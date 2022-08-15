Read full article on original website
Redevelopment planned for 49-acre power plant in Redondo Beach
A 49-acre power plant in Redondo Beach could turn into a mixed-use waterfront development of offices, a hotel and more than 2,200 homes, if a local developer gets his way. Next Century Power, a firm owned by developer Leo Pustilnikov, has filed plans to redevelop the AES power plant at 1100 North Harbor Drive, the Torrance Daily Breeze reported. Nearby property owned by the company would expand the project to 51 acres.
Laguna Beach spec home breaks a price per foot record
A more than 4,900-square-foot house at 66 Emerald Bay in Laguna Beach sold for $43.5 million, or $8,733 per square foot. The price was a record breaker on a per-square-foot basis for a newly constructed house in Orange County, said listing agent Tim Smith of Coldwell Banker Realty. Smith contended...
Investor Alon Abady buys $33M Beverly Hills mansion
Investor Alon Abady has made a splash with significant commercial deals, but he’s also expanding his residential holdings. The Real Deal learned through a record search that Abady is the buyer of a 13,500-square-foot mansion at 1109 Calle Vista Drive in Beverly Hills. He paid $33.2 million, or $2,473 per square foot.
Harbor Associates buys Agoura Hills office for lab redevelopment
Harbor Associates has purchased an office complex in Agoura Hills, with plans to redevelop it into lab and research space. The Long Beach-based firm and its partner Platform Ventures bought a 119,000-square-foot building at 30601 Agoura Road for $19.3 million, or around $160 per square foot, according to an announcement on Wednesday. CBRE’s Mark Perry represented Harbor and Platform Ventures in the transaction.
Garrett Popcorn owners sell Lake Forest home
The couple that expanded the Garrett Popcorn Shops chain into an international retailer sold their Lake Forest home for $4.72 million. The five-bedroom home sits on 1.31 acres at 575 East Westminster in Lake Forest, a northern city that’s part of the Chicago metropolitan area and the North Shore, Crain’s reported. The house, which doesn’t appear to have been publicly listed, asked $4.4 million when it hit the market in 2019.
Jamison to raze building for 188 apartments in Koreatown
Jamison Services is tearing it up in Koreatown. The Los Angeles neighborhood’s most prolific developer has demolished a commercial building near Lafayette Park to build a seven-story apartment building at 3000 Wilshire Boulevard, Urbanize Los Angeles reported. Plans call for a 188-unit building with 867 square feet for a...
Home prices in SoCal fall 1.7% in 30 days, data show
A once speedy Southern California housing market has hit a curve, putting the brakes on prices and dropping July sales to a 27-year low. Prices in the shadow of rising mortgage rates edged down for a second straight month as sales dropped to their third-lowest level since the pandemic, the Orange County Register reported, citing new data from CoreLogic and DQNews.
Seritage sells former Kmart site in Riverside
In early June, the board of Seritage Growth Properties, a publicly-traded REIT that spun off from Sears in 2015, recommended a plan to liquidate the company’s real estate holdings to pay down a massive debt to Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway. Now TRD has learned that the New York-based...
American Landmark JV sells Hollywood apartments for $70M
A joint venture led by American Landmark Apartments sold a Broward County multifamily complex to a New York-led partnership for $69.5 million. Park Row Equity Partners and Phoenix Realty Group, both based in Manhattan, along with two separate entities based in New Hyde, New York, acquired the Park Colony Apartments at 812 South Park Road in Hollywood, records show.
Avanth and LA agency pay $220M for Baldwin Village apartments
An Orange County affordable housing investor has teamed up L.A.’s housing authority to buy a 669-unit apartment complex in Baldwin Village for $220 million. Avanath Capital Management, in a joint venture with the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles, bought the Baldwin Village Apartments, scattered south of Crenshaw Boulevard, Urbanize Los Angeles reported. The seller was not identified.
Chetrit’s Clark Hotel faces rare public criticism
After more than a decade of flying below the radar, Clark Hotel, one of the Los Angeles properties associated with the powerful New York-based Chetrit real estate family, has come under public criticism. Advocacy group Housing is a Human Right, a division of nonprofit AIDS Healthcare Foundation, ran a full-page...
Martin Katz goes top-floor in Beverly Hills
Martin Katz is moving up in Beverly Hills. The jeweler to the stars whose baubles have long lit up Hollywood red carpets is moving from a curbside storefront on Brighton Way to the top floor of the five-story Fred Hayman building at 190 North Canon Drive, the Los Angeles Business Journal reported.
Desert “port” planned to relieve San Pedro Bay congestion
It could be a shipless port in the middle of the Mojave desert, built to receive thousands of containers sent by rail from congested Los Angeles and Long Beach ports. Kern County is looking to relieve a maritime logjam by approving California’s first-ever inland port near the crossroads desert town of Mojave, the Antelope Valley Press reported.
Rick Caruso in spat over CBS Television City expansion
Developer Rick Caruso, candidate for Los Angeles mayor, has drawn battle lines against a 1.9-million-square-foot studio expansion that could encroach on his Grove shopping center. The billionaire CEO of Caruso development company is embroiled in a fight over the 25-acre redevelopment of the landmark CBS Television City studios in Fairfax,...
Were landlords negligent in death of reality TV star?
Chris Pearson, who starred on the 2018 season of MTV’s “Ex on the Beach” reality television show, was killed last year in a fight that took place in a common area of his apartment building. Now his mother and his estate are suing his former landlords and their security companies for negligence related to Pearson’s death at age 25.
Rick Caruso to step down before election
Mayoral candidate and Caruso CEO Rick Caruso will step down as the head of his company within weeks, months earlier than previously planned. In February, when Caruso jolted the crowded L.A. mayoral race by declaring his candidacy, the billionaire developer announced a corporate succession plan in part to preempt conflict of interest questions. Should he win the November general election, Caruso said then, he would put his company in a blind trust and appoint Corinne Verdery, his chief development officer and a highly regarded deputy, as the new CEO.
