ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

Comments / 3

Edward Bellair
2d ago

During this witch hunt where only certain groups can get away with causing mayhem, I applaud them. When justice is served equally maybe this view will change. But so far...NO! 👏👏👏

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOCO

Oklahoma school district warns family of Arkansas inmate’s escape

CRESCENT, Okla. — An Oklahoma school district warned families of an Arkansas inmate on the run. Parents posted on social media saying they’re not sending their children to school until the fugitive is back behind bars. There was an overflow of Facebook posts and comments from concerned parents in Crescent.
CRESCENT, OK
Lawrence County Record

Arkansas’ Graham sentenced to prison in Law. Co. DWI death, injury

A man who caused an automobile collision while driving drunk, resulting in the death of one woman and seriously injuring another, was sentenced to what amounts to a decade behind bars. Johnny Graham, 45, of Alpena, Ark., pleaded guilty to two felony counts on Tuesday, Aug. 9: driving while Intoxicated, causing death of another, and driving while Intoxicated, resulting in serious physical injury. Graham was sentenced to 10 years in prison on the first charge and seven years in the second. As part of his plea bargain, he will serve the sentences concurrently.
ALPENA, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
State
Wyoming State
Coeur D'alene, ID
Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
City
Coeur D'alene, ID
State
Colorado State
City
Fayetteville, AR
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
Fayetteville, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, AR
State
Arkansas State
State
Utah State
5NEWS

Legal experts explain NWA panhandler situation

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Local and state leaders discussed panhandling laws with an increase in Northwest Arkansas. Fayetteville city attorney Kit William explained that cities can't do much about panhandlers, especially after a Supreme Court decision in 2015, Reed v. Town of Gilbert, put panhandling as protected speech under the first amendment.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
ClickOnDetroit.com

Photos: Large black cat spotted in Northern Michigan

COPEMISH, Mich. – Dakota Stebbins snapped pictures of what appears to be a large, black cat in Manistee County. The pictures were taken before the Drew Kostic Memorial 5K Tough Run on Saturday (Aug. 13). There are three native wildcats in Michigan including bobcat, mountain lion and lynx. There...
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriot Front#Android Tv#Youtube Tv#Coeur#Ar#White Nationalist#Krem On Social Media
magnoliareporter.com

Parole Board issues August recommendations

The Arkansas Parole Board has issued its monthly recommendations for pardons and sentence commutations. South Arkansas people receiving “With Merit” recommendations for pardons, listed by county:. ASHLEY. James Bergeron, theft of property. South Arkansas people receiving “Without Merit” recommendations for pardons, listed by county:. CLEVELAND and...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Associated Press

Settlement requires Arkansas senator to unblock critics

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas state senator will be required to unblock critics from his social media accounts under a settlement a national atheists’ group said it reached with the state on Wednesday. American Atheists announced the settlement in its federal lawsuit against Arkansas over Republican Sen. Jason Rapert’s social media. According to a copy of the settlement that Rapert signed last week, the lawmaker will be required to remove any restrictions on his Facebook and Twitter accounts. “This is a victory for freedom of speech and equality for atheists,” said Geoffrey T. Blackwell, Litigation Counsel for American Atheists, said in a statement released by the group. Rapert said he didn’t discriminate against constituents and wasn’t admitting any wrongdoing by signing the settlement.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Facebook
ktoy1047.com

Authorities seeking escaped rapist from Arkansas prison

Samuel Hartman, 38, escaped Friday morning from the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys, 96 miles east of Little Rock, the. The DOC said Hartman escaped from a work detail in a field near the prison. DOC spokeswoman Cindy Murphy said Hartman and a suspected accomplice fired at correctional officers who were chasing them, but the officers weren’t injured.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Farmers deal with theft after difficult summer season

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With theft and hotter temperatures plaguing many northeast Arkansas farmers, it’s been a difficult summer. A social media post on the evening of Monday, Aug. 16, shared that a truck had been stolen in Lawrence County. In Craighead County, reports of theft on farm property...
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy