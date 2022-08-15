ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NH

WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best farm stands

What are the best farm stands in New Hampshire? We asked our viewers. Viewers say they love the family-friendly environment at Devriendt Farm. Fans of Pelloni's Farm Market say they love the corn at this Hinsdale farm stand. 3. McQuesten Farm in Litchfield. Many viewers say McQuesten Farm has great...
HOOKSETT, NH
CBS Boston

"We happily responded": NH firefighters help woman in wheelchair get outside

MILFORD, N.H. - No request is too small for Milford, New Hampshire firefighters.The department shared an uplifting story on Friday about helping an older resident get some fresh air on a nice summer day. The woman's nurse was unable to get her and her wheelchair up and down some apartment steps.Milford Fire got a call asking to assist the woman, and they "happily responded.""We truly love seeing such a beautiful smile and we are so happy that she was able to go outside to enjoy this beautiful weather," the department said. "Our job is to help people in need, big or small we are happy to help."A Facebook photo shows the grateful woman with the firefighters who helped her."The best payment we received, is her appreciation and her big beautiful smile," the department said.  
MILFORD, NH
Concord, NH
Goffstown, NH
Hollis, NH
Concord, NH
New Hampshire State
Concord, NH
Merrimack, NH
Merrimack, NH
Sunapee, NH
933thewolf.com

Win a Family 4-Pack of Tickets to the Hopkinton State Fair!

Fill out the form below for a chance to win a family 4-pack of tickets to the Hopkinton State Fair – a Labor Day Weekend tradition, running September 1st – 5th. Hopkinton State fair has been a Labor Day weekend tradition in New Hampshire for over 100 years. The fair has a huge midway, tons, of great fair food, agricultural events, Charmingfare Farm petting zoo for the kids, dock dogs, AXE women from Maine, and tons of more stuff to do.
HOPKINTON, NH
CBS Boston

"River Dave," banned from New Hampshire site, moves to Maine

CONCORD, N.H. - A hermit known as River Dave - whose cabin in the New Hampshire woods burned down after he had spent nearly three decades on the property and was ordered to leave - has found a new home in Maine.David Lidstone, 82, has put in windows and is working on installing a chimney on his rustic three-room cabin, which he said is on land he bought. "The foundation needs repair work," Lidstone, who received more than $200,000 in donations following the fire, said in a phone interview on Monday. "It's just an old camp, but I enjoy working...
BOSCAWEN, NH
WMUR.com

Friday marks 25 years since Drega shootings in Colebrook

COLEBROOK, N.H. — Twenty-five years ago Friday, two New Hampshire state troopers, a judge and a newspaper editor were killed after a man went on a shooting rampage. Carl Drega killed four people and wounded four others in Colebrook on Aug. 19, 1997. The memories of the shootings are...
COLEBROOK, NH
nh.gov

More than $18.5 million awarded for drinking water, wastewater and other projects

Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services (NHDES) announced in a recent Governor and Council meeting that Governor Chris Sununu and the Executive Council have approved multiple projects, in a combination of grant and loan funds, for needed drinking water and wastewater system improvements, as well as some other related projects totaling more than $18.5 million. NHDES provided the funding through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) and the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) and Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) loan programs. NHDES has offered over $120 million in funding for more than 250 projects, which are in the process of finalizing their proposals to NHDES for submission to the Governor and Executive Council for approval. More information about the projects that have been approved is below:
CONCORD, NH
WMTW

Graves trampled, veterans' flags pulled at New Hampshire cemetery

Canterbury, New Hampshire police are trying to figure out who caused damage at the Maple Grove Cemetery. Police say graves were trampled and veteran flags were pulled out of the ground sometime between Aug. 11 and Aug. 14. Investigators said some type of all-terrain vehicle also left tire marks in...
CANTERBURY, NH
WSBS

Is Common Law Marriage Legal in the State of Massachusetts?

With the fall, particularly the month of October not too far off in the distance, I have been thinking about my wedding day lately. I was married back on Oct. 10, 2008, right here in Berkshire County, Williamstown to be exact with the reception in Pittsfield. It was a beautiful fall foliage day in the Berkshires and everything went off without a hitch. Every now and again, my wife and I will pull out our wedding DVD and sit back and just laugh at all of the crazy dancing we did on our day. Our guests were into it. There was even one point where my friend and kidney donor, John Pitroff had a dance-off with me to classic Michel Jackson and Tone Loc. This was nine years before John donated his kidney to me. We go back pretty far.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

New Hampshire home collapses following explosion

HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — A home in New Hampshire collapsed following an explosion on Friday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of an explosion on School Street in Hampstead found a home that was completely leveled, according to the Hampstead Fire Department. New Hampshire Fire Marshal Sean...
HAMPSTEAD, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

New Hampshire home destroyed in explosion that littered neighborhood with debris

HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — A home in New Hampshire was destroyed in an explosion that left a neighborhood littered with debris on Friday morning. Emergency crews responding to a report of an explosion at 14 School Street in Hampstead just after 7 a.m. found smoke and fire coming from a collapsed single-family home, New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Sean P. Toomey and Hampstead Fire Chief Michael Carrie said in a joint news release.
HAMPSTEAD, NH
Boston

'This is medical care': Mayor Michelle Wu reacts to attacks on Boston Children's Hospital over transgender care

The mayor said Thursday that Boston “has become a little bit of a target” for white supremacist actions and “culture wars.”. Mayor Michelle Wu on Thursday reacted to the harassment and threats being leveled at Boston Children’s Hospital, attacks which the institution says began flooding in after misinformation about its transgender health program went viral.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

6 New England communities land on list of 'hottest zip codes' in America

BOSTON — New England is the hip place to be these days with many new homeowners flocking to the Northeast in 2022, according to a new report. Realtor’s “America’s Hottest ZIP Codes of 2022″ report revealed homebuyers are no longer targeting the best-known suburbs and are instead seeking out more affordable communities where they can buy a big home and still be within commuting distance of bigger cities.
BOSTON, MA

