EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
What Trump's pleading the Fifth means for New York AG Tish James
After Trump declined to answer questions Wednesday, legal experts said the former president’s decision could create an impression among some that he has something to hide.
'It's over' for the Trump Organization if its CFO Allen Weisselberg pleads guilty, legal analyst and ex-prosecutor says
The Trump Organization would be doomed if its ex-CFO pleads guilty this week, a legal analyst said. Allen Weisselberg is expected to take a plea deal with the Manhattan DA's office, NYT reported. The financial consequences for Donald Trump "are huge," said former prosecutor Adam Weissman. A guilty plea from...
Trump Tower, Golf Courses 'At Stake' in N.Y. as Trump Pleads Fifth: Expert
"This is exactly what the AG was hoping to achieve. The case is now even stronger," a former New York assistant attorney general said.
Judge denies Trump Org and former CFO's motion to dismiss tax fraud indictment
A New York state judge denied the Trump Organization and its former chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg's motions to dismiss tax fraud charges during a hearing Friday.
Cohen predicts Trump's next move following Mar-a-Lago search
Micheal Cohen, Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, tells CNN’s Don Lemon what he predicts the former president’s next move will be following the FBI search at Mar-a-Lago.
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'
A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
DOJ officials were alarmed by surveillance footage of the Mar-a-Lago room where classified info was being stored, report says
Officials decided to request a warrant to search Mar-a-Lago after new evidence emerged about classified information kept there, the NYT reported.
Michael Cohen and Elie Honig weigh in on ex-Trump Org CFO's guilty plea
Michael Cohen, former senior counsel to Donald Trump, discusses ex-Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg’s guilty plea, and explains why he thinks Weisselberg’s testimony could ultimately implicate Trump and others in his circle.
Trump to be deposed Wednesday in NY AG Letitia James' investigation
FIRST ON FOX– Former president Donald Trump will sit Wednesday for a deposition in the New York Attorney General’s civil investigation into the Trump family’s business practices, Fox News has learned. Trump will be sitting down with attorneys for Letitia James’ office at an undisclosed location agreed...
Allen Weisselberg, Trump Organization financial chief, pleads guilty to tax fraud
The guilty plea adds to a whirlwind of legal issues now surrounding the former president
Trump Organization, ex-CFO to face October criminal tax fraud trial in New York
Aug 12 (Reuters) - A New York state judge on Friday refused to dismiss criminal tax fraud charges against Donald Trump's namesake company and its longtime financial chief, one of a slew of legal battles involving the former U.S. president.
Longtime Trump Executive Weisselberg Pleads Guilty, Becomes Prosecution Witness
NEW YORK (Reuters) -A longtime senior executive at Donald Trump's family business pleaded guilty on Thursday to helping the company engineer a 15-year tax fraud, in an agreement that will require him to testify about its business practices at an upcoming trial. Allen Weisselberg, 75, the former chief financial officer...
Guilty plea expected from Trump Org ex-CEO Weisselberg: CBS News Flash August 18, 2022
Allen Weisselberg, the former CEO of the Trump Organization, is expected to plead guilty to a 15-year tax fraud scheme. The deal would require him to testify about business practices at the company. The 9/11 Tribute Museum in lower Manhattan has closed after being unable to rebound from pandemic losses. And ESPN icon Dick Vitale, 83, says he’s cancer-free after battling the illness twice in the past year.
