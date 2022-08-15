Read full article on original website
Netflix users warned streaming service is dropping much-needed feature
Being able to download films and series' on Netflix is a major perk of subscribing to the streaming platform, especially when preparing for a long journey or flight. But now, it seems the streamer could be scrapping the option for those on its cheaper, ad-supported plan - which is expected to be rolled out at some point next year.
YouTube could soon sell individual streaming subscriptions like Amazon does
Over-the-top TV services have found it tough going to break the back of the traditional channel packages that cable has had to offer for the longest time. Google, for example, is charging $65 for a month of YouTube TV which offers a base package of more than 85 channels. It may have a side hustle on the way, though this could lead down a path of complicated relationships with potential channel providers.
5 new Netflix titles released today, including 1 you can’t miss
From a new feature film starring the always effervescent Lili Reinhart to a handful of new series and movies from around the world, today’s batch of new Netflix releases, as always, should have something for everyone. Below, we’ll run down the newest titles hitting the streaming service today. As...
CNET
TV Antennas Got a Cable-Like Upgrade, Except It's Still Free
There are more ways to get free TV than you might think. One is to try free TV streaming services like Tubi, Pluto or Freevee, but they generally don't have sports, local news or big-name network TV shows. Another is to connect an antenna to your TV to get your local ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and PBS stations -- it works with any TV and antennas are really cheap. Known as over-the-air TV, the system is also in the process of getting an upgrade.
2 of Netflix’s newest shows are also the biggest in the world right now
Thematically, the Netflix series Keep Breathing and The Sandman couldn’t be more different. The former is a straightforward drama, involving a New York lawyer whose plane crashes and leaves her stranded in the remote Canadian frontier. While the latter is a fantasy tale from Neil Gaiman, bringing his beloved DC Comics series of the same name to life.
Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix in September 2022
August is flying by, and a new month approaching means new shows and movies coming to our favorite streaming services. Here’s what you have to look forward to on Netflix in September. The streaming site is kicking off the month with “Collateral,” the 2004 film starring Tom Cruise, Jamie...
digg.com
HBO Max Will Be Replaced Next Year By A New Service
A new app will combine HBO Max and Discovery Plus in 2023. What is it called? We have no clue. Summer 2023 will mark the end of both the HBO Max and Discovery+ apps. This was announced today by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav in an earnings call. There have been lots of reports, rumors, and official announcements from the company over the past few days revolving around the future of HBO, its staff, and several films such as "Batgirl" which are no longer being released.
Is HBO Max Going To Be Free To Watch?
HBO built its reputation by having the best shows in the business, and the deepest library of classic films. But lately, all the real drama has been happening behind the scenes. It’s been an eventful month for Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) - Get Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. Report, the company...
biztoc.com
Streaming embraces the traditional TV bundle of years past
The streaming wars are reaching a fever pitch with more ads, higher prices, and greater competition as platforms scramble to reach profitability and capture paying users. With so many choices now available to consumers, it seems like the media landscape is reverting back to the cable TV bundle of years past — the very thing that streaming set out to undo.
Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What’s Trending On August 12, 2022
Here are the top movies and shows on Netflix in the U.S. for Friday, August 12, 2022.
Paramount+ streaming service to be bundled with Walmart+ membership program... as the retailer tries to compete with Amazon Prime
Walmart subscribers are about to get more value with their memberships, as the retailer's Walmart+ program will being to include a Paramount+ subscription. Walmart and Paramount Global have reached an agreement to bundle the streaming service with the membership program starting in September, according to the Wall Street Journal. The...
NFL・
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (August 12)
After The Sandman and Prey kicked off this month’s streaming slate with a bang, the list of new movies and TV shows worth your attention grows longer as we roll into another August weekend. Headlining the latest crop of arrivals is new Netflix movie Day Shift, which is joined...
TechCrunch
YouTube may launch a channel store for streaming services, report says
As reported by the Wall Street Journal, sources say the company has been working on its channel store for 18 months and plans to roll out the offering this fall. YouTube is apparently in talks with several entertainment companies and is discussing sharing subscription revenue with streaming partners. The company...
7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, HBO Max, and Apple TV Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here’s our guide on what to stream this weekend
Jungle could be Prime Video's next surprise hit show
The first teaser for Prime Video's Jungle has landed online – and, based on what we've seen, it has the potential to be Amazon Studios' next surprise hit series. In a press release, Amazon Studios also revealed the release date for the remarkably innovative music TV series. The UK-produced Prime Video show will launch worldwide on Amazon's streaming service on Friday, September 30 – four weeks after another potentially massive Prime Video series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, arrives. If the two TV shows are the big hitters that Amazon hope they'll be, it could be a very productive September and October for the company's streamer.
'End of the Road' trailer: Queen Latifah, Ludacris take on murderer
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film End of the Road. The streaming service shared a trailer for the thriller film Monday featuring Queen Latifah and Chris Bridges, aka Ludacris. Queen Latifah plays Brenda, a recently widowed mother-of-two who is relocating across the country...
HBO Max lost 37 more TV shows and movies – here’s the full list
In early August, Warner Bros. Discovery covertly removed six HBO Max original movies from the streaming service’s library. The company did not make any formal announcements prior to their removal. Rather, a Reddit thread broke the news. It turns out that wasn’t the end of the original content purge, as the company sent out an email to journalists last night to let them know that 37 more movies and shows are leaving HBO Max this week.
Collider
HBO Max Removes 30+ Titles From Catalog, Including 'Summer Camp Island' and 'Genera+ion'
In a somewhat unsurprising decision, HBO Max announced today that even more titles are going to be removed from the streaming platform. Over the past weeks, subscribers saw some big titles disappear from the catalog, including Superintelligence starring Melissa McCarthy, Robert Zemeckis’ remake of The Witches with Anne Hathaway, and others which were Max Originals – meaning you couldn’t find them anywhere else. This time, however, the streamer is axing its biggest slate of titles to date, and this includes Originals, Cartoon Network content, and others.
tvinsider.com
HBO Max Axing 36 Titles, Including 20 Originals
The changes continue at Warner Bros. Discovery as it has been reported that HBO Max will remove 36 titles, including 20 originals, from streaming as early as this week. According to Variety, the decision was made due to the upcoming merger of the HBO Max and Discovery+ streaming services. The company is looking to streamline its services in addition to cutting costs. HBO Max has dropped several titles over the past few weeks, including several Warner Bros. movies and HBO TV shows such as Camping, Vinyl, Mrs. Fletcher, and Run.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Major Payne Free Online
Cast: Damon Wayans Karyn Parsons William Hickey Michael Ironside Albert Hall. Major Benson Winifred Payne is being discharged from the Marines. Payne is a killin' machine, but the wars of the world are no longer fought on the battlefield. A career Marine, he has no idea what to do as a civilian, so his commander finds him a job - commanding officer of a local school's JROTC program, a bunch of ragtag losers with no hope.
