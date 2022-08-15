Read full article on original website
wrganews.com
[VIDEO] Trail bridge over Big Dry Creek installed
DOUG WALKER – CITY OF ROME. Crews with S.H. Creel contracting of Powder Springs set the new bridge over Big Dry Creek Wednesday. The bridge, located behind AdventHealth Stadium is the next link in a big loop trail that will be a part of the ECO Greenway in Rome and Floyd County.
Biddy Road is closed at Highway 411 in Floyd County. Here’s why
Floyd County Public Works will close Biddy Road at the Highway 411 intersection to replace a cross drain beginning Tuesday, August 16 at 8:00 a.m. The repairs will have no effect on State Route 411. The detour route will be Biddy Cutoff Road, also called Biddy Road Spur. Work is...
weisradio.com
Pepsi Truck Rolls Over in County Road 71 Accident Wednesday Morning
A single-vehicle wreck involving a Pepsi truck, took place at around 8:40 Wednesday morning in Cherokee County. The vehicle went off the roadway, after apparently having a tire come in contact with the soft shoulder of the road, causing the driver to lose control and travel into a field, rolling the truck onto its side. The driver, who luckily escaped injury was out of the vehicle and walking around; no other vehicles were involved. Traffic was down to one lane for a period of time – as Mt. Weisner firefighters guided passing motorists.
WAAY-TV
Families asked to pick up students as central Rainsville remains inaccessible due to hazmat spill
UPDATE: Officials have identified the spilled chemical as organic peroxide industrial grade. An evacuation area of 800 feet has been ordered. Traffic is shut off from Rainbow to Marshall on AL 35 and from George Wallace to VFW Road. The shutdown is expected to last into late Thursday night as...
wrganews.com
County engineers savings on Blacks Bluff Road project
August 18, 2022–7:17 a.m. Cornerstone Concrete Development, LLC began work last week to replace the culvert on Blacks Bluff Road, near the Lock and Dam. The failing, metal culvert had a 13’ diameter with about 30’ of cover. The initial emergency repair bid in the Spring of 2021 was for $1.2 million.
WAAY-TV
Some Rainsville residents return home after chemical spill; advised to keep doors, windows closed
Hazmat teams are now at the scene starting the clean up process. The intersection will be completely shut down while the teams perform tests, remove the tractor trailer and make sure the area is safe. Earlier this afternoon, crews spent hours spraying the truck to make sure to keep the...
Lanes back open on I-20 after tractor-trailer wreck near Villa Rica
ATLANTA — Traffic is flowing again on Interstate 20 eastbound between Temple and Villa Rica Tuesday morning after a wreck involving a tractor trailer that blocked both lanes. For most of the morning, only the right emergency lane was open to traffic. Even though it was also crowded, drivers...
fox5atlanta.com
Police investigate break-in at Cobb County emergency preparedness store
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Workers at an emergency preparedness store in Cobb County have started cleaning up after an apparent break in. It happened Wednesday morning at TruPrep, and "emergency preparedness" store on Cobb Parkway in Marietta. An employee says alleged thieves got away with a few accessories. It's unclear...
19-Year-Old Donovan Williams Killed In Motor Vehicle Accident In Cobb County (Cobb County, GA)
Official reports state that 1 person was killed in a collision between 2 vehicles sometime on Monday. The victim was in a 1996 white Honda Accord along with two passengers traveling north on Chastain Meadows Parkway in the left lane. A silver [..]
Georgia 400 toll lanes back on track. Here’s what we know
A plan to add toll lanes along Georgia 400 in Fulton and Forsyth counties is back on track a year after the State Transportation Board rejected the only qualifying bid on the project. The Georgia Department of Transportation will issue a draft request for proposals next month from roadbuilding companies...
WTVC
Road Trippin in Cartersville, Georgia: Terminus Wake Park
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — Chase Andrews talks about how Terminus Wake Park is Georgia’s first cable wake facility designed for all ages and skill levels! We have two full-sized cable lakes, a Learn-to-Ride cable, and the Aqua Park – our inflatable obstacle course on the water. Stay connected...
weisradio.com
PIEDMONT FIRE DEPARTMENT WORKS TWO STRUCTURE FIRES OVER THE WEEKEND
The Piedmont Fire Department received a fire call to a house on Taylor Street at 4:09 AM Saturday. The fire was apparently discovered by an off duty JSU Police Officer who heard someone screaming for help from inside the burning house. He kicked in the front door of the house and went in to find the 71 year old female occupant of the house on floor in the front room. He and two Piedmont Police officers who had arrived on the scene pulled the woman to safety. She was treated on the scene for smoke inhalation by Piedmont Ambulance before being transported to a Gadsden hospital where she remains in serious condition.
whiterivernow.com
Two people killed after multi-vehicle accident in Ravenden
A multi-vehicle accident near the Lawrence and Sharp county line has claimed the lives of two people. According to the Arkansas State Police, Kyle Robert Simmons, 30, of Hoxie, and Anna Marie Swearinger, 30, of Rome, Ga., were killed after a 2005 Cadillac driven by Simmons apparently crossed the centerline as it traveled south on Highway 63 in Ravenden and triggered a multi-vehicle accident.
An Abandoned Railroad Route in West Cobb County Hides Historic Relics From Its Nearly Forgotten Past
A Civil War-era abandoned railroad route lies hidden in West Cobb County, leaving a few historic relics still visible from its troubled and nearly-forgotten past. The Polk Slate Quarry Railroad was abandoned and forgotten in the 1800s, but traces and relics remain hidden in West Cobb CountyGraphic: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe.
wrganews.com
Initial jobless claims up slightly in Floyd County
The Rome area saw a slight increase in first-time claims for unemployment insurance last month. The number of claims went from 357 in June to 405 in July. There were 514 initial claims in July of 2021. Bartow County reported 237 first-time claims in July, down from 242 the month...
weisradio.com
Centre Teen Arrested Saturday Night Following Car Crash and Disturbance at Nearby Home
On Saturday just prior to midnight the Centre Police Department was dispatched to a report of a wreck at the intersection of East Main Street and Cedar Bluff Road. That wreck involved a single vehicle with property damage resulting, and when units arrived there was no driver found in the area. Sheriff’s Office Deputies assisted Centre Police in locating the driver of that vehicle in the surrounding area, after a 9-1-1 call was made regarding a burglary in progress at a residence on South River Street. The occupants of the residence were alarmed as they heard banging at the back door and an occupant of the residence went to check, and saw a male subject who began to use physical force to gain entry into the home.
Former Aunt Fanny Cabin restaurant demolished in Cobb County
SMYRNA, Ga. — Crews officially demolished a well-known restaurant that served Southern staples and lured celebrities but also used racist imagery to evoke the pre-Civil War South. The city of Smyrna confirmed the demolition of Aunt Fanny’s Cabin on Friday after months of debate on what to do with...
wrganews.com
Ribbon-cutting Friday for Charles C. Parker Center
August 18, 2022–7:30 a.m. The Floyd County Board of Commissioners and Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation invite the public to a ribbon cutting on Friday, August 19 at 1:30 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Center at Etowah Park at 1325 Kingston Highway, Rome. Upgrades and renovations funded by the...
Polk Jail report – Thursday, August 18, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provides arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Thursday, August 18, 2022 report below.
wrganews.com
Public hearings set for 411 connector
The Georgia Department of Transportation is seeking feedback regarding the proposed Rome-Cartersville Development Corridor which would provide a direct connection from Highway 411 to I-75. There will be a live virtual 2-hour Question and Answer session on September 1 from 1 until 3 p.m. There will be an in-person public...
