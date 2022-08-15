Read full article on original website
LAKE GEORGE | Warren County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Corinth woman early Wednesday morning for allegedly driving while intoxicated. At about 4:30 a.m. Aug. 17, the Sheriff's Office was notified of a possibly intoxicated driver in the vicinity of Route 9N near I-87 Exit 21 in Lake George. Officers were dispatched to the location and quickly located the vehicle in a nearby parking area.
Car chase ends with DWI charge for Rensselaer man
A car chase on I-90 on Wednesday ended with DWI charges for a Rensselaer man, who police said has been convicted of similar crimes within the past 10 years.
Woman charged for DWI, assaulting officer
On Wednesday, a Corinth woman was charged with multiple felony and misdemeanor counts after an altercation with an officer while being processed by the Warren County Sheriff's Office. The woman was brought in after having been found to have been driving an automobile while intoxicated.
13 WHAM
Horse trainer Chad Brown arrested, accused of obstruction of breathing
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — Chad Brown, known as an accomplished horse trainer, has been arrested on charges, according to Saratoga Springs Police. The Mechanicville native was arrested, charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, a misdemeanor. According to Saratoga Springs Police, Brown, 43, was arrested on Wednesday. According to...
Washington County sewer district worker charged with official misconduct
Allan W. Burnham, 40, of Fort Edward was arrested and charged with grand larceny, defrauding the government, and official misconduct.
Amsterdam woman charged after fatally striking bicyclist
An Amsterdam woman is facing four traffic ticket charges after a car accident that killed a bicyclist.
Salem man jailed for allegedly stealing credit cards
A Salem man has been jailed without bail after he allegedly broke into a car and stole several credit cards and personal belongings from it.
Amsterdam man accused of assault after car crash
An Amsterdam man is facing charges after a car crashed into a scooter.
WRGB
"...Still pulling boxes of ashes out of a graveyard", funeral home investigation ongoing
The man at the center of a disturbing case, accused of mishandling human remains and operating without a license, is still waiting to appear in court on charges. Police say Brian M. Barnett, then the owner of Ehle-Barnett Funeral Home, had lost his license to practice as a funeral home director back in November of 2021, and that the Ehle-Barnett Funeral Home was not a licensed funeral business.
Police warn of ‘Citizens Behind the Badge’ scam
Police are warning Johnstown residents of a direct mail scam circulating in the area that claims to be backed by the Johnstown Police Department.
Troy Woman Busted For DWI In Menands At Over 3 Times Legal Limit, Police Say
A woman had a blood alcohol concentration of more than three times the legal limit when she was busted driving drunk in the Capital District, authorities said. State Police in Albany County first made contact with 36-year-old Mary Mazur, of Troy, just after 1 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, when they stopped to assist her disabled vehicle on I-787 in Menands.
Troy police arrest wanted man, 4 handguns seized
The Troy Police Department said it has seized eight illegal handguns over the past two weeks. In an incident on August 10, officers arrested a wanted man and seized four handguns, drugs, and money.
Argyle man arrested for allegedly strangling woman
An Argyle man has been arrested for allegedly strangling a woman. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said Robert Risacher, 31, was arrested after an investigation into the domestic incident.
NYSP continues to investigate death of Johnstown boy
The New York State Police (NYSP) continue to investigate the death of a 7-year-old Johnstown boy. Hunter Degroat died on August 9.
Police on the Scene of Partial Building Collapse in Albany
What happened to the building at the corner of Washington Avenue and Ontario Street in Albany? That's what police are asking as they roped off the area and brought in city engineers. On the right side of the above photo, the outer wall of the building looks to be heavily...
Hudson Valley Man With Previous DWIs Accused Of Fatal Impaired Crash in New York
An alleged impaired Hudson Valley man with "previous DWI-related incidents" was arrested after a fatal crash. The Albany County Sheriff's Office confirmed an Upper Hudson Valley man was arrested following a fatal crash in Albany County. Greene County, New York Man Arrested Following Fatal Crash in Town of Bethlehem, New...
WNYT
Concerns raised in Fulton County over new NY gun laws
New York’s new gun laws passed right before the Fourth of July have caused some confusion for those permitted to carry concealed weapons. A meeting hosted by Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino and Assemblyman Robert Smullen was held at the Meco Fire Station to explain the new laws. “It’s...
Victim identified in fatal Wilton motorcycle crash
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office has named the victim of a fatal motorcycle in Wilton on August 12. The motorcyclist has been identified as Jeffrey Leighton, 31, of Gansevoort.
Traffic stop ends in felony charges for Troy man
An early-morning traffic stop on Sunday led to felony charges for a Troy man after officers allegedly found an illegal gun on him.
Driver Charged With DWI After Deadly Crash In Bethlehem
One person is dead following a suspected drunk driving crash in the Capital District. Emergency crews in Albany County were called Sunday, Aug.14, with reports of a collision between two vehicles in Bethlehem, near State Route 396 and Starr Road. When officers arrived, they found the driver of one vehicle...
