Colorized transmission electron micrograph of monkeypox particles (purple) found within an infected cell (brown), cultured in the laboratory. Image captured and color-enhanced at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md. NIAID

Denton County Public Health confirmed six positive monkeypox cases during Aug. 8-14, bringing the countywide total to 21, according to the department's weekly report.

DCPH doesn't release information on the patients, but does investigate the cases and is working to identify anyone who may have had direct contact with them.