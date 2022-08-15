ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Dane Co. sheriff hopeful: Barrett ‘puts political theater and politics in front of policing’

MADISON, Wis. — A detective hoping to replace Kalvin Barrett as Dane County’s sheriff blasted Barrett Wednesday, saying the current sheriff “puts political theater and politics in front of policing that could put human lives at risk.” During a news conference at Olin-Turville Park Wednesday morning, Detective Anthony Hamilton took aim at a number of Barrett’s initiatives since taking over...
DANE COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

577 guns surrendered in Dane County gun buyback event

MADISON, Wis. — Nearly 600 guns were surrendered in a Dane County gun buyback program on Saturday, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. The DCSO, with the assistance of the Madison Police Department, held its first Gift Cards for Guns event at the Alliant Energy Center on Saturday. During the four-hour event, a total of 577 weapons were surrendered in exchange for $43,380 in gift cards for gas and groceries.
DANE COUNTY, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Evers’ licensing crisis hits respiratory health

MADISON — Few are on the COVID-19 front lines quite like respiratory therapists. Over the past two and a half years, these unsung heroes have been overworked and overexposed to a respiratory disease that has claimed nearly 15,000 lives in Wisconsin, more than 1 million nationwide. The ongoing licensing...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison police officer likely saves woman’s life during overdose, renewing focus on growing problem

MADISON, Wis. —  A Madison police officer likely saved a woman’s life Monday night while she was overdosing on drugs. The Madison Police Department said the officer gave her Narcan after she overdosedaround 11:45 p.m in the 500 block of Algoma Street on the city’s east side. It’s no secret that opioids are a growing problem, but figuring out just...
MADISON, WI
wwisradio.com

False Reporting Wisconsin Deputy Faces Charges

The former Dane County deputy who was fired for making a false report now faces a charge of resisting and obstructing an officer. Sarah Bortz-Rodriguez entered a not guilty plea Monday in Dane County Circuit Court. The Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation handled the case. W-M-T-V reports Bortz-Rodriguez had told investigators she fired a shot at a man who had cut her with an edged weapon. The incident was caught on video at Festge Park in Cross Plains last October. She was fired less than a month after making the report.
DANE COUNTY, WI
wizmnews.com

Suspect in January shooting death posts $10,000 bond to leave county jail

A suspect in a north La Crosse murder from last winter has been released from the county jail, on $10,000 bail. Karvel Freeman, of Madison, was released from the La Crosse County jail last week. Freeman is charged with party to first-degree homicide and party to second-degree recklessly endangering safety in the January shooting death of Ernest Knox, during a party at an apartment on Rose Street.
LA CROSSE, WI
captimes.com

The bumpy road to electric buses in Madison

In the summer of 2020, Madison’s first electric buses arrived in the city thanks to a $1.3 million grant from the federal government. Madison Metro Transit was one of 50 agencies to receive a share of the funds from the Federal Transit Administration’s Low or No-Emission $55 million grant, leading the way in not only the state but the country.
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pride flags political? Kettle Moraine School Board affirms ban

WALES, Wis. - The Kettle Moraine School Board voted Tuesday night, Aug. 16 to keep a policy in place that bans pride flags and other items. Board member Jim Romanowski was the sole no vote, saying he changed his mind about the policy after hearing from students and staff. The superintendent says pride flags are considered political and, therefore, against the employee Code of Conduct. Students and the ACLU question that.
WALES, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

POLL: Barnes in driver’s seat in U.S. Senate race, Evers and Michels in tight gov. race

MADISON, Wis. — The race for governor is tightening between incumbent Gov. Tony Evers and his Republican challenger Tim Michels in the first post-primary Marquette Law School poll, while Mandela Barnes opens up a lead against incumbent U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. Evers has a small edge over Michels, but the two are in a statistical tie at 45%-43% respectively. That...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Complaint: Former Dane Co. deputy’s dashcam caught her faking Festge Park incident

MADISON, Wis. — A former Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputy is now facing criminal charges after being accused of fabricating an encounter in Festge Park that led to her firing her gun last year. Sarah Bortz-Rodriguez was charged with resisting and obstructing an officer, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. The criminal charge comes after an investigation by the...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Fire that rendered downtown Madison apartment uninhabitable last month ruled unintentional

MADISON, Wis. — A fire at a downtown Madison apartment last month was unintentional, Madison Fire Department officials said Tuesday. The three-story building in the 100 block of South Hancock Street was evacuated on the morning of July 25 after a resident found smoke coming from an upper floor. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, but the entire building was ruled uninhabitable.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Man shot near downtown Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police are investigating after one man was shot near downtown. According to police, a report of shots fired came in for the area of the 700 block of E Main Street which is near the MGE Generating Station. When officers arrived on scene they found a man with a gunshot wound.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Name released of Rock Roever man found dead next to van

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office released the name of the Rock Springs man who was found dead last week next to a minivan that had been linked to a crash involving construction equipment the day before. The Sheriff’s Office identified him as Richard Roever and...
ROCK SPRINGS, WI

