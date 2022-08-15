ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Walmart deal with Paramount gives members streaming perks

By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EDjoe_0hILHu2s00
Walmart Lawsuit FILE - The Walmart logo is displayed on a store in Springfield, Ill., May 16, 2011. Walmart Inc. said Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, that it has signed a deal with Paramount Global to offer the entertainment company's streaming service as a perk to subscribers of the discounter's shipping subscription service. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File) (Seth Perlman)

NEW YORK — (AP) — Walmart Inc. said Monday it has signed a deal with Paramount Global to offer the entertainment company's streaming service as a perk to subscribers of the discounter's shipping subscription service.

The move is part of efforts by the nation's largest retailer to better compete with Amazon's Prime membership program, which offers an array of perks.

Starting in September, subscribers to Walmart+ will be have access to the Paramount+ Essential Plan, which includes ads and offers original dramas such as “1883” and “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” along with the preschool franchise “PAW Patrol,” recent blockbuster films such as “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” and live sports.

The cost of Walmart+ will remain $98 a year, or $12.95 a month, the retailer said. It includes free shipping on items and discounts on gasoline. An Amazon Prime membership costs $139 a year, or $14.99 a month, and includes the Amazon Video service, original programming and free gaming, among other perks.

Walmart, which is based in Bentonville, Arkansas, has never disclosed the number of members it has signed up but said on Monday that it has had monthly growth in membership since its launch in September 2020.

Terms of the deal with New York-based Paramount Global were not disclosed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

Walmart, tracking vast changes for customers, thrives in Q2

NEW YORK — (AP) — Higher income shoppers turned to Walmart looking to cut costs on groceries amid surging inflation, helping to boost sales at the nation's largest retailer during the second quarter. Those rising prices also led customers to cut back on non-necessary items, however, and that...
RETAIL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paramount Pictures#Amazon Video#Discounts#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Linus Company Walmart#Linus Company Amazon#Walmart Inc#Paramount Global#The Associated Press
960 The Ref

Bed Bath & Beyond tumbles after influential investor exits

NEW YORK — (AP) — The newest meme stock on Wall Street, Bed Bath & Beyond, is tumbling even further in after-hours trading Thursday after a high-profile activist investor confirmed that's he's bailed out of the stock. Ryan Cohen, the co-founder of Chewy who helped ignite a couple...
RETAIL
960 The Ref

Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Apple disclosed serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs that could potentially allow attackers to take complete control of these devices. Apple released two securityreports about the issue on Wednesday, although they didn't receive wide attention outside of tech publications. Apple’s explanation...
ELECTRONICS
960 The Ref

US home sales fell in July; some buyers see silver lining

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — The housing market's comedown from its high-flying days early this year is deepening, with home sales in July falling for the sixth straight month. Sharply higher mortgage rates, surging inflation and prices that remain near all-time highs are making homes less affordable. Sales fell 20.2% from July last year, reaching the slowest pace since May 2020, near the start of the pandemic.
BUSINESS
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
7K+
Followers
75K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy