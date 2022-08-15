Read full article on original website
Dodgers News: LA Announces Dustin May's First MLB Start Since Tommy John
Dodgers pitcher Dustin May is finally back!
Dodgers: Rangers Axe Former LA Coach Who Convinced Corey Seager to Sign in Texas
Rangers manager Chris Woodward, former Dodgers third base coach and who helped recruit Corey Seager to Texas, unexpectedly gets fired.
Dodgers News: Austin Barnes Rejoins Time Following Emergency Family Leave
Backup catcher Austin Barnes has rejoined the Dodgers after being placed on the family emergency list.
Dodgers News: Dodgers Bullpen About to Get a Bazooka-Powered Boost
Brusdar Graterol, who has been injured since mid-July, is nearing the completion of his rehab assignment in Triple-A and should rejoin the Dodgers this weekend.
Houston Astros' Aledmys Diaz exits against Chicago White Sox with discomfort in groin
CHICAGO -- Houston Astros left fielder Aledmys Diaz exited Tuesday's game against the Chicago White Sox because of discomfort in his left groin. Diaz caught Yasmani Grandal's line drive to end the third inning. He was replaced by Chas McCormick in the bottom of the fourth. Diaz came into the...
Dodgers Highlights: Dodgers Beat Brewers Behind Outstanding Gonsolin Start
The Dodgers beat the Brewers, 2-1, behind seven shutout innings from Tony Gonsolin, solid relief pitching, and just enough offense. The Dodgers’ runs came on a pair of solo homers by Austin Barnes and Max Muncy. After appearing to have Milwaukee starter Eric Lauer on the ropes in the first inning, they couldn’t get Mookie Betts in from third base with no outs and Lauer was able to wiggle out and settle down to get through seven innings. Still, Los Angeles was able to tag him with the loss.
Dodgers News: Tony Gonsolin Feeling Locked In After 7 Shutout Innings
In Tony Gonsolin‘s start for the Dodgers in Kansas City last Friday, he carried a shutout (and a no-hitter) into the seventh inning, but a single, a double, and a walk spoiled his no-hitter and shutout and chased him from the game after 6.2 innings. Yesterday in Milwaukee, Gonsolin...
Milwaukee Brewers play the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday
Los Angeles Dodgers (80-35, first in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (62-53, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (14-1, 2.24 ERA, .89 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Brewers: Eric Lauer (8-4, 3.64 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 116 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -174, Brewers +148; over/under is 8...
Angels position Phil Gosselin at third base on Tuesday night
Los Angeles Angels infielder Phil Gosselin is batting eighth in Tuesday's lineup against the Seattle Mariners. Gosselin will operate third base after Luis Rengifo was shifted to second, David Fletcher was moved to shortstop, and Andrew Velazquez was benched. In a matchup against left-hander Robbie Ray, our models project Gosselin...
NFL - Browns' Watson to serve 11-game suspension
NEW YORK, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will be suspended 11 games without pay and fined $5 million for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, the league said on Thursday, a harsher punishment than the six-game ban previously recommended.
