cityofsoledad.com
Official Candidates for the November 08, 2022 Election
The below list are the names of people who have pulled papers for the positions of Mayor and City Council, and have been confirmed through the Monterey County Elections Department and have qualified as official candidates. Further details regarding the below candidates can be found at:. https://montereycountyelections.us/candidate-list-11-08-2022/. NAMEOFFICE. 1. Marisela...
sanbenito.com
Gilroy officials object to South Valley mining proposal
The Gilroy City Council voted unanimously Aug. 15 to voice its opposition to the proposed quarry in southern Santa Clara County, but noted that while such a resolution makes a strong statement, the county is ultimately in charge of the project’s fate. The recent vote adds to the growing...
San Jose Mayor endorses candidate to replace him
San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo threw his support behind one candidate who is running to replace him as the city's top leader.
santaclaranews.org
Santa Clara City Council’s Pro-49er Coalition Removes Santa Clara Planning Commissioner Who Complained About Stadium Impacts
On Tuesday, Santa Clara Planning Commissioner Dr. Ron Patrick was removed from his position. He was unanimously appointed by the Council in June. He was sworn in earlier this month. Councilman Anthony Becker made the motion to appoint him in June. Then Becker mysteriously and suddenly changed his mind. “He...
sanbenito.com
San Benito County bans flavored tobacco products
Following the lead of many counties and cities in California, and in an effort to combat the public health risks associated with youth smoking, the San Benito County Board of Supervisors recently passed an ordinance that prohibits the sale of flavored tobacco. The ban applies to all tobacco retail stores...
Fact check: San Jose police staffing at center of mayor’s race
In San Jose politics, history has a way of repeating itself. Eight years ago when Mayor Sam Liccardo sought the city’s top political job, the biggest issue on the campaign trail was police staffing levels. That comes as no surprise—Liccardo as a councilmember strongly backed Measure B, a 2012 initiative championed by his predecessor Chuck Reed that slashed police officer pensions. It led to costly lawsuits and an exodus of cops. Liccardo, who once vowed to defend the measure, found himself negotiating a settlement in his first term as mayor to keep the city’s police union happy and settle never-ending litigation.
sanjoseinside.com
San Jose Police Contract Dispute Boils Over into Mayoral Campaign
This story has been updated, 3:45pm Aug. 15. San Jose city officials and the city police officers’ union have gone public with their contract dispute. While the San Jose Police Officers Association claims response times are growing and predicted a “mass exodus” of officers because of pay and working conditions, the city, led by Mayor Sam Liccardo, counters that the department has the lowest vacancy rate in a decade, and its officers’ salaries are among the highest in the Bay Area.
Moving past Measure D: Santa Cruz's light rail future will finally go beyond speculation
The rail-trail debate didn't end up killing us, but did it make us stronger? That will probably depend on the results of a feasibility study local leadership hopes can be launched by November. Either way, having fact-based answers to these long-argued existential questions will be a good place to begin the real conversations about the rail corridor's future.
SFist
San Jose Church That Defied Pandemic Public Health Orders Wins Appeal Based on Supreme Court's Rightward Shift
The new conservative-majority Supreme Court, and in particular Catholic activist Justice Samuel Alito and Christian cult member Amy Coney Barrett, are partial to religious freedoms. And because of this, a California appeals court has just overturned a lower court's decision over a San Jose church's defiance of COVID-19-related public health orders two years ago.
CA High-Speed Rail approves design contracts for Central Valley construction
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California High-Speed Rail Authority Board approved design contracts to prepare for construction into Merced and Bakersfield, according to authority. The Authority awarded $41 million for the Merced to Madera extension design contract to Stantec Consulting Services, according to Authority. According to Authority, the Fresno to Bakersfield contract of $44.9 million […]
Beyond the Benchlands: Under lawsuit threat, Santa Cruz sets plan to clear homeless camp. What happens next?
Santa Cruz began the process of clearing the Benchlands this week, but city leaders acknowledge that this could be a slow game depending on the number of shelter beds it can provide and the willingness of those in the encampment along the San Lorenzo River to relocate.
Lisa Eisemann, wife of former Salinas Mayor Joe Gunter passes
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) - The daughter of former Salinas Mayor Joe Gunter said her mother passed after a long battle with dementia. Lisa Eisemann died on Tuesday, announced her daughter Terrin Eisemann-Gunter. Lisa was the studio director for the Salinas School of Dance, LLC. Salinas School of Dance, LLC "My mom passed away Tuesday, August The post Lisa Eisemann, wife of former Salinas Mayor Joe Gunter passes appeared first on KION546.
montereycountyweekly.com
Hunger strike at Monterey County Jail ends, and sheriff candidates weigh in on the issue.
On Sunday afternoon, Aug. 14, 150 inmates who had been refusing to eat at the Monterey County jail ended their two-week hunger strike. Loved ones and inmates were protesting, asking for better conditions and services. They were seeking better medical care and food prices, longer socializing times, reinstatement of Covid-19 protocols and two rounds of clean clothes (socks, shirt and underwear) per week instead of one.
montereycountyweekly.com
Three new murals coming to Salinas offer an opportunity to beautiful public space—and build community connections.
Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here, thinking about public art and its ability to change how we experience public spaces. I’m thinking about this because just this morning Caltrans, the city of Salinas, and the Arts Council for Monterey County announced that they’ve chosen the artists who will paint murals at three Highway 101 underpasses in Salinas—at East Market Street, Alisal Street and Sanborn Road. Like so many American cities, Salinas is bisected by a major state highway, separating the western side of town from the east with infrastructure that can feel at best unwelcoming or at worst impenetrable to any form of transit besides a car.
losgatan.com
County blocked homeowner’s attempt to access CZU insurance money before two-year deadline
The Santa Clara County Department of Planning and Development has been preventing a homeowner in the Lexington Hills area of Los Gatos from accessing public documents needed to fix damage caused by the storm that sparked the 2020 CZU Lightning Complex fire. A Department of Environmental Health official tried to...
DA: Woman guilty of felony embezzlement in Merced
MERCED Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Merced woman was sentenced for felony embezzlement of $300,000 on Wednesday by the Merced County Superior Court, according to the DA’s office. According to the report from the Office of the Merced County District Attorney, 46-year-old Robin Ruth Recla, also known as Robin Berard was found guilty of felony embezzlement […]
Report identifies Bay Area’s most segregated neighborhoods of white wealth
(BCN) — A new report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 10 percent of the region’s census tracts are segregated “areas of white wealth.” The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all of the region’s 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income in order to quantify areas of high segregation. It identifies 164 […]
KSBW.com
Cal Fire CZU enacts 'lightning plan' as storm passes over Central Coast
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Cal Fire CZU, which covers Santa Cruz and San Mateo County, has enacted its lightning plan. The plan requires that engines respond to any reports of lightning strikes to make sure there is no fire. According to the agency, there were no confirmed fires from...
santacruzwaves.com
CEO ordered to pay $2.4 million for growing cannabis without state licenses
MONTEREY, CALIF, (KION-TV): Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni announced todaythat former California New Wave CEO Paul King will have to pay $2.4 million for growing cannabis without proper state licensing. The DA's office obtained a default judgment against Salinas based cannabis businesses Fuji Farms, Inc., and Hands on Faith Association, in association with The post CEO ordered to pay $2.4 million for growing cannabis without state licenses appeared first on KION546.
