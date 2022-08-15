ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WAAY-TV

WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night Game of the Week: Austin vs. Hartselle

WAAY Big Game Friday Night's Game of the Week for Week 0 is Austin (0-0) vs. Hartselle (0-0). Every year, Week 0 brings a fresh slate and a new start. This week, a Morgan County rivalry that dates back nearly 60 years gets things started with our game of the week as Hartselle hosts Austin.
HARTSELLE, AL
AL.com

Alabama considers adding new high school graduation requirement

Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Alabama’s high school seniors may have one more box to check before they graduate. The state Board of Education is considering a requirement that every Alabama public school student prove they...
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Thousands of students back at UAH for first day of classes Wednesday

About 10,000 University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) students are headed back to class Wednesday for the start of the fall 2022 semester. For many, a new semester means new concerns. Covid-19 was at the top of many student's minds for years; now, monkeypox could take the forefront. "I'm not...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
collegehockeynews.com

Former Huntsville Coach Doug Ross Passes Away at 70

Doug Ross, who was head coach at Alabama-Huntsville for 25 years, died Tuesday. He was 70 years old. Ross took over the program in 1982, and led the Chargers to a pair of national championships at the Division II level. When Ross took over, the team was initially at the club level, before it transitioned to Division II, winning the championship in 1996 and 1998.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Mark Russell
Radio Business Report

Alabama Mourns A Veteran TV Newsman

In the mid-1980s, he was a part of a dual-anchor team at 5pm and 6pm for Montgomery, Ala.’s CBS affiliate at the time, WCOV-20. At the end of 1985, CBS network affiliation shifted to WAKA, and so did this news anchor and reporter. Kim Wanous would remain at WAKA...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WAAY-TV

Anello Answers It: Hail Formation and Growth

North Alabama and Southern Tennessee are no strangers to strong thunderstorms, many of which even produce those tiny ice cubes we call hail. But how is it that ice can even fall in the Alabama summertime heat?. WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello has the answer in this week's "Anello Answers...
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Milk plant closings to impact some schools in Ala.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Milk plant closures in Alabama and Mississippi will impact schools across the southeast. Borden Dairy is closing plants in Dothan and in Hattiesburg, Mississippi by the end of September 2022. Borden makes 8-ounce bottles of milk often served in schools. According to the Dairy Alliance that...
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Payton and Georgia go zip lining at Smith Lake

CULLMAN, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re looking to get outside and see some views you’ve never seen before, how about a zip line tour?. Payton Walker and Georgia Chambers strapped up and took the ride of their lives through Cullman’s Smith Lake area. Adventures at...
CULLMAN, AL
WAAY-TV

Gloomy Wednesday with off and on showers

Grab the umbrella before you head out the door! A weakening cluster of showers and storms to our west that will clip North Alabama today. The further west you are, the higher the rain chances will be. Rain arrives during the morning commute and tapers off this afternoon. One thing that will be with all day long are the clouds. Many of us will be stuck in the upper 70s today, but some will be lucky enough to hit 80 degrees. Today will likely be the coolest day North Alabama has seen in over two months!
ENVIRONMENT
Alabama Now

Alabama man arrested, accused of three Interstate 85 shooting; his white Cadillac made it easier for police to locate him

A man was arrested Wednesday for three separate shootings that took place earlier in the day along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia. Jerel Raphael Brown,39, of Montgomery, Alabama, was arrested in LaFayette, Alabama, after shootings were reported in Montgomery and Auburn in Alabama and near Hogansville, Georgia, according to sheriff’s deputies in Troup County, Georgia.
AUBURN, AL

