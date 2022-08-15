Read full article on original website
Government Technology
Key Figure in Embattled New Orleans Smart City Plan Resigns
(TNS) — Four months after he faced a grilling at the New Orleans City Council, a central figure in the controversial "smart city" broadband plan has left Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration. Jonathan Rhodes, the former director of the Mayor's Office of Utilities, had his last day at City Hall...
NOLA.com
LaToya Cantrell hires Jay Banks, former City Council member, as policy aide
A familiar face is returning to New Orleans City Hall: Mayor LaToya Cantrell has hired former City Council member Jay Banks. Banks, a reliable Cantrell ally when he was the council's District B representative, started Monday as an urban policy specialist with an $85,000 annual salary, according to Civil Service Department records. City Hall confirmed the hire but didn’t provide details on his duties. Banks did not respond to a request for comment.
WDSU
Former New Orleans councilman Jay Banks takes new role in Cantrell administration
NEW ORLEANS — Former New Orleans City Councilman Jay Banks has a new job with the mayor's office. Sources tell WDSU that Banks accepted a job as an urban policy specialist. WDSU reached out to Mayor LaToya Cantrell's office, but at the time of this publication had not heard back.
Banks now with Cantrell administration
Banks now with Cantrell administration. After losing his seat on the New Orleans City Council to Lesli Harris, former City Council person Jay Banks has a new job.
NOLA.com
Six Flags project clears hurdle over site ownership; still no word on when work will start
City officials have cleared an important bureaucratic hurdle in redevelopment of the former Six Flags site in New Orleans East, though more lie ahead before the developer will be able to start work. The New Orleans Redevelopment Authority, an independent state agency that spearheads projects across the city, said Tuesday...
NOLA.com
Cannon removed from French Quarter park amid efforts to address Confederate symbols
New Orleans officials have quietly removed the cannon atop the former Washington Artillery Park near Jackson Square, part of the effort to wipe symbols of the Confederacy and white supremacy from places of prominence in the city's landscape. The cannon, which was purchased by the Washington Artillery in 1875, was...
Newell: City leaders finally hearing the public’s outcry over crime
We’ve heard a lot about the NOLA Coalition. I hope to talk to someone from the Coalition every week on the show about their views, challenges, and what they see as potential solutions to bolster recruitment and retention at the New Orleans Police Dep
Crime threatens to render New Orleans unrecognizable, warns D.A.
New Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams says his office is all-in on crime fighting, and warns of dire circumstances if the rest of the criminal justice system doesn’t do likewise.
NOLA.com
Leo Denault, Entergy's CEO for a decade of success and controversy, set to retire
Entergy Corp. CEO Leo Denault, who led the utility as a top executive through its post-Hurricane Katrina rebuilding as well as a recovery from more recent storms that drew criticism for infrastructure failures, said Wednesday that he will retire next year. Denault will pass the reins to Entergy's long-time finance...
United Way closes applications for Entergy assistance after 7 hours
The United way closed applications for Entergy bill payment relief at 4 p.m. Wednesday, about seven hours after the application process began.
Target throws cold water on Cantrell announcement
Mayor LaToya Cantrell may have spoken too soon about Target opening a new store at I-10 and Read Boulevard in eastern New Orleans, but the location may make sense for the Minnesota-based retail giant.
NOLA.com
As critics circle, LaToya Cantrell makes pitch to public: 'Best is yet to come'
Near the end of a lively town hall meeting inside a Gentilly church last week, a woman in maroon scrubs stood before Mayor LaToya Cantrell and testified on the state of New Orleans. She had voted for Cantrell, but was distraught. Police hadn’t solved the murder of her son. She...
NOLA.com
LaToya Cantrell said Target is coming to New Orleans East. The retailer says not so fast.
New Orleans East residents have long clamored for major retailers and other amenities. And for a short window this week, it appeared that Mayor LaToya Cantrell had delivered. Speaking at a community meeting at Household of Faith church Monday night, Cantrell said the Target chain had bought the former Lowe’s home improvement store site near Read Boulevard and Interstate 10 with plans to open a new department store. Her remarkes garnered applause and excited chatter.
WDSU
Utility bill assistance events by parish
NEW ORLEANS — Several parishes have programs that are helping residents pay their utility bills. Here is the latest information on events near you. Entergy and the United Way are providing a $150 bill credit for eligible customers for their power bills. Click here to see who can apply.
“We breathed life back into it,” city leaders celebrate the completion of the NOPD firing range in NO East
On Thursday morning, the New Orleans Police Department and Mayor Cantrell got together to celebrate the completion of a $3.7 million firing range at the NOPD Municipal Training Academy in New Orleans East
Councilman Thomas adopts intersection of Crowder Blvd.
NEW ORLEANS — City Councilman Oliver Thomas is fed up with litter, loitering and roadside begging in New Orleans East. This weekend, he posted a video on social media of him confronting two panhandlers on the corner of Crowder Blvd and Interstate 10, near his house. He collected a...
WDSU
New Orleans holding public hearing on consent decree
The city of New Orleans is taking the next step in its quest to end the federal consent decree. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is requesting a public hearing Wednesday. The consent decree was initiated in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina following deadly police shootings of civilians. Cantrell has been...
brproud.com
LDR: Three women arrested for defrauding state disaster relief program
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Three individuals are behind bars for falsifying documents to collect refunds on personal property destroyed in a natural disaster. According to the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR), Starr Carbo, Johnnie Mae Ricard, and Erica Williams, all of Westwego, are charged in connection with fraudulently preparing and submitting Natural Disaster Claim for Refund of State Sales Taxes Paid after Hurricane Ida in 2021.
clearpublicist.com
Here is How This New Orleans Entrepreneur Attained $1.2M Under 9 Hrs With His Fruit-Infused Hookah Model, Blakk Smoke
For Blakk Tatted, the operator and visionary driving the groundbreaking Blakk Smoke hookah brand: Program A always experienced to function. He leveraged his resilience and grit to guide him to exactly where he is now, attracting $1.2 million in below nine hours. Some may perhaps simply call him an overnight...
wrjwradio.com
Mayor says attorney knew son of councilman was on jury
During Tuesday’s meeting of the Picayune City Council, Mayor Jim Luke addressed the ruling of the court case involving City of Picayune vs Landry Lewis Germany Architects, P.A. (LLG) concerning design work performed by LLG for city hall. Recently, a court rendered a judgement in favor of LLG stating the city owes LLG $210,000 for negligence during a previous trial.
