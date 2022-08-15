Read full article on original website
Faraday Future, an electric vehicle manufacturer, will raise up to $600 million in fundingTechnology JournalHanford, CA
CVS Pharmacy Closes This LocationBryan DijkhuizenFresno, CA
My review of wings, wings, and more wings in Fresno, and ClovisMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Opinion: Who owns college football? No one – and that’s the problemClay KallamFresno, CA
Fresno rent for a one-bedroom apartment soars to $1,500 a month, up 30 percent over a yearBeth TorresFresno, CA
Police investigating shooting in Porterville
Police are investigating a shooting in Porterville early Thursday morning.
Man arrested after chase in central Fresno, deputies say
A chase through central Fresno ended with the driver in handcuffs.
KMPH.com
Missing man with down syndrome found safe in Fresno County
SAN JOAQUIN, Calif. (FOX26) — UPDATE: Jaime Zamora was found safe near Manning and Napa Avenues in western Fresno County. He was taken back home by a Fresno County sheriff's deputy. - - - A 38-year-old man with down syndrome went missing early Thursday morning. Fresno County sheriff’s deputies...
Man arrested for hit-and-run crash in central Fresno, police say
Officers say the driver hit a fire hydrant and a light pole. Water flooded the area after the hydrant was struck.
KMPH.com
Man rushed to the hospital after bus stop stabbing in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A 59-year-old man was rushed to the hospital following a stabbing in Central Fresno. The Fresno Police Department was called to the area of Blackstone and Vassar Avenues Tuesday night. According to the victim, he was stabbed in the neck once after getting off the...
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Ivan Acevedo
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Ivan Acevedo. Ivan Acevedo is wanted by Law Enforcement for Felony Evading and DUI. 28-year-old is 5' 8" tall, 180 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Ivan Acevedo is hiding, call...
59-year-old man stabbed in central Fresno in random attack
Fresno police are looking for a suspect who ran up behind a man heading home from work and stabbed him in the neck. Police say it was an unprovoked, random attack with no apparent motive.
crimevoice.com
3 Suspects Arrested for Drug Possession
Originally Published By: Mendocino County Sheriffs Office. “On 08-12-2022 at about 9:05 PM the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a citizen advising there were six (6) Hispanics males walking on Bell Springs Road carrying rifles and wearing camouflaged clothing. Deputies began responding and contacted the reporting...
KCRA.com
Stockton PD: Officer shoots at man who pistol-whipped woman
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police said on Tuesday afternoon that they shot at and took into custody a man accused of pistol-whipping a woman and later getting into a standoff with officers. Officers first went to a home in the 9300 block of Fox Creek Drive around 1 p.m....
6 injured after truck plows into bank in Fresno's River Park
Fresno police say a woman in her 70s intended to park her car but accidentally accelerated, crashing into the building.
KMPH.com
Next of kin needed for man found dead in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno County Sheriff's is turning to the community for help in finding a next of kin for a 59-year-old man found dead near a church in Northeast Fresno on Sunday, July 3. According to the coroner’s office, the man was identified as Vincent Mora....
KMPH.com
Gun found in students back pack at Corcoran HS
CORCORAN, Calif. — The school year may not have started off on the right foot in Corcoran. Principle Antonia Ramirez of Corcoran High School sent parents a message on their first week back about a gun found while searching a student that reportedly had a vape pen in their backpack.
Woman steals bus in Visalia, police say
VISALIA, CALIF. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman drove away with a Tulare County Area Transit bus on Monday afternoon, according to Visalia Police. Officials say that approximately at 1:23 p.m., Visalia Police officers were dispatched to the 500 block of North Court regarding a disturbance on a bus. They had been advised that a woman was […]
Man found guilty in double murder at Clovis bar
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been convicted of murder after he shot and killed two people inside a bar last year, according to the Clovis Police Department. On Tuesday, officials announced that Eddie Cordero was found guilty on two counts of first-degree murder for killing 27-year-old Merehildo Luna and 21-year-old Andres Sanchez at […]
KMPH.com
Woman arrested, accused of hijacking public bus in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. — A woman now sits in jail after police say she hijacked a public bus loaded with passengers in Visalia. Officials say 56-year-old Annette Rocha was on the bus near the 500 block of N. Court on Tuesday when she began to attack a man and attempted to take his cell phone.
Man hospitalized after being shot by Tulare police officers
The man who was shot by a Tulare police officer on Tuesday has been identified.
Fire extinguishers full of fentanyl found in Firebaugh, deputies say
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men were arrested after deputies found over a dozen pounds of fentanyl hidden inside fire extinguishers during a traffic stop on Monday, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Around 6:30 p.m., a deputy pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation in the area of Interstate 5 and […]
KMPH.com
Last of the 1976 Chowchilla bus kidnappers to be released
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — The Madera County District Attorney's Office announced Fredrick Woods, the last of the 1976 Chowchilla bus kidnappers, will be released from prison. Woods, the mastermind of the crime, was granted parole following the executive hearing of the parole board in March. Parole commissioners decided...
KMPH.com
2 people dead after their car is found down embankment
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — Shortly after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, the Nevada County Regional Dispatch Center received a call from the Gridley Police Department about a male subject contacting 911 after finding a vehicle that appeared to have crashed in the area of Highway 20 and Poker Flats Road.
Search continues for missing Selma woman
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The search for a missing Selma woman entered its 10th day on Wednesday. 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was last seen at 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 7 at an ampm gas station near Highland and Nebraska avenues in Selma. Surveillance cameras captured Jolissa walking into the business and making a purchase at […]
