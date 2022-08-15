Chiefs' CB Jaylen Watson reveals which Chiefs WR is toughest to cover

As a rookie, it's hard to get a tougher assignment for your first training camp than going up against Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes' offense. Even after overhauling the wide receiver room this past offseason, Jaylen Watson's still had to practice every day against a passing unit featuring plenty of playmakers that figure to put up pretty good numbers this season. While talking to 610's Cody and Gold after practice on Monday, he revealed which receiver was the toughest to guard.

"That's a tough one," he said. "To be honest, though, in my opinion, there's a lot of tough wide receivers to guard, but to me it's Skyy [Moore]. He's just so quick and shifty outside of his releases. He gets out of his breaks very well at the top of the route. And he always makes tough, contested catches. He can do pretty much anything, run any route in the route tree. So I'd give it to him."

You can listen to Sweeney's entire interview in the embedded player below: