Lady Lake, FL

CBS Miami

Florida parents charged with killing son for drinking out of the toilet

ORLANDO - A Florida couple has been charged with murder in connection with the death of their 6-year-old son. They've also been charged with severely abusing their five other children. On Wednesday, Osceola Sheriff Marcos Lopez detailed the events that led to the death of that child and the arrests of his parents, Jonathan Rhodes and Bianca Blaise. "Through our investigation, it was learned the child was drinking from the toilet, but that had nothing to do with why he wasn't breathing," said Lopez. The sheriff's office said on July 5th, deputies were sent to the Knights Inn Hotel in...
Law & Crime

Slain 3-Year-Old Girl Thrown Against a Wall Was Covered in ‘Hundreds of Small Scars,’ Police Say

A slain 3-year-old girl apparently suffered extreme physical abuse at the hands of her caretakers, judging by allegations from police. Monica Williams, 33, and Daquan Lindsey, 25, were booked into the Pinellas County Jail early Friday on a first-degree murder charge, records show. The two were also taken in for child abuse and child neglect charges regarding a young boy in their care, police say.
The Independent

Virginia police officer who stormed the US Capitol on January 6 sentenced to 7 years

A disgraced Virginia police officer who stormed the US Capitol on January 6 has been sentenced to 7 years in federal prison – marking the joint longest sentence handed down to any rioter to date.Thomas Robertson, 49, was sentenced on Friday to 87 months in prison as well as two months of supervised release and a $2,000 fine.Robertson was an officer for the Rocky Mount Police Department in Virginia back on January 6 2021 when he travelled to Washington DC with fellow officer Jacob Fracker and stormed the Capitol to try to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential...
The Independent

Florida police sergeant who grabbed fellow officer by the throat charged with assault

A Florida police sergeant who was caught on body camera footage last year grabbing a fellow officer’s throat during an arrest has been charged with battery and assault on a law enforcement officer, officials said.Christopher Pullease was also charged Thursday with one count of tampering with evidence and assault on a civilian male, the Broward State Attorney’s office said in a statement about the 19 November 2021 incident.“The sergeant is accused of intentionally touching or striking the female police officer against her will, assaulting her by holding pepper spray up to her face, and assaulting the civilian male by...
TheDailyBeast

Ex-Cop Who Stormed the Capitol Gets More Than 7 Years Behind Bars

Former Rocky Mount police sergeant and capitol rioter Thomas Robertson was sentenced Thursday to 87 months in prison, or just over seven years, with an additional three years of supervised release. Robertson’s sentence equals that of Guy Reffitt, who was handed the longest sentence yet for a rioter earlier this month. Judge Christopher Cooper said he was troubled by Robertson’s behavior after the arrest, which included Robertson stockpiling weapons and advocating for violence, and telling a friend that he was prepared to fight and die in a civil war. Cooper described Robertson as an “active and willing participant” in the attack on the U.S. Capitol, who interfered with police officers and entered restricted areas with a large wooden stick, perceived as a weapon. During the riot, the Virginia-based officer broke into the Capitol crypt with fellow Rocky Mount officer Jacob Fracker, who ultimately testified in court against Robertson.Read it at Associated Press
