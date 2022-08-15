ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Brady Quinn Makes His Opinion On Zach Wilson Very Clear

Much of the NFL media expects Zach Wilson to make a major jump in his second NFL season. However, Brady Quinn doesn't see it happening; in fact, he's one of Wilson's biggest critics. Quinn recently spoke at length about the New York Jets quarterback. He's confused why the former BYU...
Jets X-Factor

Mekhi Becton to IR, four released as NY Jets make roster moves

Becton was officially shut down for the 2022 season while four others were bid farewell. The New York Jets officially ended offensive lineman Mekhi Becton’s 2022 season, placing the embattled blocker on injury reserve in a series of roster moves. Becton’s injury woes have been well-documented, as the Jets’...
Larry Brown Sports

Seahawks considering change at starting quarterback?

Are the Seattle Seahawks considering making a change with their No. 1 quarterback spot? It seems like that may be the case. The Seahawks are believe to have Geno Smith listed as their No. 1 QB on the depth chart. Smith has taken most of the repititions in training camp with the No. 1 offense. They also started Smith in their first preseason game and then Drew Lock came in after him.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Sanders hurt again, now sidelined with hamstring injury

Oft-injured Miles Sanders, who has been out of practice since the preseason opener with leg soreness, is now dealing with a hamstring injury, according to the Eagles’ official injury report. Sanders played against the Jets Friday night but did not practice when the team returned to action on Sunday...
FOX Sports

NFL starting QB tracker: Seahawks' Drew Lock tests positive for COVID

There are a handful of NFL teams with quarterback competitions this summer. With the preseason in full swing, let's dive into where the league's quarterback battles stand. Drew Lock contracts COVID-19 after increasing first-team reps, Geno Smith still holding QB1 spot. Despite Geno Smith's lead in the Seahawks' quarterback derby,...
SEATTLE, WA
Jets X-Factor

New York Jets have 2 of top 10 betting favorites for DROY

Two New York Jets rookies have some of the best odds to win the NFL’s 2022 Defensive Rookie of the Year award. The New York Jets figure to be heavily involved in the discussion surrounding the NFL’s 2022 Defensive Rookie of the Year award. They have two players who rank among the top 10 favorites to win the award, per betting odds at FanDuel.
Jets X-Factor

Jets WR Garrett Wilson and Mets 3B Brett Baty go way back

The fresh-faced Mets prospect and rookie Jets receiver have more than New York athletics in common. The New York Mets called up their No. 2 prospect, third baseman Brett Baty, for Wednesday’s game against their divisional rival and pursuer, the Atlanta Braves. Baty promptly fulfilled the stuff of every...
NBC Sports

Eagles waive 3 players before deadline to 85 players

The Eagles trimmed three more players from their roster on Tuesday to get down to the NFL-mandated limit of 85 players. On Tuesday, the Eagles waived/injured WR Lance Lenoir, S Jared Mayden and CB Jimmy Moreland. These three players will revert to the Eagles’ IR list if they go unclaimed.
Jets X-Factor

NY Jets get good news after QB Zach Wilson’s knee surgery

Wilson could be ready by Week 1, but the Jets likely won’t take any chances. Football fortune has finally smiled upon the New York Jets. Per ESPN’s Rich Cimini, the dire diagnosis around franchise quarterback Zach Wilson has become a simpler two-to-four-week recovery period after the New York passer underwent successful arthroscopic knee surgery in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Many feared the worst after Wilson left last Friday’s preseason opener in Philadelphia following an ill-advised scramble. However, it appears that the Jets will only miss their second-year man for the earliest portions of the season.
Yardbarker

Kyler Gordon and Velus Jones Jr’s game play will be crucial versus Seahawks

Kyler Gordon and Velus Jones Jr. have been noticeably absent, but that hasn’t been a training camp story because of the drama surrounding Teven Jenkins and Roquan Smith. Now with both players back healthy, pre-season game two is going to be imperative for both players. Kyler Gordon and Velus...
Jets X-Factor

Jets X-Factor

