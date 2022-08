At times, seventh grade felt like one long string of panic attacks to Zoe Edelstein. The Phoenix student, who’d been living with anxiety and panic disorder since early elementary school, had started in-person at a new campus in spring 2021 after a year of remote learning during the pandemic. Returning to the classroom and being surrounded by unfamiliar faces was “overwhelming,” she said.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 28 DAYS AGO