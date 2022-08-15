ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Government Technology

Key Figure in Embattled New Orleans Smart City Plan Resigns

(TNS) — Four months after he faced a grilling at the New Orleans City Council, a central figure in the controversial "smart city" broadband plan has left Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration. Jonathan Rhodes, the former director of the Mayor's Office of Utilities, had his last day at City Hall...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

LaToya Cantrell hires Jay Banks, former City Council member, as policy aide

A familiar face is returning to New Orleans City Hall: Mayor LaToya Cantrell has hired former City Council member Jay Banks. Banks, a reliable Cantrell ally when he was the council's District B representative, started Monday as an urban policy specialist with an $85,000 annual salary, according to Civil Service Department records. City Hall confirmed the hire but didn’t provide details on his duties. Banks did not respond to a request for comment.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

LaToya Cantrell said Target is coming to New Orleans East. The retailer says not so fast.

New Orleans East residents have long clamored for major retailers and other amenities. And for a short window this week, it appeared that Mayor LaToya Cantrell had delivered. Speaking at a community meeting at Household of Faith church Monday night, Cantrell said the Target chain had bought the former Lowe’s home improvement store site near Read Boulevard and Interstate 10 with plans to open a new department store. Her remarkes garnered applause and excited chatter.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Utility bill assistance events by parish

NEW ORLEANS — Several parishes have programs that are helping residents pay their utility bills. Here is the latest information on events near you. Entergy and the United Way are providing a $150 bill credit for eligible customers for their power bills. Click here to see who can apply.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
WWL

Councilman Thomas adopts intersection of Crowder Blvd.

NEW ORLEANS — City Councilman Oliver Thomas is fed up with litter, loitering and roadside begging in New Orleans East. This weekend, he posted a video on social media of him confronting two panhandlers on the corner of Crowder Blvd and Interstate 10, near his house. He collected a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans holding public hearing on consent decree

The city of New Orleans is taking the next step in its quest to end the federal consent decree. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is requesting a public hearing Wednesday. The consent decree was initiated in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina following deadly police shootings of civilians. Cantrell has been...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

LDR: Three women arrested for defrauding state disaster relief program

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Three individuals are behind bars for falsifying documents to collect refunds on personal property destroyed in a natural disaster. According to the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR), Starr Carbo, Johnnie Mae Ricard, and Erica Williams, all of Westwego, are charged in connection with fraudulently preparing and submitting Natural Disaster Claim for Refund of State Sales Taxes Paid after Hurricane Ida in 2021.
WESTWEGO, LA
wrjwradio.com

Mayor says attorney knew son of councilman was on jury

During Tuesday’s meeting of the Picayune City Council, Mayor Jim Luke addressed the ruling of the court case involving City of Picayune vs Landry Lewis Germany Architects, P.A. (LLG) concerning design work performed by LLG for city hall. Recently, a court rendered a judgement in favor of LLG stating the city owes LLG $210,000 for negligence during a previous trial.
PICAYUNE, MS

