Connecticut woman dies at Ogunquit beach

PORTLAND, Maine — A woman from Connecticut has died after reportedly experiencing a medical event while she was in the water at a beach in Ogunquit. The 62-year-old, whose name has not been released, was brought out of the water at about 3 p.m. Monday by lifeguards and other bystanders, according to a news release issued by the Ogunquit Fire Department.
OGUNQUIT, ME
WGME

Nor'easter to bring beneficial rainfall to Maine

A coastal storm is expected to bring much needed rain to Maine on Wednesday and into Thursday. Maine needs the rain and it's looking like we will see some beneficial rainfall Wednesday into Thursday morning as a coastal storm moves into the Gulf of Maine. It looks like the storm...
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

What makes Maine's state fruit unique, and how the wild blueberry industry is doing

We celebrate Maine’s state fruit, the wild blueberry, with a conversation about what makes this native lowbush blueberry special, and how it contributes to the state’s economy and culture. We’ll find out how much this year’s drought and heat have affected wild blueberry crops, and we’ll learn about the nutritional value of the wild blueberry.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

MaineDot to install solar arrays with enough energy to power 1,000 homes

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Department of Transportation hopes to reduce electricity costs by millions of dollars over the next 20 years by installing solar arrays at three sites in Augusta. The arrays will be placed at three state-owned properties in Augusta, including the Augusta Airport and inside the...
AUGUSTA, ME
mainebiz.biz

$1M gift will help LifeFlight of Maine buy specialized medical equipment

Just weeks after opening three training centers for its airborne first responders, LifeFlight of Maine can now further expand its capabilities through a $1 million gift that will buy specialized medical equipment. The LifeFlight Foundation received the gift to establish its first named, endowed fund, from the Cornelia Cogswell Rossi...
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

They’re Not Just Empty Words From Maine Bureau of Highway Safety

The slogan is catchy. Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over. And Maine Bureau of Highway Safety along with local and state law enforcement agencies are participating in a national campaign that is underway now. The program is from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. NHTSA info here.
MAINE STATE
94.3 WCYY

Rare Summer Nor’easter Likely to Hit Maine This Week

We're still too far away from the winter season for the word nor'easter to be tossed around lightly. When anyone in northern New England hears that term, they immediately think about shoveling, power outages, and grabbing some bread and milk from the grocery store. While the term itself is associated with snow, every so often Maine will get a summer nor'easter that brings substantial wind gusts and a ton of rain to the state in a short but powerful burst. There appears to be one of those rare summer nor'easters on the horizon.

