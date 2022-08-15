The Piedmont Fire Department received a fire call to a house on Taylor Street at 4:09 AM Saturday. The fire was apparently discovered by an off duty JSU Police Officer who heard someone screaming for help from inside the burning house. He kicked in the front door of the house and went in to find the 71 year old female occupant of the house on floor in the front room. He and two Piedmont Police officers who had arrived on the scene pulled the woman to safety. She was treated on the scene for smoke inhalation by Piedmont Ambulance before being transported to a Gadsden hospital where she remains in serious condition.

PIEDMONT, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO