Yardbarker
Report: Then-Giants GM Dave Gettleman didn't answer phone for potential Broncos trade for No. 2 pick in 2018 draft
The tenure of former New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman will not be remembered fondly by the team’s fans. One story that came out recently will not make the fans feel any better about what could have been. SNY reporter Connor J. Hughes, who covers both the Jets...
AthlonSports.com
Brady Quinn Makes His Opinion On Zach Wilson Very Clear
Much of the NFL media expects Zach Wilson to make a major jump in his second NFL season. However, Brady Quinn doesn't see it happening; in fact, he's one of Wilson's biggest critics. Quinn recently spoke at length about the New York Jets quarterback. He's confused why the former BYU...
Jets WR Braxton Berrios looks nothing like himself in new ‘Madden’
Even in the year 2022, Madden NFL still has a long way to go when it comes to making accurate faces. New York Jets receiver Braxton Berrios is one of their latest victims. Death, taxes, and a fresh new batch of completely inaccurate face renderings in the latest “Madden” video game.
Mekhi Becton to IR, four released as NY Jets make roster moves
Becton was officially shut down for the 2022 season while four others were bid farewell. The New York Jets officially ended offensive lineman Mekhi Becton’s 2022 season, placing the embattled blocker on injury reserve in a series of roster moves. Becton’s injury woes have been well-documented, as the Jets’...
Takeaways: Deshaun Watson settlement provides on-field clarity for Cleveland Browns
BEREA − Thursday marked on-the-field finality for the Browns. At least, that's what they are hoping it marked. That's not in any way, shape or form meant to absolve the Browns of their role in all of this. They accepted all that came with Deshaun Watson when they went out and brought in...
Seahawks considering change at starting quarterback?
Are the Seattle Seahawks considering making a change with their No. 1 quarterback spot? It seems like that may be the case. The Seahawks are believe to have Geno Smith listed as their No. 1 QB on the depth chart. Smith has taken most of the repititions in training camp with the No. 1 offense. They also started Smith in their first preseason game and then Drew Lock came in after him.
NBC Sports
Sanders hurt again, now sidelined with hamstring injury
Oft-injured Miles Sanders, who has been out of practice since the preseason opener with leg soreness, is now dealing with a hamstring injury, according to the Eagles’ official injury report. Sanders played against the Jets Friday night but did not practice when the team returned to action on Sunday...
Big Update On The New York Knicks Pursuit Of Donovan Mitchell
According to Shams Charania and Tony Jones of The Athletic, the Utah Jazz and New York Knicks "recently re-engaged in trade talks centered on Donovan Mitchell".
FOX Sports
NFL starting QB tracker: Seahawks' Drew Lock tests positive for COVID
There are a handful of NFL teams with quarterback competitions this summer. With the preseason in full swing, let's dive into where the league's quarterback battles stand. Drew Lock contracts COVID-19 after increasing first-team reps, Geno Smith still holding QB1 spot. Despite Geno Smith's lead in the Seahawks' quarterback derby,...
New York Jets have 2 of top 10 betting favorites for DROY
Two New York Jets rookies have some of the best odds to win the NFL’s 2022 Defensive Rookie of the Year award. The New York Jets figure to be heavily involved in the discussion surrounding the NFL’s 2022 Defensive Rookie of the Year award. They have two players who rank among the top 10 favorites to win the award, per betting odds at FanDuel.
The Dallas Mavericks Have Signed A Former New York Knicks Player
According to Keith Smith of Spotrac, the Dallas Mavericks are signing Tyler Hall to a training camp deal. Hall played in one game for the New York Knicks this past season.
Jets WR Garrett Wilson and Mets 3B Brett Baty go way back
The fresh-faced Mets prospect and rookie Jets receiver have more than New York athletics in common. The New York Mets called up their No. 2 prospect, third baseman Brett Baty, for Wednesday’s game against their divisional rival and pursuer, the Atlanta Braves. Baty promptly fulfilled the stuff of every...
Jets’ Tyler Conklin disapproves of C.J. Uzomah’s Carl Lawson roast
New York Jets’ tight ends fear they have awoken the beast within Carl Lawson. Before New York Jets defensive end Carl Lawson sets out on a quest to terrorize opposing blockers for 17 games throughout the 2022 season, he is striking fear in the hearts of his own teammates, who have to block him on a daily basis in practice.
NBC Sports
Eagles waive 3 players before deadline to 85 players
The Eagles trimmed three more players from their roster on Tuesday to get down to the NFL-mandated limit of 85 players. On Tuesday, the Eagles waived/injured WR Lance Lenoir, S Jared Mayden and CB Jimmy Moreland. These three players will revert to the Eagles’ IR list if they go unclaimed.
NY Jets get good news after QB Zach Wilson’s knee surgery
Wilson could be ready by Week 1, but the Jets likely won’t take any chances. Football fortune has finally smiled upon the New York Jets. Per ESPN’s Rich Cimini, the dire diagnosis around franchise quarterback Zach Wilson has become a simpler two-to-four-week recovery period after the New York passer underwent successful arthroscopic knee surgery in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Many feared the worst after Wilson left last Friday’s preseason opener in Philadelphia following an ill-advised scramble. However, it appears that the Jets will only miss their second-year man for the earliest portions of the season.
HS football preview, 2022: From Flacco to Lynch, this small town is a QB factory
Certain towns are known for certain things. Take Audubon for instance. Most will say it’s a baseball town. The high school program has won eight state championships - most among public schools and tied for second in state history with Bishop Eustace and Seton Hall Prep. The last came in 2012, the second of back-to-back Group 1 titles.
Knicks, Jazz Are Reportedly Discussing Blockbuster Trade
The New York Knicks and Utah Jazz have re-engaged in trade talks involving All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, per Shams Charania and Tony Jones of The Athletic. Mitchell is under contract through the 2024-25 season. So, the Jazz have a lot of leverage in this situation. Even though Utah has Mitchell...
Yardbarker
Kyler Gordon and Velus Jones Jr’s game play will be crucial versus Seahawks
Kyler Gordon and Velus Jones Jr. have been noticeably absent, but that hasn’t been a training camp story because of the drama surrounding Teven Jenkins and Roquan Smith. Now with both players back healthy, pre-season game two is going to be imperative for both players. Kyler Gordon and Velus...
