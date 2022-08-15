Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Register
Investigation continues into death of Carbondale mayor's wife, Terri Henry
Authorities still aren't saying what caused last week's surprising death of Terri Henry, the wife of the mayor of Carbondale, but the circumstances remain the subject of an active state police investigation. Mayor John "Mike" Henry returned home Aug. 9, sometime after that evening's city council meeting, to find his...
KFVS12
Woman has $35,000 stolen through phone fraud
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A Williamson County woman had $35,000 stolen through phone fraud. The arrested, Samir Mehta, posted bond and is not in jail currently. Marion Police Department Chief David Fitts described the scam:. “He gave her all these instructions, he would not let her get off the phone....
whvoradio.com
Judge Issues Warning To Reckless Homicide Defendent
The judge in the Robert Jackson reckless homicide case cautioned him Wednesday concerning possible bond violations. Judge Andrew Self told Jackson in Christian Circuit Court that he has what he believes is a less than ideal report from Davis McGregor of the Christian County Alternative Services that indicates Jackson has gone to places he isn’t supposed to go without proper approval or communication.
cilfm.com
Four arrested in Jefferson County drug raid
BLUFORD, Ill. (WJPF) – Fentanyl and methamphetamine have been taken off the streets of Jefferson County. Early Tuesday morning, police in tactical gear raided a house in Bluford and arrested four people – two men and two women – on drug charges. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFVS12
City of Anna and Carbondale receive hundreds of thousands in grant money to improve their downtown’s
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - More than $100 million in grants were awarded to city’s across the state of Illinois for the Rebuild Illinois downtowns and main streets capital program. Only two communities in southern Illinois were awarded money, Carbondale and Anna. Leaders in both communities are making plans to...
x95radio.com
JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – AUGUST 16TH, 2022
MT. VERNON, IL — On Tuesday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mt. Vernon Police Department reported the following arrests to this Withers Broadcasting/Dana Communications Radio Station;. 45-year-old David Robinson of Mt. Vernon was arrested Monday by the Mt. Vernon Police Department for Possession of Drug...
wsiu.org
A house explosion in southeast Missouri this week has taken the life of a young child
A second person has passed away after a house explosion in southeast Missouri on Monday. The Tennessee Medical Examiner's Office in Nashville contacted the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office in Missouri Thursday to report a 3-year-old girl died from her injuries sustained in the house explosion in Wyatt. The girl had been hospitalized at Vanderbilt Hospital since Monday.
KFVS12
Carbondale Police investigating porch theft
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Police Department wants your help identifying a suspect in a theft captured on a surveillance camera. Two suspects were recorded Friday, Aug. 12 on a property on the 300 block of South Glenview Drive. One suspect stole property from the porch as the other...
IN THIS ARTICLE
westkentuckystar.com
Grand Rivers woman arrested on Livingston County drug charge
A Grand Rivers woman was arrested on a drug charge following a traffic stop. A Livingston County Sheriff's deputy stopped 38-year-old Elizabeth Holder of Grand Rivers on Cutoff Road near Smithland. During the stop, police reportedly uncovered 3.4 grams of methamphetamine. Holder was arrested and charged with possession of meth,...
westkentuckystar.com
Meth bust nets six Paducah residents
An ongoing investigation into meth trafficking netted six Paducah residents. McCracken County detectives said it was discovered that illegal drug activity was taking place at a home on North 6th Street. A vehicle leaving the home was stopped Sunday afternoon. The passenger, identified as 50-year-old Michael W. Stewart, was arrested...
wsiu.org
A motorcycle collided with a vehicle in Union County on Thursday
The driver of a motorcycle was hurt when he collided with a vehicle on Route 146 in Union County. Illinois State Police report the motorcyclist was trying to pass several vehicles on the highway near Refuge Road around 11:30 Thursday morning when the lead vehicle attempted to make a left-hand turn, causing the motorcycle to crash into it.
wpsdlocal6.com
Sheriff's office confirms name of victim killed in Wyatt, Missouri, house explosion
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, KY — Authorities have released the name of the man killed in a Monday morning propane gas explosion in Wyatt, Missouri. Mississippi County Sheriff’s Capt. Barry Morgan says 23-year-old Corey Coleman Sr. died because of his injuries Monday. Morgan says Coleman had burns on 100% of his body.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFVS12
Funeral arrangements set for wife of Carbondale Mayor
Zander Trainer is one of 25 finalists in the Kids Division of the USA Mullet Championships. Cape Girardeau Career & Technology Center gifted fire truck for new program. The Jackson Fire Department donated a fire truck for the CTC's new science fire program. Anna, Carbondale receive grant money to spruce-up...
KFVS12
Heartland groups to clean Route 13 from Murphysboro to Harrisburg
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Groups representing civic organizations, businesses, labor unions, high schools and families will be devoting their morning to cleaning up Route 13 from Murphysboro to Harrisburg on Saturday, September 17. This region-wide cleaning is part of efforts by the Clean SOIL organization, which was founded in 2020 by...
kbsi23.com
$2 million grant could help bring people to Carbondale
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Many government funded grants have been given to Illinois cities for economic growth after many businesses struggled to keep their doors open after COVID-19. On Monday, August 15, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced a new $106 million grant which will “rebuild Illinois downtown and main streets.”
westkentuckystar.com
Metropolis Police warn of text scam concerning mail
Metropolis Police and the Metropolis Post Office are warning residents of a text message scam. The post office says they have been notified by customers that fraudulent text messages are being sent purporting to be from the United States Postal Service. The messages claim that there is an issue with a package delivery.
wevv.com
House explosion in southeast Missouri leaves one dead
WYATT, MISSOURI (WSIL) -- First responders are on scene of a house explosion and fire in Wyatt, Missouri. Wyatt is 10 minutes from Charleston, Missouri. Responders with the Mississippi County Sheriff's Office on scene told News 3 10 people were inside the home during the incident that took place just after 7 a.m.
westkentuckystar.com
Eddyville man jailed after report of shots fired
A report of shots fired last week led to an Eddyville man's arrest on several charges. Deputies responded to the complaint at a home on KY 818 South, where they spoke with 23-year-old Jonathan P. Foster. Deputies said Foster had been arguing with a woman before he armed himself and...
spotonillinois.com
Illinois White County Sheriff: "Fugitive Apprehended ocv.im/h3fbdUK"
White County Sheriff tweeted the following: "Fugitive Apprehended ocv.im/h3fbdUK"Read on Twitter Here are other recent tweets from White County Sheriff: "LINCOLN WAY CENTRAL HIGH CONDUCTING EMERGENCY DRILL - 3:30 pm today ocv.im/4a1LJi0" on July 29Read on Twitter"FUGITIVE APPREHENED... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 23:37. Will there be...
Daily Register
Carbondale council approves new assisted living facility
The Carbondale City Council approved the final amended planned unit development plan for a new NeuroRestorative Assisted Living Facility at 1300 E. Walnut St., even though construction has already been underway for several weeks. John Lenzini, city community development manager, told the council that the developer of the assisted living...
Comments / 0