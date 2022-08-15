Read full article on original website
Related
Madison, August 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Muscle Shoals High School football team will have a game with Bob Jones High School on August 18, 2022, 17:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
WAAY-TV
WAAY's 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Teams playing Aug. 18
North Alabama coaches and players share how they're getting ready for the 2022 season. For these seven teams, that season begins Thursday. WAAY's 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Bob Jones Patriots. Updated 4 hrs ago. WAAY's 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Arab...
WAAY-TV
WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night Game of the Week: Austin vs. Hartselle
WAAY Big Game Friday Night's Game of the Week for Week 0 is Austin (0-0) vs. Hartselle (0-0). Every year, Week 0 brings a fresh slate and a new start. This week, a Morgan County rivalry that dates back nearly 60 years gets things started with our game of the week as Hartselle hosts Austin.
Alabama considers adding new high school graduation requirement
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Alabama’s high school seniors may have one more box to check before they graduate. The state Board of Education is considering a requirement that every Alabama public school student prove they...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What’s the difference between Alabama and Auburn fans? Income, education and more
The rabid fanbases for the state of Alabama’s two largest universities - the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Auburn Tigers - sometimes seem like they have nothing in common. That’s not entirely true - they both root for football teams in the Yellowhammer State, and neither one misses playing the Iron Bowl at Legion Field.
WAAY-TV
Thousands of students back at UAH for first day of classes Wednesday
About 10,000 University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) students are headed back to class Wednesday for the start of the fall 2022 semester. For many, a new semester means new concerns. Covid-19 was at the top of many student's minds for years; now, monkeypox could take the forefront. "I'm not...
collegehockeynews.com
Former Huntsville Coach Doug Ross Passes Away at 70
Doug Ross, who was head coach at Alabama-Huntsville for 25 years, died Tuesday. He was 70 years old. Ross took over the program in 1982, and led the Chargers to a pair of national championships at the Division II level. When Ross took over, the team was initially at the club level, before it transitioned to Division II, winning the championship in 1996 and 1998.
East Lawrence and R.A. Hubbard players working together
CADDO — For the East Lawrence Eagles, preparation for this season has been anything but normal. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
RELATED PEOPLE
Radio Business Report
Alabama Mourns A Veteran TV Newsman
In the mid-1980s, he was a part of a dual-anchor team at 5pm and 6pm for Montgomery, Ala.’s CBS affiliate at the time, WCOV-20. At the end of 1985, CBS network affiliation shifted to WAKA, and so did this news anchor and reporter. Kim Wanous would remain at WAKA...
WAAY-TV
Anello Answers It: Hail Formation and Growth
North Alabama and Southern Tennessee are no strangers to strong thunderstorms, many of which even produce those tiny ice cubes we call hail. But how is it that ice can even fall in the Alabama summertime heat?. WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello has the answer in this week's "Anello Answers...
Wanna take a hike? Here is every trail in North Alabama
With another summer behind us and only weeks left to enjoy the warmer weather, you might be wondering where the best hiking trails are in North Alabama.
Bryant-Denny booze, 1960 murder, loose-cow charges: Down in Alabama
We rarely pass up an opportunity to report on loose cattle in Alabama. Partly because it’s important to point out that the world still needs cowboys every now and then. Usually the stories have to do with a herd snarling interstate traffic. But here’s one that has landed a state lawmaker in a little trouble.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtvy.com
Milk plant closings to impact some schools in Ala.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Milk plant closures in Alabama and Mississippi will impact schools across the southeast. Borden Dairy is closing plants in Dothan and in Hattiesburg, Mississippi by the end of September 2022. Borden makes 8-ounce bottles of milk often served in schools. According to the Dairy Alliance that...
What is the most dangerous animal in Alabama?
Alabama is home to some truly terrifying creatures, but which one of them is the state's most dangerous animal?
WAFF
Payton and Georgia go zip lining at Smith Lake
CULLMAN, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re looking to get outside and see some views you’ve never seen before, how about a zip line tour?. Payton Walker and Georgia Chambers strapped up and took the ride of their lives through Cullman’s Smith Lake area. Adventures at...
Jack’s and Wickles Pickles team up for a ‘wickedly delicious’ Alabama burger
Two classic Alabama food brands -- Jack’s Family Restaurants and Wickles Pickles -- have partnered for a match made in burger heaven. Starting this Wednesday, Aug. 17, Jack’s will offer a limited-time-only Wickles Pickles Bacon Burger on the menu at all Jack’s locations across Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia and Mississippi. It will be available through Oct. 4.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAAY-TV
Gloomy Wednesday with off and on showers
Grab the umbrella before you head out the door! A weakening cluster of showers and storms to our west that will clip North Alabama today. The further west you are, the higher the rain chances will be. Rain arrives during the morning commute and tapers off this afternoon. One thing that will be with all day long are the clouds. Many of us will be stuck in the upper 70s today, but some will be lucky enough to hit 80 degrees. Today will likely be the coolest day North Alabama has seen in over two months!
Alabama man arrested, accused of three Interstate 85 shooting; his white Cadillac made it easier for police to locate him
A man was arrested Wednesday for three separate shootings that took place earlier in the day along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia. Jerel Raphael Brown,39, of Montgomery, Alabama, was arrested in LaFayette, Alabama, after shootings were reported in Montgomery and Auburn in Alabama and near Hogansville, Georgia, according to sheriff’s deputies in Troup County, Georgia.
Back to school 2022: Universal free school meals end in Alabama, how to apply
Alabama schools are encouraging eligible families to apply for free and reduced-price meals this year following the end of a federal government program to provide universal free meals to students during the pandemic. In June, federal waivers that provided children free meals through their schools beginning in March 2020 expired....
Jefferson County Attorney Has Requested A Restraining Order To Be Entered Against Local Attorney
On Monday, August 15th, Stewart Springer, an Attorney from Jefferson County, filed a Petition for Protection from Abuse against Cullman County Attorney Kimberly Drake with the Drake Law Firm. The Plaintiff, Stewart Springer, stated in the Petition that Kimberly Drake sent text messages in which she threatened the plaintiffs: “Do...
Comments / 3