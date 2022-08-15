ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanford, CA

Missing man with down syndrome found safe in Fresno County

SAN JOAQUIN, Calif. (FOX26) — UPDATE: Jaime Zamora was found safe near Manning and Napa Avenues in western Fresno County. He was taken back home by a Fresno County sheriff's deputy. - - - A 38-year-old man with down syndrome went missing early Thursday morning. Fresno County sheriff’s deputies...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Man rushed to the hospital after bus stop stabbing in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A 59-year-old man was rushed to the hospital following a stabbing in Central Fresno. The Fresno Police Department was called to the area of Blackstone and Vassar Avenues Tuesday night. According to the victim, he was stabbed in the neck once after getting off the...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Ivan Acevedo

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Ivan Acevedo. Ivan Acevedo is wanted by Law Enforcement for Felony Evading and DUI. 28-year-old is 5' 8" tall, 180 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Ivan Acevedo is hiding, call...
FRESNO, CA
crimevoice.com

3 Suspects Arrested for Drug Possession

Originally Published By: Mendocino County Sheriffs Office. “On 08-12-2022 at about 9:05 PM the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a citizen advising there were six (6) Hispanics males walking on Bell Springs Road carrying rifles and wearing camouflaged clothing. Deputies began responding and contacted the reporting...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Stockton PD: Officer shoots at man who pistol-whipped woman

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police said on Tuesday afternoon that they shot at and took into custody a man accused of pistol-whipping a woman and later getting into a standoff with officers. Officers first went to a home in the 9300 block of Fox Creek Drive around 1 p.m....
STOCKTON, CA
KMPH.com

Next of kin needed for man found dead in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno County Sheriff's is turning to the community for help in finding a next of kin for a 59-year-old man found dead near a church in Northeast Fresno on Sunday, July 3. According to the coroner’s office, the man was identified as Vincent Mora....
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Gun found in students back pack at Corcoran HS

CORCORAN, Calif. — The school year may not have started off on the right foot in Corcoran. Principle Antonia Ramirez of Corcoran High School sent parents a message on their first week back about a gun found while searching a student that reportedly had a vape pen in their backpack.
CORCORAN, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Woman steals bus in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, CALIF. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman drove away with a Tulare County Area Transit bus on Monday afternoon, according to Visalia Police. Officials say that approximately at 1:23 p.m., Visalia Police officers were dispatched to the 500 block of North Court regarding a disturbance on a bus. They had been advised that a woman was […]
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man found guilty in double murder at Clovis bar

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been convicted of murder after he shot and killed two people inside a bar last year, according to the Clovis Police Department. On Tuesday, officials announced that Eddie Cordero was found guilty on two counts of first-degree murder for killing 27-year-old Merehildo Luna and 21-year-old Andres Sanchez at […]
CLOVIS, CA
KMPH.com

Woman arrested, accused of hijacking public bus in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. — A woman now sits in jail after police say she hijacked a public bus loaded with passengers in Visalia. Officials say 56-year-old Annette Rocha was on the bus near the 500 block of N. Court on Tuesday when she began to attack a man and attempted to take his cell phone.
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

Last of the 1976 Chowchilla bus kidnappers to be released

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — The Madera County District Attorney's Office announced Fredrick Woods, the last of the 1976 Chowchilla bus kidnappers, will be released from prison. Woods, the mastermind of the crime, was granted parole following the executive hearing of the parole board in March. Parole commissioners decided...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

2 people dead after their car is found down embankment

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — Shortly after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, the Nevada County Regional Dispatch Center received a call from the Gridley Police Department about a male subject contacting 911 after finding a vehicle that appeared to have crashed in the area of Highway 20 and Poker Flats Road.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Search continues for missing Selma woman

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The search for a missing Selma woman entered its 10th day on Wednesday. 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was last seen at 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 7 at an ampm gas station near Highland and Nebraska avenues in Selma. Surveillance cameras captured Jolissa walking into the business and making a purchase at […]
SELMA, CA

