ksl.com
Allegiant Air begins service to 2 new destinations at Provo Airport
PROVO — The low-cost airline competition is heating up at Provo Airport. Allegiant Air began new service out of the airport Thursday with flights to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas and San Diego International Airport. The airline is offering one-way trips to Las Vegas for as low as $33 and San Diego for $38 through Saturday for flights taken by Nov. 18.
deseret.com
Inside the first tiny home built for village envisioned to house Salt Lake’s chronically homeless
As the proposed tiny home village to provide housing for Salt Lake City’s chronically homeless has been slowly grinding through the city’s planning process, the would-be village’s operator hasn’t been sitting still. The Other Side Academy and its partners have been plowing ahead, gearing up the...
domino
Move Over Salt Lake City, the New Hottest Zip Codes of 2022 Are All in This Region
Whether it’s 90210 (Beverly Hills) or 10001 (lower Manhattan), there are some zip codes that just stick with us, even if we don’t live there. But there are plenty of others worth committing to memory, and if you’re considering a potential move, it’s helpful to start with Realtor.com’s Hottest Zip Codes of 2022 report. The just-released findings reveal that potential buyers aren’t looking just anywhere in the country for their dream home—they’re flocking to New England, threatening Salt Lake City’s claim on the go-to destination of the year. Determined by measuring the unique viewers per property on Realtor.com and the number of days a listing remains active on the site, eight out of the top 10 locations are spread across the Northeast. Here’s a peek at the top five:
Is Jack in the Box planning Utah restaurant invasion?
For years, the only way for most Utahns to get their hands (and mouths) on a Jumbo Jack was to pack the family into the car and head far south. But it looks like that won't be the case for long.
NASA
Fireball lights up the sky over Salt Lake City
A bright meteor flew through the skies over northern Utah on Saturday morning, later raining down meteorites over the Great Salt Lake. Residents of the Salt Lake City area were startled by loud booms at 8:30 a.m. MDT on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Eyewitnesses saw a fireball in the sky, 16 times brighter than the full Moon.
UPDATE: Scheduled power outage on August 19 is Canceled
UPDATE (8/18/22 at 4:38 p.m.): The scheduled power outage for August 19 is canceled per Rocky Mountain Power. A reschedule date for the outage has not been chosen yet. PARK […]
ksl.com
Salt Lake City breaks yet another heat record with 22nd 100-degree day of the year
SALT LAKE CITY — The ultimate triple-digit record in Salt Lake City has finally been broken. The high temperature at Salt Lake City International Airport reached 100 degrees at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, setting a new record for 100-degree days in a calendar year with 22. The previous record was 21 days, which was initially set in 1960 before it was matched again in 1994 and last year.
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get Thai Food in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City is both the capital of Utah and its largest metropolis. It’s surrounded by natural beauty, its mountains and lakes home to protected trails and picnic spots. However, within the man-made confines of the city, there’s plenty to do. Salt Lake City’s many museums, parks, and...
utahstories.com
Five Things in Utah That Need To Go
A friend of mine recently vacated an apartment in hopes of finding another where she didn’t have to pay a shared $1,400 rent for a two-bed, two-bath unit. Unfortunately, she hadn’t done her homework, or she would have known that Salt Lake County’s apartment vacancy rate is at an all-time low of 2 % and that the average rent for that size in Utah’s capitol city was $2,157 in February 2021, according to Rent.com. Now, she’s couch surfing with friends and is afraid she might be homeless.
ksl.com
Utah deemed most vulnerable in the West for homes that may catch on fire
SALT LAKE CITY — A pair of Salt Lake County Council members are raising the alarm over what they contend is an extreme wildfire risk due to seasonal culinary water supplies in Big and Little Cottonwood canyons, as well as inadequate water pressure in fire hydrants. Dea Theodore and...
Salt Lake City Schools associate superintendent resigns suddenly
As Salt Lake City Schools superintendent Timothy Gadson currently remains on paid administrative leaves, one of his top officials announced her resignation Wednesday.
Is Salt Lake City’s real estate market approaching normalcy?
UTAH (ABC4) – Despite the recent boom in Utah’s real estate market, new data now shows that home sales across the Wasatch Front are continuing to slow as new listings continue growing. The Salt Lake Board of Realtors reports home sales have fallen at least 10% across the five counties in the Wasatch Front compared […]
ksl.com
This former Utah Jazz player just listed his Salt Lake City home for sale
SALT LAKE CITY — Former Utah Jazz fan favorite Joe Ingles has put his Salt Lake City home up for sale. "The selling of my Utah home is bittersweet. I spent eight seasons with the Jazz and during that time you fall in love with a place and its people ... but the time has come for us to sell and get settled in Milwaukee," the Australian guard said in a statement Wednesday.
Utility’s Clearfield, Utah Manufacturing Plant Builds 300,000th Trailer
CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co., the industry’s largest manufacturer of refrigerated trailers and a leading manufacturer of dry freight vans, flatbeds, and Tautliner ® curtainsided trailers, is pleased to announce its Clearfield, Utah manufacturing facility has produced its 300,000 th trailer, a 3000R Refrigerated Trailer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005011/en/ From Left to Right: Dennis Wilson (Environmental/Safety/Health Manager (EHS) - Clearfield), Kim Carter (Plant Superintendent - Clearfield), Ryan Vaughn (Materials Manager - Clearfield), Korey Rundquist (Human Resource Manager - Clearfield), Justin Child (Quality Assurance Manager - Clearfield), Craig Bennett (Senior VP Sales and Marketing - Utility Trailer Mfg Co.), Ray O’Donnell (President - Midwest Utility Inc.), Jim Johnston (Director, Fleet Management - US Foods), Ken Marko (Fleet Sustainability Sr. Manager - US Foods), Wade Peterson (Ogden DC Operations – US Foods), Todd Smith (Plant Manager – Clearfield), Matt Sawchuk (Northeast Operations - US Foods), Tim Koehler (West Operations - US Foods), Greg Brown (Regional Sales Mgr. - Utility Trailer Mfg. Co.), Mark Glasgow (National Sales Mgr - Utility Trailer Mfg. Co.), Mike Egbert (Engineering Manager – Clearfield) (Photo: Business Wire)
Salt Lake City breaks record for most 100+ degree days ever
Any thoughts of the summer heat coming to an end were given a wake up call Tuesday when the temperature in Salt Lake City hit 100 degrees late in the afternoon, setting a new all-time record.
Worker suffers serious burns in SLC construction site fire
A construction worker was burned Tuesday afternoon by a fire that ignited suddenly at a site in the Avenues neighborhood of Salt Lake City.
Utah man suffering medical emergency saved by off-duty officers
A Salt Lake City man said he’s grateful to be alive today thanks to off-duty police officers who saved him from drowning.
kjzz.com
Multiple power outages leave thousands of Utahns in the dark
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A series of power outages were affecting thousands of customers Tuesday morning in the Salt Lake Valley, and just as crews had resolved one issue, another popped up in a separate county. At approximately 5 a.m., the lights went out for about 2,600 customers...
Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula
At 9 a.m. on August 1, the residents of the encampment in the parking lot of First United Methodist Church in Great Falls were asked to evacuate the premises. By 10:30 a.m., nearly everyone had cleared out. “Many were understandably emotional,” Giovanna Minardi of nonprofit Housed Great Falls said in a text that morning. “A […] The post Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula appeared first on Daily Montanan.
State park trees at community members’ ‘favorite place’ will be cut down
After delaying a project to build campsites near Midway, the plans are back on, and some very large, very popular trees are coming down. The announcement came during a public meeting with state officials and residents. Utah State Parks Director Jeff Rasmussen said findings that 12 old, big black willow...
