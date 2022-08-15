Read full article on original website
Will There Be an "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" Season 2? Here's the Deal
Good news, "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" fans! The hit K-drama was officially renewed for season two ahead of its penultimate episode of season one on Aug. 17. The buzzworthy show follows the titular Woo Young Woo (Park Eun Bin), a lawyer on the autism spectrum who has an exceptionally high IQ and a unique approach to law that makes her an invaluable asset at her new law farm. While the whale-loving protagonist soars high in her career, social interactions can still be tricky for Young Woo as she navigates her career and newfound romance.
Amazon leaves popular Prime Video show high and dry after shock cancelation
The Wilds has been cancelled by Amazon Studios after two seasons. According to multiple outlets, including Deadline (opens in new tab) and Variety (opens in new tab), Amazon has abandoned the popular Prime Video show less than three months after its second season was released. Deadline suggests that the series' main cast members were only informed about the decision on Thursday, July 28. At the time of writing, though, members of the core cast are yet to publicly comment on the matter.
digitalspy.com
Is Marvel's She-Hulk worth watching?
She-Hulk spoilers won't be found in this review of the first four episodes. She-Hulk has quite the challenge on her hands, and no, we don't just mean a legal battle — or even a supervillain battle for that matter. Aside from the usual dullard troll brigade who will likely...
thesource.com
Queen Latifah and Ludacris to Star in ‘End of the Road’ for Netflix
Queen Latifah and Ludacris are set to star in the new Netflix film, End of the Road. Joining the two Hip-Hop legends are Mychala Faith Lee, Shaun Dixon, Frances Lee McCain, with Beau Bridges. Described as a “high-octane action thriller,” End of the Road tells the story of a cross-country...
411mania.com
Boulet Brothers Sign Deal With Shudder To Expand Dragula Franchise
The Boulet Brothers are all in with Shudder, signing a new deal to expand the Boulet Brothers’ Dragula franchise with a spinoff series and more. AMC Networks announced on Monday that Shudder has signed a multi-project deal to with the horror drag stars for a new season of The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula, a spinoff series and a new special that will arrive in the next twelve months.
Keanu Reeves Takes On First Big TV Role With Leonardo DiCaprio-Produced 'Devil in the White City'
Keanu Reeves is stepping away from the big screen to take on something new — a lead TV role. Alongside Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio, Reeves will executive produce the new Hulu series Devil in the White City, written by Castle Rock producer Sam Shaw and directed by Little Children helmer Todd Field, Hulu announced Thursday.
Final Season Of Ava DuVernay Drama ‘Queen Sugar’ To Premiere In September
The drama about three siblings living in New Orleans stars actress Rutina Wesley from True Blood, Dawn-Lyen Gardner and Kofi Siriboe. All seven of the seasons featured all women directors, and the final season will be no different. Directors set to direct the final season of the series include showrunner Shaz Bennett, Patricia Cardoso, Aurora Guerrero, DeMane Davis, Kat Candler and Stacey Muhammad. DuVernay will direct the final episode. The Instagram account for the drama also announced the premiere date.
Marlon Wayans Moves Semi-Autobiographical Comedy ‘Book of Marlon’ From HBO Max to Starz
Click here to read the full article. Marlon Wayans is moving his semi-autobiographical comedy series “Book of Marlon” to Starz. The premium cabler has put the show into development after it was previously set up at HBO Max. It was originally set up at HBO Max in 2020 as part of an overall deal Wayans had signed there. In the half-hour show, Wayans would play a fictionalized version of himself, exploring his professional life as a comedian and actor, as well as his personal life as he attempts to reconcile being a good person and loving father with being Marlon. Wayans will...
digitalspy.com
Jurassic World: Dominion star responds to franchise-worst reviews
Jurassic World: Dominion's Kayla Watts actress DeWanda Wise isn't fazed by the dino-blockbuster's negative reviews. Reuniting Sam Neill's Alan Grant, Laura Dern's Ellie Sattler and Jeff Goldblum's Ian Malcolm for the first time in almost three decades – mixed in with the sequel trilogy's cast of heroes – Dominion holds the unwanted record for the lowest-rated entry in the Jurassic series.
digitalspy.com
Sons of Anarchy star in first look at new Apple show
A first look at Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam in Apple TV+'s Shantaram has been unveiled. The new show is based on the novel by Gregory David Roberts, and focuses on a fugitive who reinvents himself in the slums of Bombay. The first look picture shows Hunnam in character...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Finlay Baker to play matchmaker between Billy and Honey
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders is hinting at a reunion between Billy and Honey Mitchell following her recent split from Jay Brown, and it seems as though Finlay Baker will be the one to play matchmaker. In scenes that will air next week, Billy becomes envious when he spots Finlay and...
digitalspy.com
The Masked Singer comeback trailer reveals first look at wild new costumes and celebrity guests
The Masked Singer US season eight is just around the corner, so get on your thinking caps and jot down those first impressions, because a new run of celebrity weirdness is on its way. Ahead of its return next month, the craziest singing competition on telly has released its first-look...
digitalspy.com
Top Gun: Maverick finally confirms digital release – and it's very soon
Box office hit Top Gun: Maverick now has a digital release date – and it's good news for Tom Cruise fans. While the film is still playing in cinemas across the UK, Paramount Pictures has confirmed its plans for home release, with the movie being available to stream from August 24 before physical copies are available later this year.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's Jacob Gallagher confirms his future after exit plans
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Jacob Gallagher has confirmed his future in Emmerdale following his recent exit plans. The teen had been planning to move into student housing when he went to university this autumn, but those plans were derailed this month due to his mum Leyla Cavanagh's health problems. Following Leyla's...
7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu, and Apple TV Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here’s our guide on what to stream this weekend
digitalspy.com
What do you think of Eve in Eastenders right now
I think she is decent and her scenes with Suki were good but i cant see her being in the show next year. Love her relationship with Stacey and Suki. Great addition to the cast. Her development and involvement in Suki storyline is great. Posts: 12,372. Forum Member. ✭✭. 17/08/22...
digitalspy.com
Better Call Saul star passed up Loki role for bigger MCU movie role
Better Call Saul star Giancarlo Esposito has revealed that the Breaking Bad universe and the MCU almost collided when he considered taking a role in Loki. The Gus Fring actor has opened up on meeting with Marvel for an undisclosed role in Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief series. However, Esposito passed on the offer as he would rather appear in a Marvel film.
TechRadar
Leaving HBO Max in August 2022: Four great dramas to watch before they skip the platform
Given it's owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, HBO Max's vast library of movies and shows tends to stay pretty consistent, but it does occasionally dabble in things made by other people and those things will leave at some point. A big chunk of those is down to a deal reached...
digitalspy.com
CS: Wed. 17th August 2022 Truth, Lies & Sighs.................
Grols - how do you do it? You were just waiting to pounce, weren't you?. Grols - how do you do it? You were just waiting to pounce, weren't you?. See how many spoilers DS has for all the soaps except ED on Fridays. May catch up later - the...
'The Single Dumbest Decision Made By Any Corporation': HBO Max to Remove Dozens of Shows Starting This Week
Warner Bros. Discovery has laid off roughly 14% of HBO and HBO Max staff following a mass restructuring that was announced during the company's Q2 earnings call.
