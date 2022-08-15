Bristlecone works to inspire youth to create art throughout the Roaring Fork Valley

Read full article on original website
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Fentanyl awareness event planned for El Jebel’s Crown Mountain Park on Sunday
The second annual “You Matter” fentanyl overdose awareness day takes place from 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Crown Mountain Mountain Park in El Jebel, drawing attention to the dangers of the synthetic opioid drug. The event is held in conjunction with National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day, and in...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Garfield Re-2 board’s strategic planning aims to prepare students for life after school
Confidence, communication skills, competency in technology and understanding broad points of view are just some of the global outcomes the Garfield Re-2 School Board wants district students to absorb before they graduate. The board spent Aug. 10 workshopping how these global outcomes will fit into its comprehensive strategic planning process....
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Latino Community Picnic to weigh in on comprehensive plan
The city of Glenwood will be hosting a Latino Community Picnic or Picnic Comunitario at Sayre Park on Sunday according to a news release. The city is updating its Comprehensive Plan and will be hosting a picnic and open house to get the voices from the local latino community involved.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Column: YouthZone brings award-winning filmmakers to 2022 Ascent Youth Film Festival
Emmy-nominated writer and producer Katherine Roberts and award-winning filmmaker Rob Shearer will be mentoring 10 youth filmmakers for YouthZone’s 2022 Ascent Youth Film Festival, taking place on Sept. 30. The talents of these young filmmakers will be showcased through video, animation, music, writing, poetry and photography. Mentors will work...
Sunken Graves at Neglected Colorado Cemetery are Very Unsettling
A cemetery just outside of Leadville, Colorado may shock, surprise, and depress you. The cemetery is a section of the much larger Evergreen Cemetery but unlike the rest of it, this particular section is in really bad shape. The Catholic Pauper Section of Leadville's Evergreen Cemetery. Leadville is a small...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Garfield County Search and Rescue called to stranded hiker near Glenwood Springs Community Center Tuesday
Members of the Garfield County Search and Rescue team were dispatched to a female stranded on a cliff above the community center in Glenwood Springs shortly after 1 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a Garfield County Sheriff’s Office press release. Earlier in the day, a couple had been hiking...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Return to ‘routine’ on COVID control front as Roaring Fork Schools return to class
Back to school for the Roaring Fork Schools on Wednesday will look a lot different than the start of school last year when it comes to keeping the spread of COVID-19 in check. District schools in Glenwood Springs, Carbondale and Basalt began the 2021-22 school year with a mask requirement for students and staff, and regular classroom quarantine protocols whenever there was a possible exposure to a confirmed case of COVID-19.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Seventh Street Market Tuesday night in Glenwood Springs
The inaugural Glenwood Springs Seventh Street Market is slated for Tuesday night in the same location as the former market. The farmers market will be from 4-8 p.m. and is managed under the Glenwood Springs Downtown Development Authority. Market vendors are to include Mt. Garfield Fruit & Vegetables, Mesa Microgreens,...
Best road trips to enjoy Colorado's fall colors
The Maroon Bells in autumn.(Photo by the Aspen Chamber.) Colorado has more nationally designated scenic byways than any other state in the country. Across the Centennial State, 13 byways have been recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Transportation’s National Scenic Byways Program because of their scenic, recreational, cultural, natural, and archeological qualities.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Torres column: Avoid overeating in the evening
During the height of COVID, I assessed many of our members after quarantine. Many of them gained some weight, and others could at least maintain their weight. I don’t blame them. Even though I continue to exercise, I bet I also gained some weight, and here is why:. You...
KJCT8
Rise of emergency calls in Palisade
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Palisade is the home of peaches, wine vineyards, and 2,783 people. Recent palisade staff reports reveal an uptick in emergency calls in the town. The police department reported a 27% increase. So 85 more calls compared to last year, and a 13% increase for the...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Aspen man arrested after breaking into Carbondale woman’s home
Aspen resident Harvey Hoff, 64, was arrested last week after breaking into a Carbondale woman’s home wearing nothing but chaps, CBS4 reported. The Carbondale woman already had a restraining order filed against Hoff, making her one of eight women who have filed restraining orders against him, according to an affidavit obtained by CBS4.
1 bedroom, 1 bathroom cabin for sale in Colorado for $50 million
One bedroom, one bathroom, 1,093 square feet, and no air-conditioning – with a massive price tag. The humble description of the cabin located on 11500 Snowmass Creek Road in Snowmass, Colorado may not catch your attention, but its $50,000,000 dollar price tag certainly will. The home, along with its...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Obituary: Gerhard Mayritsch
Longtime Aspenite Gerhard Mayritsch passed away peacefully after a battle with cancer, on August 8, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Gerhard was born in Villach, Austria on March 16, 1942. In 1956, at the young age of 14, he started a chef apprenticeship in Klagenfurt, Austria. After completing the program, he followed his dream to see the world, working as a chef on a passenger ship that circumnavigated the globe. After three trips around the world, Gerhard returned to Austria to become a successful head chef at a large hotel in Katchberg, Austria at age 21.
Aspen Daily News
Independence Pass reopened following midday fatality on Lake County side
The top of Independence Pass was closed briefly today (Aug. 16) following a fatality involving a single-vehicle accident at the first hairpin turn on the Lake County side of the summit, authorities said. Colorado State Patrol received a call from emergency dispatchers at 12:18 p.m., a public information officer said....
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Obituary: Dorothy M. Willis
Dorothy Moroz Willis passed away peacefully from natural causes at her home in Glenwood Springs on July 27, 2022. She was 86 years old. Dorothy was born in Staten Island, NY, and attended Taft High School in the Bronx before graduating with honors from Hunter College at age 20, as a member of Phi Beta Kappa. She received a full scholarship to Yale for a PhD in English literature.
KJCT8
Do you recognize this man?
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Crime Stoppers in Mesa County need your assistance in identifying this man who is wanted for harassment. On Wednesday, August 15, 2022, a female was shopping at Walmart on North Ave. when she noticed a man attempting to place his cell phone under her dress and take a photo. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, around 20 to 25 years old, with dark curly hair.
KJCT8
Flash flood warning near Carbondale
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for the Basalt Mountain and Lake Christine Fire burn area. The warning is in effect until 7:15 p.m.. The NWS asks that everyone take necessary precautions.
coloradopols.com
Being Lauren Boebert’s Neighbor, And Other Things That Suck
Denverpost · Listen: Lauren Boebert’s neighbors’ 911 calls describe threats, husband running over mailbox. “There’s about to be some s— going down here,” the second neighbor told dispatchers. “It’s Lauren Boebert’s jackass husband, Jayson Boebert.”. As the Denver Post’s Conrad Swanson...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
UPDATE: I-70 reopens through Glenwood Canyon Monday night following flood threat
UPDATE, 8:20 p.m. — Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon is now open, per the latest Colorado Department of Transportation update at 8:20 p.m. UPDATE, 7:40 p.m. — A flash flood watch remains in effect for the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar area in Glenwood Canyon until midnight, according to the latest National Weather Service alert.
