The Pledge of Allegiance: Gov. Burgum calls on schools and government amid pledge controversy
The state Senator from Grand Forks and representatives from Bismarck and Mandan will also support Governor Burgum's legislation.
North Dakota board to reconsider nixing Pledge of Allegiance
Republican Gov. Doug Burgum on Monday proposed a bill meant to “guarantee that the opportunity exists to recite the Pledge of Allegiance, as other states have done.” State Rep. Pat Heinert, one of three Republicans working with Burgum, wants to require all local boards and commission to recite the pledge.
A look at Bismarck Public School’s Pledge of Allegiance rules
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last week, the Fargo School Board decided to stop saying the Pledge of Allegiance before meetings. The move has lots of people in North Dakota concerned about a patriotic tradition in public schools. “I pledge allegiance to the flag...” If you grew up in Bismarck, you...
Special meeting called to discuss a possible reinstatement of the Pledge of Allegiance
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo School Board President Tracie Newman is calling for a special meeting to discuss a motion to reinstate the Pledge of Allegiance at the beginning of the school board’s regular meetings. On Tuesday, August 9, in a 7-2 vote, the Fargo school Board...
Frustrated North Dakota To Trade City of Fargo To Minnesota
North Dakota finally pulls the trigger. It's a blockbuster trade that's been in the works for years. Fargo has been a liberal outlier in North Dakota for as long as anyone can remember. A literal burr in the red butt of conservative North Dakota. The state has been patient with the outspoken city primarily because of our love of NDSU Bison football.
North Dakota's Becker to seek Hoeven's Senate seat after all
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — State Rep. Rick Becker, who founded an ultraconservative faction in the North Dakota Legislature and who narrowly lost the Republican endorsement for the U.S. Senate, announced Monday that he plans to run as an independent for the seat held by John Hoeven. Becker, a Bismarck plastic surgeon and former gubernatorial candidate, had said he would not run if he lost the endorsement to Hoeven, who is seeking a third term. “I had let it go and had no intention (of running) whatsoever,” Becker told The Associated Press. “The big spending in Washington just kept eating at me slowly and surely.” Becker, 57, said he would start gathering the 1,000 signatures he needs by Sept. 6 to get on the ballot. If he gathers enough, in November he would face Hoeven and Democrat Katrina Christiansen, a political newcomer and University of Jamestown engineering professor.
How The Inflation Reduction Act impacts North Dakotans
It also lays out a plan to give up to $14,000 in reimbursements to households for green-energy upgrades like electric water heaters and electric stoves.
Verdict is in already in almost all judge contests in Minnesota
The Nov. 8 ballots in Minnesota will be crowded with candidates for governor, attorney general, Congress, the Legislature and county offices. One thing they won’t have in nearly the entire state: a contested race for judge. There are two Supreme Court seats on the ballot, 10 for the Court of Appeals and 94 for District Court. In only one race — a District Court race in Shakopee — is there more than a single choice for voters.
kvrr.com
Fargo School District recruits Florida teachers upset with DeSantis’ parental rights law
FARGO (FOX) – A letter circulating on social media shows members of the Fargo Public School District recruiting Florida teachers who object to a recently-passed parental rights bill in the state. “You don’t know us, so we’ll start with this important statement: we are way OK with saying gay...
froggyweb.com
Fargo school board to reconsider reciting Pledge of Allegiance prior to meetings
FARGO (KFGO) – The Fargo School Board will take another look at its decision to stop reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. A special meeting has been scheduled for Thursday evening. The board voted 7-2 last week to stop reciting the pledge, something that only began in March. It did not affect classrooms or other activities.
North Dakota DHS audit finds $629 million in financial errors
(The Center Square) - An audit of the North Dakota Department of Human Services found $629 million in financial statement errors made by DHS in its annual comprehensive financial report. While details on the errors were not specified, the North Dakota Auditor’s Office said adding guardrails that include accurate recording...
Rural North Dakota and Montana receives $18.5 million for broadband
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It can be expensive to run internet to rural areas. That’s why the federal government has granted $18.5 million for high-speed internet for more than a thousand rural residents in North Dakota and Montana. The money is available in part through the United States Department...
New technology equipped to North Dakota school buses
If someone passes a stopped school bus, all the bus driver has to do is push a button.
Unclaimed property reports in North Dakota due soon
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mega Millions lottery last month had people hoping for the chance to win big. There is another way people can receive a windfall — by finding out if they have unclaimed property. With a click of the mouse, anyone can find out if they...
Lawsuit over gun ban at Minnesota State Fair dismissed
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired Aug. 11, 2021. A U.S. District Court judge says the operating body behind the Minnesota State Fair was within its rights to block guests from carrying guns on the fairgrounds. The decision shoots down a lawsuit filed by...
North Dakota staying diligent about zebra mussels after two new populations found in South Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Specialists with North Dakota Game and Fish are keeping a close eye on zebra mussels after they were found in two lakes on opposite ends of South Dakota last month. Aquatic nuisance experts say they have 14 watercraft inspectors throughout the state. And while they’re still...
Fargo schools notify parents of issues with certain email notifications
(Fargo, ND) -- Parents in Fargo Public Schools are being made aware of an issue involving not receiving school and district notification emails. The District taking to social media to alert those who use Hotmail and GMail accounts that they may be missing some alerts. The issue stemming from the emailing accounts management of FPS messages as incoming emails.
Honor Guard, VA at odds over volunteer rules in Fargo
FARGO (KFGO KVRR) – The Fargo Memorial Honor Guard and the VA are at a standoff because of some rule changes. Emails detail the onboarding process for volunteers involved in military burials at Fargo National Cemetery. We spoke with a leader who says mandatory screenings are overstepping boundaries. The...
Nurses authorize union leaders to call strike at Twin Cities, Twin Ports hospitals
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Union officials say 15,000 of the Minnesota Nurses Association have voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike against major hospitals in the Twin Cities and Duluth-Superior. It does not mean nurses go on strike immediately. They’ve authorized union leaders to call a strike following a 10-day...
Concerns rise about Summit Carbon Solutions’ project in North Dakota
He says North Dakota landowners should not be forced to sign easements or give up their land involuntarily, especially for a project with a lot of risks.
