Grab the umbrella before you head out the door! A weakening cluster of showers and storms to our west that will clip North Alabama today. The further west you are, the higher the rain chances will be. Rain arrives during the morning commute and tapers off this afternoon. One thing that will be with all day long are the clouds. Many of us will be stuck in the upper 70s today, but some will be lucky enough to hit 80 degrees. Today will likely be the coolest day North Alabama has seen in over two months!

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO