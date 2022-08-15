Read full article on original website
2022 Indian Creek Redskins
WINTERSVILLE, Ohio — Schedule. (all times 7 p.m. unless noted) Coaching History: Indian Creek (head coach, 20th season); assistant coach at Indian Creek, Harrison Central, Steubenville Catholic Central, Akron Hoban. Overall Record: 113-82 Record at Current School: 113-82 Family Information: Wife: Tiffany; Son: Zachary; Daughter: Chelsea. Hobbies: Outdoor work.
Students return to classrooms in Brooke County
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — Thursday was the first day of school in Brooke County. Superintendent Jeffrey Crook said it’s a time of renewal. “We’re really excited about this school year,” he said. “The great thing about the opening day is everybody gets a fresh start.
Students at Steubenville City Schools return to class
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Students in Steubenville City Schools headed back to school on Wednesday. Steubenville High School Principal Ted Gorman was outside bright and early, greeting students as they made their way into the building. He says there are 197 students in the freshman class. “We’ve heard nothing...
Meet some of the brewers making their way to Mountaineer Brewfest
WHEELING, W.Va. — The 8th annual Mountaineer Brewfest will be loaded with more than 16 breweries that hail from around West Virginia. One from small-town Cuzzart, W.Va. -- Screech Owl -- is a family-run brewery that's origins began by accident. Sent out to buy a wine maker, a family...
MBF Craft Beer and Food Pairing kicks off Mountaineer Brewfest 2022
WHEELING, W.Va. — Mountaineer Brewfest 2022 kicks off Thursday with a special event at Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack. The MBF Craft Beer and Food Pairing will take place from 6-8 p.m. A ticket to that (purchased before Aug. 1) also allows holders an hour-early entrance into Saturday’s Brewfest, which begins at 4 for general admission ticket holders.
Fire levels two houses in Wellsburg
Officials say one person suffered a minor injury after two homes caught fire in Brooke County on Thursday afternoon. The fire sparked along Main Street in Wellsburg at a pair of homes that were both occupied. Multiple departments were on hand to battle it, as flames and smoke could be...
Shadyside residents get first look at proposed K-12 school
SHADYSIDE, Ohio — Shadyside Schools Superintendent John Haswell has been waiting years to reveal the details of the newest project to improve Shadyside schools. The wait is over, as the public got its first look Wednesday at the plans for a new k-12 building. “It was extremely exciting,” Haswell...
Marshall County Schools eyeing a return to 'old normal' as the first day nears
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — The first day of school for Marshall County Schools will be Tuesday. Officials, dealing with the “new normal” for a few years now, are ready to get back to the old one. "Since I've been superintendent, this is the first normal school year...
Organizers already gearing up for Follansbee's Christmas in the Park
FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. — Christmas in the Park is making its way back to Follansbee this fall. The event, which is planning for its 20th year at Follansbee Municipal Park, has now added Trinity Health System to its list of sponsors. "We love what they do, we love their fundraising,...
Employee killed at Tunnel Ridge mine
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — An employee was killed Wednesday morning in a mine accident in Ohio County. The accident died at Tunnel Ridge, according to Eric Anderson, general manager of operations at Tunnel Ridge. Through a statement, Anderson said the worker was fatally injured in an accident involving two...
Toronto City Schools tout safety as first day begins
TORONTO, Ohio — Wednesday was the first day for Toronto City Schools, where officials learned good news about their security plans. “We received notification that all of our emergency operation plans that were submitted for our schools and our district have been approved,” Superintendent Maureen Taggart said. “Safety...
Jefferson County Fair celebrates 151 years
Jefferson County, OH — The 2022 Jefferson County Fair is underway and celebrating 151 years. This years motto: Bright lights, country nights, the best of both worlds." "It's a big fair," Jefferson County Commissioner Thomas Graham. "It's voted one of the best in the state of Ohio. It's gotten awards. The fair team does a remarkable job. We have over 10,000 people that come through the gates in a week."
Steubenville leaders, school officials leaving no stone unturned when it comes to safety
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — With school starting soon, it’s important for drivers to make sure they focus on students getting out of a bus, getting out of a car, or walking to school. "You have to pay particular attention now going through those school zones,” Steubenville City Manager Jim...
HVAC issues continue to plague Brooke County Courthouse
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — Brooke County Commissioners had their door open for their meeting Tuesday as the courthouse continues renovations. The heat will be difficult as their HVAC systems were damaged during the construction of powerlines. Commissioners hope that it does not persist into the colder months. "When they...
Jefferson County Health Board recommends no masks for students
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Masks have been a controversial topic of discussion. Now, they're seemingly going away. And with the new school year on the horizon, the Jefferson County Health Board is taking a stance on masking in schools. "I proposed that the Board of Health take a stand...
Wheeling Symphony's Music Under the Stars will showcase the 'Fab Four'
WHEELING, W.Va. — The Wheeling Symphony is tuning its instruments for its next free concert - Music Under the Stars. This is the symphony’s kickoff to the orchestra season. This year, it’s giving everyone the magic of the Beatles. The first half of the concert will include...
Land bank assisting in removal of Bellaire dilapidated structure
BELLAIRE, Ohio — A structure on Guernsey Street in Bellaire has sat deteriorating for many years. After storms rolled through at the beginning of the month, a portion of the building has collapsed onto the sidewalk, causing danger for locals nearby, and forcing officials to take action. The original...
Steubenville resident implores city council to use ARPA funds on infrastructure
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — As Steubenville City Council works to allocate American Rescue Plan funds, it heard recently from one resident hoping they put the money towards infrastructure. "This is the water that, when I changed the water filter, this was in for one week, this is how bad it...
Hancock County Board of Education comes to agreement with greivant
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV — The Hancock County Board of Education came to an agreement over a grievance that was pending against the board. The announcement came from the board following a four-hour long executive session, which it began around 6:30 p.m. and concluded just after 10:30 p.m. on Monday evening.
Ohio Hills Health Services obtains sizable grant
WOODSFIELD, Ohio — American Rescue Plan money is headed to Ohio Hills Health Services in Woodsfield. Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown announced a $76,501 grant through the U.S. Department of Agriculture will be used for medical supplies and equipment for the COVID-19 pandemic.
