Former Rocky Mount police sergeant and capitol rioter Thomas Robertson was sentenced Thursday to 87 months in prison, or just over seven years, with an additional three years of supervised release. Robertson’s sentence equals that of Guy Reffitt, who was handed the longest sentence yet for a rioter earlier this month. Judge Christopher Cooper said he was troubled by Robertson’s behavior after the arrest, which included Robertson stockpiling weapons and advocating for violence, and telling a friend that he was prepared to fight and die in a civil war. Cooper described Robertson as an “active and willing participant” in the attack on the U.S. Capitol, who interfered with police officers and entered restricted areas with a large wooden stick, perceived as a weapon. During the riot, the Virginia-based officer broke into the Capitol crypt with fellow Rocky Mount officer Jacob Fracker, who ultimately testified in court against Robertson.Read it at Associated Press

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO