Portland, OR

Joanne Ellis
2d ago

what do you expect there is no traffic control anymore, people drive however they want..Speeding, Running Red lights, weaving in and out of traffic, tailgating.

KXL

Portland’s 58th Homicide of 2022 In Hazelwood Neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. — One man is dead after a shooting in the Hazelwood neighborhood on Wednesday night. Police arrived at Southeast 127th and East Burnside just after 8:00pm. The suspects involved had already left the scene. They have not made an arrest. This is Portland’s 58th homicide of the...
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Vancouver Man Dies In Roll-over Crash, Speeding Suspected

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Tragedy hit a Vancouver family on Tuesday night when a man died in a crash. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says 23-year-old Cody Allen was likely speeding when he hit a utility pole, rolled over and hit a house on Northeast 99th Street near 25th Avenue just after 5:15pm.
VANCOUVER, WA
KXL

Rocky Butte Shooting Injures Two Kids

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two kids in a car were injured in a shooting at Rocky Butte early Thursday morning. A 14-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl were wounded on NE Rocky Butte Lane around 3:00am. The boy is said to have serious injuries. The girl was grazed by a bullet.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Deadly Crash In Northern Marion County

DONALD, Ore. — Two pick-up trucks collided in Northern Marion County on Tuesday morning and one of the drivers did not survive. The vehicles crashed on Ehlen Road NE east of Butteville Road NE around 6:45am. 41-year-old Joseph Haener of Aurora was flown from the scene by Life Flight,...
MARION COUNTY, OR
KXL

Teen Driver Dies In Crash On Interstate 5 Near Aurora

AURORA, Ore. — Two vehicles collided on Interstate 5 southbound near milepost 277 on Monday afternoon, taking the life of a driver and injuring a passenger. Oregon State Police say 18-year-old Jacob Hernandez-Arellano of Salem died after his vehicle was hit by a semi truck and trailer while changing lanes around 2:40pm.
AURORA, OR
West Linn Tidings

Two injured in West Linn crash Wednesday afternoon

One person had to be extricated from their vehicle after the crash on Rosemont Road.West Linn police, Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue and American Medical Response responded to a two-car crash that left one car on its side on Rosemont Road near Carriage Way in West Linn Wednesday afternoon. One person had to be extricated from the turned over car and suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. One other person suffered life-threatening injuries. Each car was occupied by a driver and no passengers. As first responders arrived, several citizens, including a nurse, were already on scene assisting the patients. {loadposition sub-article-01}
WEST LINN, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL TWO VEHICLE CRASH ON INTERSTATE 5 IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON

MARION COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Monday, August 15, 2022, at about 2:40 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 SB near milepost 277. The preliminary investigation revealed that a Honda Civic, operated by Jacob Hernandez-Arellano, age...
MARION COUNTY, OR
KXL

Cooling Centers Open Again Thursday

PORTLAND, Ore. — The summer’s fourth heat wave has daytime cooling centers opening back up on Thursday with temperatures in the upper 90’s. There are several locations across the metro area and many are accessible by public transit. Anyone who needs a free ride to a cool space can dial 2-1-1.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Fatal Crash I-5, Marion Co., Aug. 17

On Monday August 15, 2022, at about 2:40 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 SB near milepost 277. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Honda Civic, operated by Jacob Hernandez-Arellano, age (18), of Salem, was driving southbound and made a lane change from the left lane to the middle lane into the path of a 2015 Freightliner semi-truck with trailer, operated by Jasvir Singh, age (52), of Yuba City, California. The vehicles crashed and came to rest a short distance away in the right lane and shoulder. Hernandez-Arellano was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. A juvenile passenger in the Honda Civic received non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the Salem Memorial Hospital. Singh was not injured. Southbound Interstate 5 was closed for about 2 ½ hours. OSP was assisted by Life Flight, Aurora Fire, Metro West Ambulance, Falck Ambulance, TVFR, Woodburn Fire, and ODOT.
MARION COUNTY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Motorcyclist killed, another injured in two days

The names of the victims in the Sunday and Monday crashes were not immediately released.One motorcyclist was killed and another seriously injured in two crashes in two days. The names of the victims were not immediately released. According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded to a report of the first around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, on Southeast Foster Road, just east of Southeast 111th Avenue When officers arrived, they found the driver of a motorcycle unconscious on the road and learned the crash involved a car. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital, where she later died. Police said the driver of the car appeared to be sober and stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators. This is the 40th Portland traffic fatality of 2022, police said. The next day, around 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 15, officers responded to a reported crash between a car and a motorcycle at the intersection of Southeast 82nd Avenue and Southeast Flavel Street. Police said the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital and that the other driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR

