Recap: OSI Systems Q4 Earnings
OSI Systems OSIS reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 04:02 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. OSI Systems beat estimated earnings by 0.51%, reporting an EPS of $1.96 versus an estimate of $1.95. Revenue was up $4.62 million from the same...
Ross Stores: Q2 Earnings Insights
Ross Stores ROST reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ross Stores beat estimated earnings by 12.12%, reporting an EPS of $1.11 versus an estimate of $0.99. Revenue was down $222.00 million from the same...
Recap: Minim Q2 Earnings
Minim MINM reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Minim missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.05. Revenue was down $2.03 million from the same period last...
Maxeon Solar Technologies: Q2 Earnings Insights
Maxeon Solar Technologies MAXN reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Maxeon Solar Technologies missed estimated earnings by 34.37%, reporting an EPS of $-2.15 versus an estimate of $-1.6. Revenue was up $62.19 million from...
Navigator Holdings Earnings Outlook
Navigator Holdings NVGS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-08-18. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Navigator Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22. Navigator Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Why This Dividend Stock Is a Buy
Stryker’s net sales grew, although its earnings were flat in the second quarter. The company’s payout should keep increasing over time. The stock is trading at a discount compared to its medical device industry peers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Walmart Stock Leaps After Q2 Earnings Beat, Improving 2022 Profit Outlook
Walmart (WMT) posted stronger-than-expected second quarter earnings Tuesday, while trimming its expected profit decline for the year, as the world's biggest retailer appears to be shifting excess inventory and benefiting from the ongoing reduction in gas prices. Walmart said adjusted earnings for the three months ended in July came in...
T.J. Maxx owner lowers profit, sales forecast as consumers cut spending
Aug 17 (Reuters) - TJX Cos Inc (TJX.N) cut its forecast for annual earnings and same-store sales after quarterly revenue missed estimates on Wednesday, as red-hot inflation forces Americans with lower incomes to slash spending on clothing and home goods.
Ayr Wellness Q2 Revenue Grows 20.6% YoY, Provides Outlook
Ayr Wellness Inc. AYRWF AYR revenue in Q2 2022 was $110.1 million, an increase of 20.6% year-over year, and a 1% decrease compared to Q1 2022. Gross profit was $40.3 million, an 80.6% increase compared to gross profit of $22.3 million in Q2 2021, and 11.5% decrease compared to gross profit of $45.5 million in Q1 2022.
Wolfspeed: Q4 Earnings Insights
Wolfspeed WOLF reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Wolfspeed posted an EPS of $-0.02. Revenue was up $82.70 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company beat on...
Recap: Keysight Technologies Q3 Earnings
Keysight Technologies KEYS reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Keysight Technologies beat estimated earnings by 12.29%, reporting an EPS of $2.01 versus an estimate of $1.79. Revenue was up $130.00 million from the same...
AVITA Medical: Q4 Earnings Insights
AVITA Medical RCEL reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AVITA Medical beat estimated earnings by 35.9%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.39. Revenue was down $1.97 million from the same...
Where Altair Engineering Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, Altair Engineering ALTR has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $60.25 versus the current price of Altair Engineering at $56.73, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
Analyst Ratings for Diamondback Energy
Diamondback Energy FANG has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 15 analysts have an average price target of $182.0 versus the current price of Diamondback Energy at $129.6372, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 15 analysts...
Estee Lauder: Q4 Earnings Insights
Estee Lauder Cos EL reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Estee Lauder Cos beat estimated earnings by 23.53%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.34. Revenue was down $375.00 million from...
Calliditas Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Calliditas Therapeutics CALT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 01:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Calliditas Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 26.3%, reporting an EPS of $-0.737 versus an estimate of $-1.0. Revenue was up $6.51 million from the same...
Recap: America's Car-Mart Q1 Earnings
America's Car-Mart CRMT reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 05:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. America's Car-Mart posted an EPS of $2.0. Revenue was up $64.55 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
Analyst Ratings for Tractor Supply
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Tractor Supply TSCO within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 8 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Tractor Supply. The company has an average price target of $241.38 with a high of $266.00 and a low of $207.00.
SpartanNash Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
SpartanNash Co SPTN reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 7.9% year-on-year to $2.27 billion, beating the consensus of $2.13 billion. The company attributed the growth to net sales increases in all three segments, each of which were favorably impacted by inflation. Net sales for Food Distribution increased 5.9% Y/Y, Retail...
Target's Earnings Outlook
Target TGT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Target will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73. Target bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
