Wellsburg, WV

WTOV 9

2022 Indian Creek Redskins

WINTERSVILLE, Ohio — Schedule. (all times 7 p.m. unless noted) Coaching History: Indian Creek (head coach, 20th season); assistant coach at Indian Creek, Harrison Central, Steubenville Catholic Central, Akron Hoban. Overall Record: 113-82 Record at Current School: 113-82 Family Information: Wife: Tiffany; Son: Zachary; Daughter: Chelsea. Hobbies: Outdoor work.
WINTERSVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

Students return to classrooms in Brooke County

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — Thursday was the first day of school in Brooke County. Superintendent Jeffrey Crook said it’s a time of renewal. “We’re really excited about this school year,” he said. “The great thing about the opening day is everybody gets a fresh start.
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Students at Steubenville City Schools return to class

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Students in Steubenville City Schools headed back to school on Wednesday. Steubenville High School Principal Ted Gorman was outside bright and early, greeting students as they made their way into the building. He says there are 197 students in the freshman class. “We’ve heard nothing...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

Meet some of the brewers making their way to Mountaineer Brewfest

WHEELING, W.Va. — The 8th annual Mountaineer Brewfest will be loaded with more than 16 breweries that hail from around West Virginia. One from small-town Cuzzart, W.Va. -- Screech Owl -- is a family-run brewery that's origins began by accident. Sent out to buy a wine maker, a family...
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

MBF Craft Beer and Food Pairing kicks off Mountaineer Brewfest 2022

WHEELING, W.Va. — Mountaineer Brewfest 2022 kicks off Thursday with a special event at Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack. The MBF Craft Beer and Food Pairing will take place from 6-8 p.m. A ticket to that (purchased before Aug. 1) also allows holders an hour-early entrance into Saturday’s Brewfest, which begins at 4 for general admission ticket holders.
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Fire levels two houses in Wellsburg

Officials say one person suffered a minor injury after two homes caught fire in Brooke County on Thursday afternoon. The fire sparked along Main Street in Wellsburg at a pair of homes that were both occupied. Multiple departments were on hand to battle it, as flames and smoke could be...
WELLSBURG, WV
WTOV 9

Shadyside residents get first look at proposed K-12 school

SHADYSIDE, Ohio — Shadyside Schools Superintendent John Haswell has been waiting years to reveal the details of the newest project to improve Shadyside schools. The wait is over, as the public got its first look Wednesday at the plans for a new k-12 building. “It was extremely exciting,” Haswell...
SHADYSIDE, OH
WTOV 9

Employee killed at Tunnel Ridge mine

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — An employee was killed Wednesday morning in a mine accident in Ohio County. The accident died at Tunnel Ridge, according to Eric Anderson, general manager of operations at Tunnel Ridge. Through a statement, Anderson said the worker was fatally injured in an accident involving two...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Toronto City Schools tout safety as first day begins

TORONTO, Ohio — Wednesday was the first day for Toronto City Schools, where officials learned good news about their security plans. “We received notification that all of our emergency operation plans that were submitted for our schools and our district have been approved,” Superintendent Maureen Taggart said. “Safety...
TORONTO, OH
WTOV 9

Jefferson County Fair celebrates 151 years

Jefferson County, OH — The 2022 Jefferson County Fair is underway and celebrating 151 years. This years motto: Bright lights, country nights, the best of both worlds." "It's a big fair," Jefferson County Commissioner Thomas Graham. "It's voted one of the best in the state of Ohio. It's gotten awards. The fair team does a remarkable job. We have over 10,000 people that come through the gates in a week."
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

HVAC issues continue to plague Brooke County Courthouse

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — Brooke County Commissioners had their door open for their meeting Tuesday as the courthouse continues renovations. The heat will be difficult as their HVAC systems were damaged during the construction of powerlines. Commissioners hope that it does not persist into the colder months. "When they...
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Land bank assisting in removal of Bellaire dilapidated structure

BELLAIRE, Ohio — A structure on Guernsey Street in Bellaire has sat deteriorating for many years. After storms rolled through at the beginning of the month, a portion of the building has collapsed onto the sidewalk, causing danger for locals nearby, and forcing officials to take action. The original...
BELLAIRE, OH
WTOV 9

Hancock County Board of Education comes to agreement with greivant

HANCOCK COUNTY, WV — The Hancock County Board of Education came to an agreement over a grievance that was pending against the board. The announcement came from the board following a four-hour long executive session, which it began around 6:30 p.m. and concluded just after 10:30 p.m. on Monday evening.
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Ohio Hills Health Services obtains sizable grant

WOODSFIELD, Ohio — American Rescue Plan money is headed to Ohio Hills Health Services in Woodsfield. Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown announced a $76,501 grant through the U.S. Department of Agriculture will be used for medical supplies and equipment for the COVID-19 pandemic.
WOODSFIELD, OH

