The former Dane County deputy who was fired for making a false report now faces a charge of resisting and obstructing an officer. Sarah Bortz-Rodriguez entered a not guilty plea Monday in Dane County Circuit Court. The Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation handled the case. W-M-T-V reports Bortz-Rodriguez had told investigators she fired a shot at a man who had cut her with an edged weapon. The incident was caught on video at Festge Park in Cross Plains last October. She was fired less than a month after making the report.

DANE COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO