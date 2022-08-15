Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
Developer To Donate Property To Town Of Syracuse
SYRACUSE – The agenda at Tuesday’s Syracuse Town Council meeting was focused on properties and the news that a developer in town wants to give the town property was a welcomed surprise. Myron Schwartz, one of the developers of Ridgestone Development, which is developing the old elementary school...
Times-Union Newspaper
Beyer Trail Landscaping Upgrades Donated By Community Member
A section of the Beyer Farm Trail has been revitalized thanks to the donation of labor and landscaping by a community member. The boardwalk is already surrounded by wetland greenery but a section near benches placed in memory of Helen and Jerry Wallace needed some attention. Mike Bradford, of Bradford’s...
WNDU
Housing improvements, economic development discussed in Benton Harbor master plan
BENTON, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton Harbor leaders have big plans for the future. Commissioners met Monday night to discuss the city’s 20-year master plan. With a minimum of $500 million dollars of investment planned for the next decade, Benton Harbor leaders have been hosting workshops to get residents’ feedback.
WNDU
Elkhart County Board of Zoning Appeals denies proposal for ‘animal racing’
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - At an Elkhart County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting Thursday morning, several items were on the agend but one—a proposal for animal racing on County Road 14—had nearly every resident in attendance saying the same thing. “We’re all against this and we ask...
abc57.com
City of Elkhart dedicates Mary Olson Town Green
The city of Elkhart honored longtime City Council member Mary Olson by naming the town green on Jackson Street after her. The Mary Olson Town Green was dedicated on Wednesday. "She was an Elkhart lady through and through. And she loved going to events and meeting people, hearing their concerns and bring those concerns back to us. That's the environment Mary thrived, serving people and fixing problems for people. And this type of an event where everyone is gathered here she would have absolutely loved it," said Corinne Straight, Director of Communications and Director of Quality of Place for the City of Elkhart .
95.3 MNC
City of South Bend awarded $2.4 million in federal raise grant
The City of South Bend has been awarded a $2.4 million federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant to fund planning and engineering work related to the removal of antiquated highway infrastructure along the Eddy Street bridge over the St. Joseph River. The study area includes the cloverleaf interchanges on the Eddy Street bridge along with the street network around the South Bend Farmers Market.
abc57.com
Elkhart City Council to remember Jackie Walorski's legacy with a resolution
ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart City Council is remembering Jackie Walorski's life and legacy with a resolution to honor her service to the Elkhart Community. At 7 p.m. on Monday, the council voted 8 to 0 for Mayor Rod Robertson's Proposed Resolution. "She came to visit our pantry and she had...
Times-Union Newspaper
Residents Concerned About Parker Street Proposal Told There’s No Plan
There’s no final plan or design for a U.S. 30 freeway through Kosciusko County, but about a dozen Warsaw residents from the neighborhoods around Menards approached the Common Council Monday night concerned about a Parker Street proposal. A flyer handed out to the Council says the U.S. 30 Coalition...
abc57.com
Work on State Road 23 begins August 22
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A section of State Road 23 will be reduced to one lane starting on Monday for a water main extension installation, the City of South Bend Department of Public Works announced. From August 22 to November 23, S.R. 23 will be reduced to one lane from...
22 WSBT
Elkhart's Disabled American Veterans Chapter closed temporarily due to financial issues
Elkhart veterans have temporarily lost one of their home bases and resources centers. The state has closed the Disabled American Veterans Chapter. A representative for the nonprofit came in to determine exactly what’s going on. What he found is enough for him to shut down the DAV chapter until they can solve the problems.
WANE-TV
FW highlights local freight company’s major investment
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — ABF Freight System Inc., a local freight company located in Fort Wayne, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday morning to celebrate the company’s new $4.8 million facility. Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry joined the City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division to celebrate the...
WANE-TV
FW councilman pushes for more “equitable” board appointing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. – At Tuesday’s city council meeting, a pair of resolutions councilman Russ Jehl sponsored were discussed. To put more power in the hands of the city council by allowing them to appoint more members to government boards. The first resolution aims to take elections from...
WNDU
Redevelopment commission set to buy farmland by New Carlisle
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s hoped that a huge land purchase will pay economic development dividends for St. Joe County in the near future. The county redevelopment commission is poised to buy 70-acres of farmland east of New Carlisle. The purchase price comes at $2.4 million dollars....
max983.net
Marshall County, Plymouth City Officials Provide Update on Local Public Healthcare Crisis
Plymouth, Indiana – August 12, 2022 – In late June, Marshall County and the City of Plymouth issued a. press release drawing attention to what has been viewed as a local public healthcare crisis as a result of. St. Joseph Health System’s recent closure of physician practices throughout...
WNDU
South Bend Community School Corporation students head back to class
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Community School Corporation students are now back in the classroom. 16 Morning News Now stopped by Madison STEAM Academy before students arrived Wednesday morning. It’s the largest elementary school in the corporation, with 620 students. Superintendent Dr. Todd Cummings said parents can...
WNDU
Change to come after South Bend adopts Near West Side Neighborhood Plan
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Plan Commission adopted the proposed Near West Side Neighborhood Plan Monday Night. The plan is an added amendment to South Bend’s Official Policy, which leaders said will encourage funding of projects meant to improve the neighborhood. “Infrastructure, traffic calming, land use,...
22 WSBT
Update: Site near New Carlisle being considered for multi-billion-dollar battery plant
A massive project with a huge economic impact could be coming to the New Carlisle area. WSBT has been digging into details all day of this potential development that could bring in Ultium Cells LLC. The investment alone would be more than two billion dollars. Ultium Cells has three other...
iusbpreface.net
IU South Bend to remove student parking pass cost
IU South Bend will remove the cost of parking passes for students during the 2022-23 school year. In an email sent from Chancellor Elrod, students were made aware that the cost of student parking passes will be dismissed, though students are still required to register their vehicles through the IU Parking Portal on One.IU.
nwi.life
Two LaPorte County students are first recipients of Franciscan Health Michigan City Medical Staff Memorial Scholarship
Two recent high school graduates are the first recipients of the Franciscan Health Michigan City Medical Staff Memorial Scholarship for students interested in pursuing healthcare careers. Zayda Messer, a LaPorte High School graduate attending Indiana University in Bloomington, and Emma Heffron, a La Lumiere graduate attending St. Mary’s College in...
abc57.com
GM considering battery cell manufacturing plant in New Carlisle
A company that is a joint venture between GM and LG Energy Solution is seeking a tax abatement from St. Joseph County in order to build a large battery cell manufacturing facility in New Carlisle. The company, Ultium Cells manufactures battery cells used in GM's electric vehicles. It is applying...
