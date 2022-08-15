Read full article on original website
How These Threatening Letters Terrorized A Small TownJeffery MacCircleville, OH
Football: Johnson gels with new defensive coaches, says retirement ‘way away’The LanternColumbus, OH
8/17 What’s Up: Columbus Food Truck Festival, concerts lead last week of summerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Mr. Captain’: Friday battles back from ACL injury, earns captain role in 2022The LanternColumbus, OH
Smith says Big Ten’s new media deal aims to ‘engage the fans’ from coast to coastThe LanternColumbus, OH
Pickaway-Ross CTC offers adult education classes in the manufacturing field
Pickaway-Ross CTC's adult training manufacturing-related programs offer opportunities for adults to gain part-time employment in that industry as soon as they start the Facilities Maintenance program. For more information on this program, visit the Central Ohio Manufacturing Partnership website.
Meijer offers teachers $750 school supplies shopping spree
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This year Meijer is helping school districts across the Midwest by giving teachers a $750 shopping spree. ABC 6 talked with two deserving Whitehall teachers who said this was a blessing. "Oh my gosh, $750 dollars," Peggy Rickman, a teacher at Whitehall high school, said....
Columbus City Schools approves incentive pay for substitute teachers as strike looms
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With a possible teacher strike looming, the Columbus City Schools Board of Education voted Tuesday night to approve incentives for substitute teachers. The added bonus is $100 a week for six weeks. The incentives will cost the district $350,000 that will come from COVID-19 grant...
New 'Classical Academy' gears up for alternative STEM and liberal arts curriculum
A new school is being launched that organizers said will teach virtue as well as a liberal arts curriculum. In the fall of 2023, Columbus Classical Academy will open its doors. Co-founder Dan Gibson is leaving his law office for the headmaster position. Gibson said they want to restore foundations...
Back to school will look like 'back to normal' in Delaware County districts
LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WSYX) — Health officials say the COVD-19 pandemic is still going on, but in the five school districts in Delaware County, back to school will look more like “back to normal” for students, parents, and teachers. The districts have already relaxed things like social distancing, masking, and quarantine times even before the CDC relaxed its guidance for schools.
No deal but school board, teachers to meet again Thursday in hopes of averting strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — They met, they talked, and they promised to meet again. Still, a deadline looms in the labor dispute between Columbus City Schools and the district’s teachers, with the teachers threatening a strike to begin two days before classes start. “There’s movement on a couple...
Columbus Education Association to hold vote Sunday on whether or not to strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After filing a 10-day strike notice on Aug. 4, the Columbus Education Association is scheduled to hold a vote Sunday night on whether or not to strike. This announcement comes as contract negotiations continue between Columbus City Schools and the CEA. The two sides met...
Who's winning the public opinion battle in labor dispute between teachers and CCS?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you’re wondering what a teachers strike would look like in Columbus City Schools, you can look to the union’s “practice” pickets outside the school board meeting Tuesday. If you want to know what parent reaction would be, you can look at the district’s social media, where it would appear teachers have overwhelming support.
UNCF teams up with local business to send students to college
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Making a difference in the lives of young students. Central Ohio businesses and executives are stepping up in a big way to ensure that local kids have a bright future. Many are coming together to support the work of the United Negro College Fund. “A...
Restored Citizen Summit focuses on re-entry for those touched by justice system
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Coming home and staying home. Hundreds gathered for the annual Restored Citizens Summit - focused on re-entry into the community after time behind bars. Hundreds gathered for Thursday's event at Columbus State, including advocates, re-entry professionals, and those touched by the justice system. Workshops offered...
Safety on the minds of OSU students and families as 'move in' begins on campus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Move-in at Ohio State University dormitories was in full swing on Monday. More than 14,000 students will make their homes in residence halls before Saturday. OSU’s Public Safety Director Monica Moll said crime is trending down in the University District for the most part. Moll...
Restored Citizen Summit looks to change narrative of criminal justice
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Changing the narrative of criminal justice. That’s the goal of this week’s Restored Citizen Summit. It’s happening Thursday at Columbus State Community College’s Workforce Development building. This marks the 10th year for the summit and brings together resources for those with...
Daughter of fallen Kirkersville police chief gets police escort to 1st day of kindergarten
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The 5-year-old daughter of former Kirkersville Police Chief Eric DiSario got a special escort for her first day of school Wednesday. DeSario was shot and killed while responding to a 911 call at the Pine Kirk Care Center in May 2017. On Wednesday, his daughter,...
Will 1st CCS football game for Panthers and Cowboys be their last this fall?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Linden-McKinley and West High School are playing their first football game of the season on Thursday evening but it could be their last—at least for a while. People gathered for a tailgate as the threat looms of a Columbus City Schools teachers' strike. Families...
Oxford Automotive offering educators free oil changes through Sept. 30
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Oxford Automotive is supporting Central Ohio educators this school year by offering free oil changes. In addition, all three Oxford Automotive locations are giving educators in the community free tire rotations and bumper-to-bumper vehicle inspections. The deal ends at the end of September. If you...
'No police, more crime,' neighbors concerned and foundation out $10k amid CPD shortage
The Columbus Division of Police has nearly 200 open officer positions. Contributing to that, the nearly 100 officers CPD said took part in the city’s Retirement Incentive Program. CPD said there are currently 1,805 officers on its force. 1,992 officers are authorized for the department. In July, 62 new...
Two Ohio kids advance to the final round of USA Kids Mullet Championship
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two kids from Central Ohio have made it into the top 25 and the final round of the USA Kids Mullet Championship. Jameson, from Delaware Ohio, and William, from Pataskala Ohio. Voting is open until Friday, Aug. 19.
Semiconductor chip shortage creates cruiser shortage for Central Ohio law enforcement
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The ongoing semiconductor chip shortage has driven some local police departments to consider drastic changes. "It's kind of a perfect storm problem is what you hear from the chiefs," Whitehall Police Chief Mike Crispin said. Crispin is the president of the Franklin County Chiefs Association....
Girl Scouts introduce new raspberry cookie
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Girl Scouts launched a brand new cookie Tuesday!. Raspberry Rally will be available for cookie lovers online only in 2023. Some people might say it's the sister cookie to the Thin Mint. The Raspberry Rally is a thin, crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor...
CMHA facing class-action lawsuit on behalf of Section 8 tenants and landlords
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After a series of ABC 6 On Your Side Problem Solvers investigations into the Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority, CMHA and its third-party vendor CGI are subject to a class-action lawsuit filed within Franklin County Common Pleas Court. The plaintiff, Highpoint Asset Management, claims the housing...
