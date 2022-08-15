Bristlecone works to inspire youth to create art throughout the Roaring Fork Valley

Longtime Aspenite Gerhard Mayritsch passed away peacefully after a battle with cancer, on August 8, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Gerhard was born in Villach, Austria on March 16, 1942. In 1956, at the young age of 14, he started a chef apprenticeship in Klagenfurt, Austria. After completing the program, he followed his dream to see the world, working as a chef on a passenger ship that circumnavigated the globe. After three trips around the world, Gerhard returned to Austria to become a successful head chef at a large hotel in Katchberg, Austria at age 21.

ASPEN, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO