JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Aug. 19, 2022) – ETSU football head coach George Quarles and his staff released information on Friday regarding an upcoming tryout for walk-on players. On Tuesday, Aug. 23, the ETSU coaching staff will hold a meeting for all ETSU students who are interested in trying out for the team. The initial meeting will take place at 7 p.m., in the Football Team Room, which is located inside of the Mini Dome room W141.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO