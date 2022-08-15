ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

WWMT

Suspect accused in Walmart murder to receive competency evaluation

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A judge referred a competency evaluation for a suspect accused of intentionally hitting and killing a woman in a Walmart parking lot. Xuan Thanh Vo, 32, was accused of killing Sandra Villarreal, 65, in a Oshtemo Township on Aug. 9. Vo was arraigned in Kalamazoo County...
KALAMAZOO, MI
iheart.com

Biden's Hidin' on Again 8-18-22

Tammy and Kristen return to the show to talk about becoming accidental activists and more. Grab gifts and gear in my store and help support the cause as I bring you the stories you wont hear anywhere else!. My new book, "Good News: Hope and Encouragement for Trying Times" is...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
WWMT

Man accused of shooting at Kalamazoo police faces 17 charges

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An attempted robbery suspect who is accused of shooting at a Kalamazoo police officer appeared in front of a judge Thursday. Juan Antonio Alvarado-Lopez, 42, was charged with 17 counts. A judge said he's a high risk to the community and denied bond. It was the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Michigan man sentenced to one year in prison for defrauding MSU

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Lansing pharmaceutical sales representative has been sentenced to one year in prison for defrauding Michigan State University of $1.2 million for compounded drug prescriptions, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Daniel Brown, of Dimondale, Michigan, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Robert J....
LANSING, MI
MLive

Dumping excess zinc leads to guilty pleas for Grand Haven company leaders

GRAND HAVEN, MI -- Leaders of a Grand Haven plating company have pleaded guilty to federal charges related to dumping excess zinc into the sewer system. Federal prosecutors on Monday, Aug. 15 announced that Gary Stephen Rowe, 70, of Grand Haven and Stephen Frederick Rowe, 38, of Oklahoma, entered guilty pleas to violations of the Clean Water Act.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
WWMT

Investigation into Kalamazoo police chief now underway

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An outside firm began an investigation into harassment allegations against Kalamazoo Police Chief Vernon Coakley. The city's mayor said he remains confident in the team overseeing the investigation. "The City of Kalamazoo is strong, and we remain steadfast in our efforts to continue the good work...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

KDPS chief on administrative leave amid harassment allegations

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Chief Vernon Coakley with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) is currently on paid administrative leave due to harassment allegations, according to City Manager James Ritsema. We’re told an independent investigator was hired to look into accusations filed by city employees. Ritsema tells us...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Man accused of shooting at a Kalamazoo police officer arrested

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man accused of shooting at a Kalamazoo police officer was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon. The suspect, a 42-year-old man, is accused of firing shots at an officer after attempting to rob a South Burdick Street grocery store Saturday, police said. The officer was not...
KALAMAZOO, MI

