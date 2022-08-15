ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Benito County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
cityofsoledad.com

Official Candidates for the November 08, 2022 Election

The below list are the names of people who have pulled papers for the positions of Mayor and City Council, and have been confirmed through the Monterey County Elections Department and have qualified as official candidates. Further details regarding the below candidates can be found at:. https://montereycountyelections.us/candidate-list-11-08-2022/. NAMEOFFICE. 1. Marisela...
SOLEDAD, CA
sanbenito.com

Gilroy officials object to South Valley mining proposal

The Gilroy City Council voted unanimously Aug. 15 to voice its opposition to the proposed quarry in southern Santa Clara County, but noted that while such a resolution makes a strong statement, the county is ultimately in charge of the project’s fate. The recent vote adds to the growing...
GILROY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Juan Bautista, CA
Local
California Elections
San Benito County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Hollister, CA
Government
County
San Benito County, CA
City
Hollister, CA
sanbenito.com

San Benito County bans flavored tobacco products

Following the lead of many counties and cities in California, and in an effort to combat the public health risks associated with youth smoking, the San Benito County Board of Supervisors recently passed an ordinance that prohibits the sale of flavored tobacco. The ban applies to all tobacco retail stores...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

Fact check: San Jose police staffing at center of mayor’s race

In San Jose politics, history has a way of repeating itself. Eight years ago when Mayor Sam Liccardo sought the city’s top political job, the biggest issue on the campaign trail was police staffing levels. That comes as no surprise—Liccardo as a councilmember strongly backed Measure B, a 2012 initiative championed by his predecessor Chuck Reed that slashed police officer pensions. It led to costly lawsuits and an exodus of cops. Liccardo, who once vowed to defend the measure, found himself negotiating a settlement in his first term as mayor to keep the city’s police union happy and settle never-ending litigation.
SAN JOSE, CA
sanjoseinside.com

San Jose Police Contract Dispute Boils Over into Mayoral Campaign

This story has been updated, 3:45pm Aug. 15. San Jose city officials and the city police officers’ union have gone public with their contract dispute. While the San Jose Police Officers Association claims response times are growing and predicted a “mass exodus” of officers because of pay and working conditions, the city, led by Mayor Sam Liccardo, counters that the department has the lowest vacancy rate in a decade, and its officers’ salaries are among the highest in the Bay Area.
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathryn Evans
SFist

San Jose Church That Defied Pandemic Public Health Orders Wins Appeal Based on Supreme Court's Rightward Shift

The new conservative-majority Supreme Court, and in particular Catholic activist Justice Samuel Alito and Christian cult member Amy Coney Barrett, are partial to religious freedoms. And because of this, a California appeals court has just overturned a lower court's decision over a San Jose church's defiance of COVID-19-related public health orders two years ago.
SAN JOSE, CA
KGET

CA High-Speed Rail approves design contracts for Central Valley construction

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California High-Speed Rail Authority Board approved design contracts to prepare for construction into Merced and Bakersfield, according to authority. The Authority awarded $41 million for the Merced to Madera extension design contract to Stantec Consulting Services, according to Authority. According to Authority, the Fresno to Bakersfield contract of $44.9 million […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Lisa Eisemann, wife of former Salinas Mayor Joe Gunter passes

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) - The daughter of former Salinas Mayor Joe Gunter said her mother passed after a long battle with dementia. Lisa Eisemann died on Tuesday, announced her daughter Terrin Eisemann-Gunter. Lisa was the studio director for the Salinas School of Dance, LLC. Salinas School of Dance, LLC "My mom passed away Tuesday, August The post Lisa Eisemann, wife of former Salinas Mayor Joe Gunter passes appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Jose Martinez#City Of Hollister#Hollister City Council
montereycountyweekly.com

Hunger strike at Monterey County Jail ends, and sheriff candidates weigh in on the issue.

On Sunday afternoon, Aug. 14, 150 inmates who had been refusing to eat at the Monterey County jail ended their two-week hunger strike. Loved ones and inmates were protesting, asking for better conditions and services. They were seeking better medical care and food prices, longer socializing times, reinstatement of Covid-19 protocols and two rounds of clean clothes (socks, shirt and underwear) per week instead of one.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Three new murals coming to Salinas offer an opportunity to beautiful public space—and build community connections.

Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here, thinking about public art and its ability to change how we experience public spaces. I’m thinking about this because just this morning Caltrans, the city of Salinas, and the Arts Council for Monterey County announced that they’ve chosen the artists who will paint murals at three Highway 101 underpasses in Salinas—at East Market Street, Alisal Street and Sanborn Road. Like so many American cities, Salinas is bisected by a major state highway, separating the western side of town from the east with infrastructure that can feel at best unwelcoming or at worst impenetrable to any form of transit besides a car.
SALINAS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Woman guilty of felony embezzlement in Merced

MERCED Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Merced woman was sentenced for felony embezzlement of $300,000 on Wednesday by the Merced County Superior Court, according to the DA’s office. According to the report from the Office of the Merced County District Attorney, 46-year-old Robin Ruth Recla, also known as Robin Berard was found guilty of felony embezzlement […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
santacruzwaves.com

Support Santa Cruz Waves on Patreon

Santa Cruz Waves is a cornerstone of the Santa Cruz experience. Since 2014, Santa Cruz Waves has delivered a free, high-quality publication jam-packed with inspirational journalism, jaw-dropping imagery and local advertising that helps act as a guide for both visitors and locals alike. In the past couple years, Santa Cruz...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

CEO ordered to pay $2.4 million for growing cannabis without state licenses

MONTEREY, CALIF, (KION-TV): Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni announced todaythat former California New Wave CEO Paul King will have to pay $2.4 million for growing cannabis without proper state licensing. The DA's office obtained a default judgment against Salinas based cannabis businesses Fuji Farms, Inc., and Hands on Faith Association, in association with The post CEO ordered to pay $2.4 million for growing cannabis without state licenses appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy