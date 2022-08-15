Read full article on original website
S.R. 218 to close for culvert replacement
MIAMI COUNTY, IN – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces the closure of State Road 218 between Bunker Hill and Walton. Crews will replace a culvert between Warhawk Avenue and W 600 S. Work is scheduled to begin on or after August 23, with work expected to wrap up by the end of September. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
cbs4indy.com
Investigators unable to determine cause of massive fire at Bargersville home
BARGERSVILLE, Ind. – Investigators were unable to determine the cause of a large fire in Bargersville Thursday. The investigative team included an arson K-9 from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, according to Mike Pruitt with the Bargersville Fire Department. While they completed the work Thursday. The department said they...
WLFI.com
INDOT extends Prophets Rock Road closure
BATTLE GROUND, Ind. (WLFI) — The Indiana Department of Transportation is extending a closure on Prophets Rock Road. It's because work on an Interstate 65 bridge is taking longer than expected. INDOT closed the road in April where it crosses under I-65. Crews are building the substructure for a...
WLFI.com
Daily Fuel Tracker 18
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking down the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. Bad news, gas is going up all around town. In Lafayette, the Murphy on Concord Road had gas for $3.79 a gallon. In West Lafayette,...
WANE-TV
Former Indiana deputy arrested after impersonating another man on social media
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Fishers man was arrested Wednesday for using another individual’s identity on social media to make derogatory comments. Indiana State Police began an investigation in February 2022 after receiving reports from a Georgia man that someone was using his identity to post numerous derogatory comments to a social media account called “Brazil Indiana Chatter.”
'It's gotten bad' | Residents of troubled Indianapolis apartment complex ready to go to court
INDIANAPOLIS — There are new details on the fight to fix issues at a troubled apartment complex on the south side of Indianapolis. Residents of Berkley Commons are preparing to go to court over alleged mismanagement of the apartment complex. The owners of the complex owe Citizens Energy millions of dollars in missed payments, despite residents paying their monthly utility bills.
Plant manager identified as victim in Tipton workplace death
The victim of a workplace death has been identified as a plant manager.
WLFI.com
Purdue traffic expected as work continues on River Road
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Drivers are asked for continued patience as work continues on River Road. The north-south thoroughfare has been closed since May as crews install a massive, underground tank. The tank will store combined sewage and storm water that would otherwise overflow into the Wabash River...
Case dismissed against IMPD officer accused of marijuana grow operation
INDIANAPOLIS — The case has been dismissed against a former Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer who was accused of taking part in a marijuana grow operation. According to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, the case against the officer was dismissed due to the court determining that the defendant’s constitutional rights were violated by law enforcement […]
Docs: Fishers firefighter punched police, reached for weapon after welfare check
A firefighter faces multiple charges after police say he punched officers after they woke him up during a welfare check in Indianapolis.
WLFI.com
Fairfield Township trustee called out for 'shopping sprees' with taxpayer money
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Public officials and former employees spoke out Monday against Fairfield Township Trustee Taletha Coles. No one, except her lawyer, spoke in her favor. The public hearing happened at a Tippecanoe County commissioners meeting as part of a new, multi-step process to remove trustees from office.
2 people arrested in Rockville after search of home
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two people were arrested by the Rockville Police Department on Tuesday after the search of a Rockville residence. According to a news release, RPD received information that Marcus Thomas-Armstrong had an outstanding felony warrant out of Illinois for failure to appear for sexual assault on a child. Police were also informed […]
WLFI.com
Fire investigators locate woman connected to Kokomo fire scene
KOKOMO, Ind. (WLFI) — A tip led to the arrest of a suspect in a Kokomo apartment fire. According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, 25-year-old Gwendolyn Reggs of Bunker Hill has been charged with attempted arson and criminal recklessness. On August 8, Kokomo fire crews responded to...
Current Publishing
Carmel PD deputy chief facing allegations to retire, drops merit board appeal
Carmel Police Dept. Deputy Chief Joe Bickel, who was facing possible termination for alleged inappropriate behavior toward female employees, has decided to retire rather than continue an appeal that was before the Carmel Police Dept. Merit Board. Bickel filed a notice of retirement and a motion to dismiss the appeal...
WLFI.com
Suspect search leads to Lafayette road closure
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette Police Department were assisting the White County Sheriff's Office to locate a suspect wanted in a stolen gun investigation. SWAT team members with tactical gear, assault-style rifles and armored vehicles surrounded a home on North 15th Street at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
Current Publishing
My Inner Baby files suit against city, temporarily close
A Noblesville business that sells adult baby items such as diapers and stuffed animals has filed a lawsuit against the City of Noblesville after a city panel upheld a determination that it was operating as a sex shop. The suit by My Inner Baby was filed Aug. 9 in Hamilton...
WLFI.com
Riggs Community Health Center Grand Opening In Frankfort
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)— Riggs Community Health held its grand opening for its Frankfort office Wednesday afternoon. Riggs Community Health Chief Operations Officer, Randy Hountz shared with News 18 their primary mission. "Exceptional care that everybody can afford. It's our motto that we live by," Hountz said. "It's not just...
Confidence vote highlights rift between police, justice system in Marion County
The death of Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz has touched off a showdown with police officers on one side and the Marion County justice system, whose power those officers represent, on the other.
WLFI.com
Indiana crime gun task force seizes 369 guns, makes 397 arrests in a year
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- The Indiana Crime Gun Task Force says it’s pulled 369 illegal guns off the streets and made 397 arrests in a year. Chris Bailey, assistant chief of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, said Tuesday, that the task force does “the dangerous work every single day and put themselves between us and evil and say to the community, not today.”
Current Publishing
Carmel wants to purchase home for future roundabout land
The Carmel City Council approved a resolution expressing interest in purchasing a home adjacent to a future roundabout, updated procedures for the Carmel Audit Committee and more at its Aug. 15 meeting. What happened: The council approved a resolution that expresses the city’s interest in purchasing a home on the...
