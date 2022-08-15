Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is this Walmart in Leesburg, Florida really haunted?Evie M.Leesburg, FL
No One Reported This Little Girl Missing Until 41 Years After She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColeman, FL
Do you believe something haunts Mud Lake in Ocala National Forest?Evie M.Ocala, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceDaniel MealoOrlando, FL
Florida Woman Busted Preying On Minor Victims For SexCops And CrimeInverness, FL
Related
Woman, 22, died from overdosing on heart medication days after family member was accused of assaulting her while they were on caravan holiday, inquest hears
A 'beautiful' woman died from overdosing on heart medication days after a family member was accused of attacking her while they were on a caravan holiday, an inquest has heard. Sammy-Joe Williams, 22, was on a family trip to Devon when police were called to the caravan site following reports...
Florida parents charged with killing son for drinking out of the toilet
ORLANDO - A Florida couple has been charged with murder in connection with the death of their 6-year-old son. They've also been charged with severely abusing their five other children. On Wednesday, Osceola Sheriff Marcos Lopez detailed the events that led to the death of that child and the arrests of his parents, Jonathan Rhodes and Bianca Blaise. "Through our investigation, it was learned the child was drinking from the toilet, but that had nothing to do with why he wasn't breathing," said Lopez. The sheriff's office said on July 5th, deputies were sent to the Knights Inn Hotel in...
Slain 3-Year-Old Girl Thrown Against a Wall Was Covered in ‘Hundreds of Small Scars,’ Police Say
A slain 3-year-old girl apparently suffered extreme physical abuse at the hands of her caretakers, judging by allegations from police. Monica Williams, 33, and Daquan Lindsey, 25, were booked into the Pinellas County Jail early Friday on a first-degree murder charge, records show. The two were also taken in for child abuse and child neglect charges regarding a young boy in their care, police say.
Oklahoma woman gets life in prison after admitting she asked her lover to kill her allegedly abusive pastor husband
An Oklahoma woman was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole Wednesday after admitting that she asked her lover to kill her allegedly abusive husband, a pastor, her lawyer said. The sentence for Kristie Evans, 49, was significantly more than the "split sentence" punishment of four years in prison...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florida police chief accused of conducting improper searches, rejects allegations as 'false and slanderous'
A Florida union head is calling for the Bradenton Police Department's chief to be suspended and has filed an administrative complaint against the City for alleged unfair labor practices after its top cop allegedly conducted an illegal search – and her department then took "abusive" steps against the officer who reported her, Fox News has learned.
Virginia police officer who stormed the US Capitol on January 6 sentenced to 7 years
A disgraced Virginia police officer who stormed the US Capitol on January 6 has been sentenced to 7 years in federal prison – marking the joint longest sentence handed down to any rioter to date.Thomas Robertson, 49, was sentenced on Friday to 87 months in prison as well as two months of supervised release and a $2,000 fine.Robertson was an officer for the Rocky Mount Police Department in Virginia back on January 6 2021 when he travelled to Washington DC with fellow officer Jacob Fracker and stormed the Capitol to try to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential...
Capitol rioter sentenced to 7 years in prison was turned in by his teenage son, which broke up the family
Guy Reffitt's role on Jan. 6 caused a family rift, his son Jackson testified this year. His sentence is the longest given to a Capitol rioter so far.
Florida police sergeant who grabbed fellow officer by the throat charged with assault
A Florida police sergeant who was caught on body camera footage last year grabbing a fellow officer’s throat during an arrest has been charged with battery and assault on a law enforcement officer, officials said.Christopher Pullease was also charged Thursday with one count of tampering with evidence and assault on a civilian male, the Broward State Attorney’s office said in a statement about the 19 November 2021 incident.“The sergeant is accused of intentionally touching or striking the female police officer against her will, assaulting her by holding pepper spray up to her face, and assaulting the civilian male by...
RELATED PEOPLE
School Bus Driver Threatened Student With Kidnapping, Torture: Officials
The bus driver, identified as 39-year-old Michael Chick, was arrested and charged "with interstate stalking."
Drunk White Man Pulls Knife On Black Men, Yells Racial Slurs At Them: Cops
Witnesses claim the Black people were detained, despite being the victims.
A Florida bodybuilder landed prison time for his $245,000 disability fraud on the VA
A U.S. Army veteran who falsely claimed PTSD and physical disabilities left him so weak that he couldn’t lift 10 pounds — but who remained a hardcore bodybuilder with the social media posts to prove it — will have to pump iron in federal prison for at least 10 months.
Bodycam footage shows events surrounding a 28-year-old Georgia woman's fatal fall out of a police cruiser
One of the doors of the police car wasn't closed as officers drove off, investigators said on Wednesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Update: Clay County husband and wife arrested for animal abandonment after home eviction
Theodore Davis, 47, of Green Cove Springs was arrested for the abandonment and neglect of four dogs.Clay County Sheriff's Office. A Clay County man was arrested Monday on a warrant for animal abandonment. His wife, who also abandoned and neglected the animals, was arrested Wednesday.
Ex-Cop Who Stormed the Capitol Gets More Than 7 Years Behind Bars
Former Rocky Mount police sergeant and capitol rioter Thomas Robertson was sentenced Thursday to 87 months in prison, or just over seven years, with an additional three years of supervised release. Robertson’s sentence equals that of Guy Reffitt, who was handed the longest sentence yet for a rioter earlier this month. Judge Christopher Cooper said he was troubled by Robertson’s behavior after the arrest, which included Robertson stockpiling weapons and advocating for violence, and telling a friend that he was prepared to fight and die in a civil war. Cooper described Robertson as an “active and willing participant” in the attack on the U.S. Capitol, who interfered with police officers and entered restricted areas with a large wooden stick, perceived as a weapon. During the riot, the Virginia-based officer broke into the Capitol crypt with fellow Rocky Mount officer Jacob Fracker, who ultimately testified in court against Robertson.Read it at Associated Press
Toddler Was Chasing Bubbles When He Helped Find 82-Year-Old Woman Who Had Been Missing for Days
While playing in his backyard, a Georgia toddler saw something in the woods. It ended up leading his family to a missing woman. Nina Lipscomb, an 82-year-old woman with early stage Alzheimer's Disease, was reported missing on Aug. 9, according to FOX station WAGA-TV. Son Thomas Lipscomb told the outlet...
9to5Mac
Florida airline worker arrested after AirTag reveals he stole thousands of dollars worth of luggage
Apple’s AirTag item tracker has been the subject of a number of stories, and the latest comes from an investigation in Florida. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office announced last week that AirTag data was used as part of its search to find the airline worker who stole thousands of dollars’ worth of checked luggage…
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Georgia college professor fatally shoots 18-year-old student sitting in car, police say
Police said Anna Jones was killed when Richard Sigman shot into a parked car following an argument with a man at a pizza restaurant.
Security Specialist at Supermax Federal Prison Testifies About Notes Found in Toilet After Alleged Mexican Mafia Lawyer’s Visit
A security specialist at the highest security federal prison in the United States testified Tuesday that a Los Angeles lawyer’s already suspicious visits with Mexican Mafia inmates took on a more criminal appearance after three notes were discovered in a visiting room toilet he’d used. The testimony of...
The Miami-Dade officer who was shot worked in RID. What is that and what does it do?
Miami-Dade County Police Detective Cesar Echaverry — under watch at a neurological intensive care unit after suffering a gunshot wound to the head Monday night, during a shootout with an armed robbery suspect — works in a unit that specializes in high-risk criminal pursuits
Handcuffed Woman Fell Out Of Patrol Car & Died After Cops Didn't Close Door
Brianna Marie Grier, 28, was experiencing a mental health crisis when her mother called authorities for help.
Comments / 3