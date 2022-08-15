Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Police seek missing man known to visit Easton, Bethlehem areas
EASTON, Pa. - Police are concerned for the wellbeing of a man missing from Easton. Justin Little, 31, was last seen Sunday at his home in Easton, police said. He was reported missing on Wednesday. He drives a black 2008 Ford Crown Victoria with Pennsylvania license plate LSE-9259. He's about...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh Valley man who survived plane crash holds his annual appreciation lunch for first responders
FORKS TWP., Pa. - In October 1971 a plane crashed into Blue Mountain on its way to the airport in Allentown. Eight people were on board. Don Arcury was one of them. "There were only three of us that survived and I happened to be one of them," Arcury said Wednesday.
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown police investigating shots fired
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown police found evidence of shots fired Tuesday night, but they say no one was injured. Officers responded to a report of shots in the 30 block of North Glenwood Street around 9 p.m. They located evidence showing shots had been fired, but no one was...
WFMZ-TV Online
Psychologist discusses impact incidents like the shooting at Musikfest have on members of the public
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It's a sight becoming all too common around the country and right here at home: people running for their lives at the sound of gunshots. Bethlehem police say a 20-year-old man was shot in the abdomen. A little more than a month prior, a shooting at Easton's Heritage Day left a teen injured.
WFMZ-TV Online
State police ID suspect in 1988 killing of woman in Berks
READING, Pa. — Authorities have solved one of Berks County's cold case homicides, identifying the now-deceased man who they said killed a woman more than three decades ago. The suspect, Scott Grim, died of natural causes in 2018, 30 years after he killed Anna Kane and dumped her body alongside the Ontelaunee Trail, near Route 662, in Perry Township, authorities announced during a news conference in Reading on Thursday.
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown police officers buy snacks, drinks for homeless family
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police officers protect and serve their community in ways big and small, and our 69 News crew caught a pair of Allentown cops helping out a family on a warm afternoon. Officers Marissa Finn and Dave Benner were on patrol Tuesday on Eighth Street in Allentown. They...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Man shot victim in the back after large fight at basketball court in Monroe County
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Police in Monroe County say a man has been arrested in a shooting at a basketball court that left the victim paralyzed from the waist down. Esthan Edwin Estrada, 22, was the shooter in an assault at the Tannersville Learning Center basketball court on June 6, according to a news release from the Pocono Township Police Department.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem police chief reports on department's response during Musikfest
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – During Tuesday night's City Council meeting, Chief of Police Michelle Kott provided a report on her department's response to calls during the 10-day Musikfest in Bethlehem. Kott said city police responded to 89 calls, 33 on the south side and 56 on the north side, during...
WFMZ-TV Online
1988 homicide solved; PSP, DA to hold news conference
READING, Pa. — The 1988 killing of a woman in Berks County has been solved, according to the Pennsylvania State Police. PSP investigators and representatives of the Berks County District Attorney's Office will hold a joint news conference on Thursday in reference to the death of Anna Kane and their decades' long homicide investigation that followed.
WFMZ-TV Online
Moore Twp. officials go on offense in Southmoore Golf Course warehouse hearing
MOORE TWP., Pa. – The Moore Township Zoning Hearing Board held a second, three-hour public hearing on a potential warehouse Wednesday night at Moore Elementary School. The applicant, Water's Edge at Wind Gap, has challenged several township zoning officer decisions and the substantive validity of three zoning ordinance sections, and eight sections of the township subdivision and land development ordinance pursuant to two sections of the Pennsylvania Municipalities Planning Code.
WFMZ-TV Online
Centuries-old stone farmhouse in Palmer Twp. being relocated
PALMER TWP., Pa. - A stone farmhouse in Northampton County has begun the journey to be relocated to its new home. The structure is part of the legacy of the late Charles Chrin, who was a developer and philanthropist in the area. Carson Companies, which recently bought the farmhouse, has...
WFMZ-TV Online
Woman, 44, died in Chestnuthill fire, police say
CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police have identified the person who died in a house fire in the Poconos on Wednesday. Lisandra Ortiz, 44, died in the fire on Hill Road in Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County, police said Thursday. The fire, which was reported around 7 a.m., does not...
WFMZ-TV Online
Car hits church in Bushkill Twp.
BUSHKILL TWP., Pa. - Police have responded to an incident involving a car hitting a church in Northampton County Tuesday afternoon. It happened at the intersection of Bushkill Center Road and Church Road in Bushkill Township. Police say the call came in just after 4 p.m. Images show front end...
WFMZ-TV Online
State police seek pair who stole ATVs, power tools
PENN TWP., Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for the people who stole off-road vehicles and power tools from a property in Berks County. Authorities said two people stole several items, including a dirt bike and four-wheeler. The theft happened earlier this month in the 5700 block of Bernville Road in Penn Township.
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown gets creative with plan to train, hire building inspectors
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – In an attempt to fill a staffing void, Allentown City Council voted Wednesday night to adopt an ordinance to amend its current general fund budget to create the position of building inspector trainee. The creation of the position would allow the city to recruit and train...
WFMZ-TV Online
Motorcyclist hurt in crash with RPD car involved in chase
WEST READING, Pa. — A Reading man and avid motorcycle rider is in the hospital after being "at the wrong place at the wrong time," according to his close friend, Brian Papsun of Leesport. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, that place was the intersection of Cotton and Wunder...
WFMZ-TV Online
1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after Poconos house fire
CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. - One person died and another was flown to the hospital after a house fire in Monroe County on Wednesday. Two adults and two children were in the Chestnuthill Township home when the fire broke out around 7 a.m., according to a fire marshal at the scene.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police warn Bucks communities of home burglaries, thefts from vehicles
WARRINGTON TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are warning residents to lock their vehicles and homes. Multiple burglaries, stolen vehicles and thefts from vehicles were reported in Warrington Township, police said Wednesday. Police say they have investigated 25 thefts from automobiles, four residential burglaries, and four stolen vehicles so...
WFMZ-TV Online
CAB VP tells families 'don't give up' after cold case solved
READING, Pa. — "Don't give up. There's always a chance," said Scott Light, a vice president of Crime Alert Berks County's board of directors. That is Light's message to families and friends of cold case victims. It comes as the state police said they have solved the more-than-30-year mystery of Anna Kane's death.
