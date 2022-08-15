ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, GA

wrganews.com

[VIDEO] Trail bridge over Big Dry Creek installed

DOUG WALKER – CITY OF ROME. Crews with S.H. Creel contracting of Powder Springs set the new bridge over Big Dry Creek Wednesday. The bridge, located behind AdventHealth Stadium is the next link in a big loop trail that will be a part of the ECO Greenway in Rome and Floyd County.
ROME, GA
weisradio.com

Pepsi Truck Rolls Over in County Road 71 Accident Wednesday Morning

A single-vehicle wreck involving a Pepsi truck, took place at around 8:40 Wednesday morning in Cherokee County. The vehicle went off the roadway, after apparently having a tire come in contact with the soft shoulder of the road, causing the driver to lose control and travel into a field, rolling the truck onto its side. The driver, who luckily escaped injury was out of the vehicle and walking around; no other vehicles were involved. Traffic was down to one lane for a period of time – as Mt. Weisner firefighters guided passing motorists.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
Floyd County, GA
Government
Floyd County, GA
Traffic
County
Floyd County, GA
Local
Georgia Traffic
Local
Georgia Government
wrganews.com

County engineers savings on Blacks Bluff Road project

August 18, 2022–7:17 a.m. Cornerstone Concrete Development, LLC began work last week to replace the culvert on Blacks Bluff Road, near the Lock and Dam. The failing, metal culvert had a 13’ diameter with about 30’ of cover. The initial emergency repair bid in the Spring of 2021 was for $1.2 million.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police investigate break-in at Cobb County emergency preparedness store

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Workers at an emergency preparedness store in Cobb County have started cleaning up after an apparent break in. It happened Wednesday morning at TruPrep, and "emergency preparedness" store on Cobb Parkway in Marietta. An employee says alleged thieves got away with a few accessories. It's unclear...
COBB COUNTY, GA
WTVC

Road Trippin in Cartersville, Georgia: Terminus Wake Park

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — Chase Andrews talks about how Terminus Wake Park is Georgia’s first cable wake facility designed for all ages and skill levels! We have two full-sized cable lakes, a Learn-to-Ride cable, and the Aqua Park – our inflatable obstacle course on the water. Stay connected...
CARTERSVILLE, GA
weisradio.com

PIEDMONT FIRE DEPARTMENT WORKS TWO STRUCTURE FIRES OVER THE WEEKEND

The Piedmont Fire Department received a fire call to a house on Taylor Street at 4:09 AM Saturday. The fire was apparently discovered by an off duty JSU Police Officer who heard someone screaming for help from inside the burning house. He kicked in the front door of the house and went in to find the 71 year old female occupant of the house on floor in the front room. He and two Piedmont Police officers who had arrived on the scene pulled the woman to safety. She was treated on the scene for smoke inhalation by Piedmont Ambulance before being transported to a Gadsden hospital where she remains in serious condition.
PIEDMONT, AL
whiterivernow.com

Two people killed after multi-vehicle accident in Ravenden

A multi-vehicle accident near the Lawrence and Sharp county line has claimed the lives of two people. According to the Arkansas State Police, Kyle Robert Simmons, 30, of Hoxie, and Anna Marie Swearinger, 30, of Rome, Ga., were killed after a 2005 Cadillac driven by Simmons apparently crossed the centerline as it traveled south on Highway 63 in Ravenden and triggered a multi-vehicle accident.
RAVENDEN, AR
wrganews.com

Initial jobless claims up slightly in Floyd County

The Rome area saw a slight increase in first-time claims for unemployment insurance last month. The number of claims went from 357 in June to 405 in July. There were 514 initial claims in July of 2021. Bartow County reported 237 first-time claims in July, down from 242 the month...
ROME, GA
weisradio.com

Centre Teen Arrested Saturday Night Following Car Crash and Disturbance at Nearby Home

On Saturday just prior to midnight the Centre Police Department was dispatched to a report of a wreck at the intersection of East Main Street and Cedar Bluff Road. That wreck involved a single vehicle with property damage resulting, and when units arrived there was no driver found in the area. Sheriff’s Office Deputies assisted Centre Police in locating the driver of that vehicle in the surrounding area, after a 9-1-1 call was made regarding a burglary in progress at a residence on South River Street. The occupants of the residence were alarmed as they heard banging at the back door and an occupant of the residence went to check, and saw a male subject who began to use physical force to gain entry into the home.
CENTRE, AL
wrganews.com

Ribbon-cutting Friday for Charles C. Parker Center

August 18, 2022–7:30 a.m. The Floyd County Board of Commissioners and Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation invite the public to a ribbon cutting on Friday, August 19 at 1:30 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Center at Etowah Park at 1325 Kingston Highway, Rome. Upgrades and renovations funded by the...
ROME, GA
wrganews.com

Public hearings set for 411 connector

The Georgia Department of Transportation is seeking feedback regarding the proposed Rome-Cartersville Development Corridor which would provide a direct connection from Highway 411 to I-75. There will be a live virtual 2-hour Question and Answer session on September 1 from 1 until 3 p.m. There will be an in-person public...
CARTERSVILLE, GA

