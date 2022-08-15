ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Highlights: Dodgers Beat Brewers Behind Outstanding Gonsolin Start

The Dodgers beat the Brewers, 2-1, behind seven shutout innings from Tony Gonsolin, solid relief pitching, and just enough offense. The Dodgers' runs came on a pair of solo homers by Austin Barnes and Max Muncy. After appearing to have Milwaukee starter Eric Lauer on the ropes in the first inning, they couldn't get Mookie Betts in from third base with no outs and Lauer was able to wiggle out and settle down to get through seven innings. Still, Los Angeles was able to tag him with the loss.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Milwaukee Brewers play the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday

Los Angeles Dodgers (80-35, first in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (62-53, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (14-1, 2.24 ERA, .89 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Brewers: Eric Lauer (8-4, 3.64 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 116 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -174, Brewers +148; over/under is 8...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Walker Buehler
numberfire.com

Angels position Phil Gosselin at third base on Tuesday night

Los Angeles Angels infielder Phil Gosselin is batting eighth in Tuesday's lineup against the Seattle Mariners. Gosselin will operate third base after Luis Rengifo was shifted to second, David Fletcher was moved to shortstop, and Andrew Velazquez was benched. In a matchup against left-hander Robbie Ray, our models project Gosselin...
ANAHEIM, CA
Reuters

NFL - Browns' Watson to serve 11-game suspension

NEW YORK, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will be suspended 11 games without pay and fined $5 million for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, the league said on Thursday, a harsher punishment than the six-game ban previously recommended.
CLEVELAND, OH

