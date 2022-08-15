ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Will There Be an "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" Season 2? Here's the Deal

Good news, "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" fans! The hit K-drama was officially renewed for season two ahead of its penultimate episode of season one on Aug. 17. The buzzworthy show follows the titular Woo Young Woo (Park Eun Bin), a lawyer on the autism spectrum who has an exceptionally high IQ and a unique approach to law that makes her an invaluable asset at her new law farm. While the whale-loving protagonist soars high in her career, social interactions can still be tricky for Young Woo as she navigates her career and newfound romance.
TV SERIES
TechRadar

Amazon leaves popular Prime Video show high and dry after shock cancelation

The Wilds has been cancelled by Amazon Studios after two seasons. According to multiple outlets, including Deadline (opens in new tab) and Variety (opens in new tab), Amazon has abandoned the popular Prime Video show less than three months after its second season was released. Deadline suggests that the series' main cast members were only informed about the decision on Thursday, July 28. At the time of writing, though, members of the core cast are yet to publicly comment on the matter.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Is Marvel's She-Hulk worth watching?

She-Hulk spoilers won't be found in this review of the first four episodes. She-Hulk has quite the challenge on her hands, and no, we don't just mean a legal battle — or even a supervillain battle for that matter. Aside from the usual dullard troll brigade who will likely...
TV SERIES
thesource.com

Queen Latifah and Ludacris to Star in ‘End of the Road’ for Netflix

Queen Latifah and Ludacris are set to star in the new Netflix film, End of the Road. Joining the two Hip-Hop legends are Mychala Faith Lee, Shaun Dixon, Frances Lee McCain, with Beau Bridges. Described as a “high-octane action thriller,” End of the Road tells the story of a cross-country...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Eun#Mental Health#South Korean#Asd#Stove League
411mania.com

Boulet Brothers Sign Deal With Shudder To Expand Dragula Franchise

The Boulet Brothers are all in with Shudder, signing a new deal to expand the Boulet Brothers’ Dragula franchise with a spinoff series and more. AMC Networks announced on Monday that Shudder has signed a multi-project deal to with the horror drag stars for a new season of The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula, a spinoff series and a new special that will arrive in the next twelve months.
TV SERIES
Black Enterprise

Final Season Of Ava DuVernay Drama ‘Queen Sugar’ To Premiere In September

The drama about three siblings living in New Orleans stars actress Rutina Wesley from True Blood, Dawn-Lyen Gardner and Kofi Siriboe. All seven of the seasons featured all women directors, and the final season will be no different. Directors set to direct the final season of the series include showrunner Shaz Bennett, Patricia Cardoso, Aurora Guerrero, DeMane Davis, Kat Candler and Stacey Muhammad. DuVernay will direct the final episode. The Instagram account for the drama also announced the premiere date.
TV SERIES
Variety

Marlon Wayans Moves Semi-Autobiographical Comedy ‘Book of Marlon’ From HBO Max to Starz

Click here to read the full article. Marlon Wayans is moving his semi-autobiographical comedy series “Book of Marlon” to Starz. The premium cabler has put the show into development after it was previously set up at HBO Max. It was originally set up at HBO Max in 2020 as part of an overall deal Wayans had signed there. In the half-hour show, Wayans would play a fictionalized version of himself, exploring his professional life as a comedian and actor, as well as his personal life as he attempts to reconcile being a good person and loving father with being Marlon. Wayans will...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
digitalspy.com

Jurassic World: Dominion star responds to franchise-worst reviews

Jurassic World: Dominion's Kayla Watts actress DeWanda Wise isn't fazed by the dino-blockbuster's negative reviews. Reuniting Sam Neill's Alan Grant, Laura Dern's Ellie Sattler and Jeff Goldblum's Ian Malcolm for the first time in almost three decades – mixed in with the sequel trilogy's cast of heroes – Dominion holds the unwanted record for the lowest-rated entry in the Jurassic series.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Sons of Anarchy star in first look at new Apple show

A first look at Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam in Apple TV+'s Shantaram has been unveiled. The new show is based on the novel by Gregory David Roberts, and focuses on a fugitive who reinvents himself in the slums of Bombay. The first look picture shows Hunnam in character...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

EastEnders' Finlay Baker to play matchmaker between Billy and Honey

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders is hinting at a reunion between Billy and Honey Mitchell following her recent split from Jay Brown, and it seems as though Finlay Baker will be the one to play matchmaker. In scenes that will air next week, Billy becomes envious when he spots Finlay and...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Top Gun: Maverick finally confirms digital release – and it's very soon

Box office hit Top Gun: Maverick now has a digital release date – and it's good news for Tom Cruise fans. While the film is still playing in cinemas across the UK, Paramount Pictures has confirmed its plans for home release, with the movie being available to stream from August 24 before physical copies are available later this year.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale's Jacob Gallagher confirms his future after exit plans

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Jacob Gallagher has confirmed his future in Emmerdale following his recent exit plans. The teen had been planning to move into student housing when he went to university this autumn, but those plans were derailed this month due to his mum Leyla Cavanagh's health problems. Following Leyla's...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

What do you think of Eve in Eastenders right now

I think she is decent and her scenes with Suki were good but i cant see her being in the show next year. Love her relationship with Stacey and Suki. Great addition to the cast. Her development and involvement in Suki storyline is great. Posts: 12,372. Forum Member. ✭✭. 17/08/22...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Better Call Saul star passed up Loki role for bigger MCU movie role

Better Call Saul star Giancarlo Esposito has revealed that the Breaking Bad universe and the MCU almost collided when he considered taking a role in Loki. The Gus Fring actor has opened up on meeting with Marvel for an undisclosed role in Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief series. However, Esposito passed on the offer as he would rather appear in a Marvel film.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

CS: Wed. 17th August 2022 Truth, Lies & Sighs.................

Grols - how do you do it? You were just waiting to pounce, weren't you?. Grols - how do you do it? You were just waiting to pounce, weren't you?. See how many spoilers DS has for all the soaps except ED on Fridays. May catch up later - the...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy