Joanne Ellis
2d ago
what do you expect there is no traffic control anymore, people drive however they want..Speeding, Running Red lights, weaving in and out of traffic, tailgating.
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Southeast Portland shooting shuts down traffic, leaves one dead
Authorities are investigating after a shooting in Southeast Portland Wednesday night left one person dead, the Portland Police Bureau said.
Motorcyclist dies after striking truck, car in Vancouver
A motorcyclist died after striking two vehicles in Vancouver on Wednesday evening, according to the Washington State Patrol.
VIDEO: Car struck after man appears to hurl rock at traffic on I-5 bridge
A man has a word of warning for others after he says his dashcam video shows someone throwing a rock at his car while he was driving over the I-5 bridge into Portland.
KXL
Portland’s 58th Homicide of 2022 In Hazelwood Neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — One man is dead after a shooting in the Hazelwood neighborhood on Wednesday night. Police arrived at Southeast 127th and East Burnside just after 8:00pm. The suspects involved had already left the scene. They have not made an arrest. This is Portland’s 58th homicide of the...
KXL
Vancouver Man Dies In Roll-over Crash, Speeding Suspected
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Tragedy hit a Vancouver family on Tuesday night when a man died in a crash. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says 23-year-old Cody Allen was likely speeding when he hit a utility pole, rolled over and hit a house on Northeast 99th Street near 25th Avenue just after 5:15pm.
'It's just a real tragic situation': Family of Vancouver man hit, injured by car thief hoping for full recovery
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A Vancouver man is in the hospital with serious head injuries he sustained while trying to stop somebody from stealing his car this week. The suspect, and his car, have yet to be found. "I wouldn't wish this on anybody," Tim Meyerhoff said. Meyeroff still cannot...
KXL
Rocky Butte Shooting Injures Two Kids
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two kids in a car were injured in a shooting at Rocky Butte early Thursday morning. A 14-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl were wounded on NE Rocky Butte Lane around 3:00am. The boy is said to have serious injuries. The girl was grazed by a bullet.
KXL
Deadly Crash In Northern Marion County
DONALD, Ore. — Two pick-up trucks collided in Northern Marion County on Tuesday morning and one of the drivers did not survive. The vehicles crashed on Ehlen Road NE east of Butteville Road NE around 6:45am. 41-year-old Joseph Haener of Aurora was flown from the scene by Life Flight,...
kptv.com
Suspect, bystander injured in shootout at Wildhorse Casino and Resort
FOX 12′s Ayo Elise caught up with the founder to learn about what makes it so special. Wanted man arrested after officer-involved shooting, standoff in SE Portland. A wanted man was arrested Tuesday evening following an officer-involved shooting and standoff in the Lents neighborhood.
KXL
Teen Driver Dies In Crash On Interstate 5 Near Aurora
AURORA, Ore. — Two vehicles collided on Interstate 5 southbound near milepost 277 on Monday afternoon, taking the life of a driver and injuring a passenger. Oregon State Police say 18-year-old Jacob Hernandez-Arellano of Salem died after his vehicle was hit by a semi truck and trailer while changing lanes around 2:40pm.
Death investigation underway in Clatsop County after body of Portland man found
A death investigation is underway after a Portland man was found dead on Highway 30 on Saturday, authorities said.
Two injured in West Linn crash Wednesday afternoon
One person had to be extricated from their vehicle after the crash on Rosemont Road.West Linn police, Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue and American Medical Response responded to a two-car crash that left one car on its side on Rosemont Road near Carriage Way in West Linn Wednesday afternoon. One person had to be extricated from the turned over car and suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. One other person suffered life-threatening injuries. Each car was occupied by a driver and no passengers. As first responders arrived, several citizens, including a nurse, were already on scene assisting the patients. {loadposition sub-article-01}
clayconews.com
FATAL TWO VEHICLE CRASH ON INTERSTATE 5 IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON
MARION COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Monday, August 15, 2022, at about 2:40 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 SB near milepost 277. The preliminary investigation revealed that a Honda Civic, operated by Jacob Hernandez-Arellano, age...
Man dies after shooting near Portland’s Northgate Park
A man was found dead Sunday after a shooting in Portland's Portsmouth neighborhood, officials said.
KXL
Cooling Centers Open Again Thursday
PORTLAND, Ore. — The summer’s fourth heat wave has daytime cooling centers opening back up on Thursday with temperatures in the upper 90’s. There are several locations across the metro area and many are accessible by public transit. Anyone who needs a free ride to a cool space can dial 2-1-1.
‘He was just a young kid’: Fatal N. Portland shooting shakes neighborhood accustomed to gunfire
A fatal shooting Sunday night at Northgate Park stunned residents of North Portland’s Portsmouth neighborhood, including a woman who rushed out of her house to try to help the victim. Police responded shortly after 10 p.m. to reports of gunfire in the 6000 block of North Fessenden Street and...
kptv.com
Warning from southwest apartment complex residents after dirt starts to combust
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It seemed surreal for some residents at a southwest Portland apartment complex when they saw smoke coming out of the ground outside one of their buildings Wednesday evening. Shannon Campbell was in her apartment on Southwest Condor Avenue when her neighbor started yelling about smoke billowing...
oregontoday.net
Motorcyclist killed, another injured in two days
The names of the victims in the Sunday and Monday crashes were not immediately released.One motorcyclist was killed and another seriously injured in two crashes in two days. The names of the victims were not immediately released. According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded to a report of the first around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, on Southeast Foster Road, just east of Southeast 111th Avenue When officers arrived, they found the driver of a motorcycle unconscious on the road and learned the crash involved a car. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital, where she later died. Police said the driver of the car appeared to be sober and stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators. This is the 40th Portland traffic fatality of 2022, police said. The next day, around 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 15, officers responded to a reported crash between a car and a motorcycle at the intersection of Southeast 82nd Avenue and Southeast Flavel Street. Police said the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital and that the other driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. {loadposition sub-article-01}
2 southbound lanes reopen on I-5 following fatal crash near Woodburn
A crash has closed all southbound lanes of Interstate 5 north of Woodburn, according to transportation officials.
