Hope for NJ healthcare workers fired for not getting vaxxed (Opinion)
Many of us sat and watched in horror as healthcare workers as well as public workers were forced to take a vaccine they didn't want to take. Many made the calculation that they were healthy enough and not at risk enough to take a vaccine that to many seemed rushed and/or experimental. Some of them tried to use religious exemptions and were denied. It was Unamerican and unprecedentedly frightening.
NJ nurses still leaving the profession: Fears about a crisis are growing
Even before the pandemic, New Jersey was facing a nursing shortage. But there are growing fears the Garden State could soon be facing a bonafide nursing crisis that could significantly impact patient care. A recent survey finds more than a third of nurses plan to leave their current role by...
N.J. food pantries see shortages hit pandemic peak. Here’s how to help.
Families in dire straits in line for social services they never thought they’d need. Food pantries supplies dwindling. Exhausted volunteers scrambling to meet the need. It sounds like it could be March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic first gripped the nation and caused a sudden spike in unemployment. But it’s happening right now.
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy, NJ CEO Council, Social Finance launch NJ Pay It Forward program to prepare students for good-paying jobs in health care, IT, clean energy
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy, the New Jersey CEO Council, and Social Finance Wednesday announced the launch of the New Jersey Pay It Forward Program – a new and innovative workforce development program that furthers the Governor’s ongoing commitment to helping residents obtain quality postsecondary education and training to advance their careers, as outlined in the New Jersey Higher Education State Plan and Jobs NJ.
You’ll never convince 100% of NJ people to wear seatbelts (Opinion)
We’re all hoping a 14-year-old girl recovers fully from her injuries received in a crash on the Garden State Parkway this past weekend. She and others were riding in a minivan when it hit a guard rail and crashed according to police reports. Officials say she was ejected from the vehicle and sustained serious injuries and was last reported as remaining in critical condition. The accident happened in Kenilworth, Union County.
Even with armed security, it’s not enough to keep NJ schools safe
With school districts across New Jersey finalizing plans to have students return to class next month, school security is a top-priority issue, especially after the horrific shooting tragedy in Uvalde, Texas last spring that claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers. Every Garden State School has a safety...
New Jersey named second best state to live in
What's so great about the Garden State? How about coming in second for the best places to live in the entire country? That's where New Jersey placed in a recent survey by Wallethub. The purpose of the survey was to help people find the best and most affordable place possible...
Three colleges will help NJ ‘Pay it Forward’ in new training program
Inaugural career-focused courses of study were announced Wednesday as Gov. Phil Murphy and a slew of New Jersey officials activated the $12.5 million "Pay it Forward" program. The state said credential, certificate and degree programs would be offered in registered nursing at Hudson County Community College, cybersecurity at New Jersey Institute of Technology, and heating, ventilation and air conditioning, as well as welding, at Camden County College.
Bakery chain continues expansion in New Jersey
Can they compete with the legendary mom and pop bakeries in New Jersey? That’s the question as the international chain Paris Baguette plans more locations in New Jersey. According to NJ.com, the most recent addition will be in Plainsboro, opening sometime next year. Paris Baguette currently operates seven New Jersey locations with at least eight more slated to open soon.
New plan unveiled to help improve security at smaller NJ schools
With the start of a new school year fast approaching, a growing number of school districts across New Jersey are deciding to hire armed security guards to protect students and teachers when they return to class next month. Patrick Kissane, the executive director of the New Jersey Association of School...
Infant dies after being cared for at Ewing, NJ day care
EWING — The death of a 4-month-old at a day care run out of a private home is under investigation by the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office. Police were called to the house on Theresa Street on Aug. 8 when Dominic Bowman Jr. was found unresponsive, according to spokeswoman Casey DiBlasio.
NJ to offer zero-interest loans to help students pay for college
JERSEY CITY, NJ (PIX11) — Gov. Phil Murphy was on the ground at Hudson County Community College in Jersey City Wednesday, giving details about New Jersey’s new Pay it Forward program. The program, a first of its kind in the country, offers zero-interest, no fee loans with no upfront cost to students seeking careers in high […]
The best NJ places people have moved to and why they like it so much
One thing we like to do in New Jersey is move. We lead the nation for people moving out of state. It seems like our biggest export is population!. Despite that, many people choose to stay here and with the housing market being what it is, people are getting top dollar for their homes. So many people are changing addresses that the cost of moving in New Jersey has increased by 8 percent, according to HireAHelper, which is a company that connects consumers with movers.
News 12
Guide: How to dispose of prescription medicines in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York
Have you ever needed to dispose of prescription medicines, but didn’t know how?. If the pill bottle is empty, remove the label, or black out your personal information, and recycle it. But if there is medication left over, you’ll want to dispose of it in a special place.
New Jersey considers adding 'bleed control' to school curriculum to prep students for shootings
The bill would require high schools to add "bleed control" lessons to their mandatory health curriculum, along with lessons on applying pressure to injuries, using tourniquets, and communicating with emergency dispatchers.
hobokengirl.com
New Jersey is the 2nd Best State to Live in, According to this Study
Residents of New Jersey are well aware that we live in a wonderful state — despite all the unwarranted hate the Garden State gets. For all the NJ haters out there, a new WalletHub study has proven yet again that Jersey is the best kept secret on the East Coast. The new 2022 list of the best US states, which came out on August 15th, ranked New Jersey as the 2nd best state to live in — beating out New York, which came in 3rd. The study looked at factors such as affordability, education and health, safety, the economy, and quality of life, with 52 indicators of livability across those categories. FWIW, Jersey City was also recently deemed by Lawn Love to be the 11th worst city for surviving a zombie apocalypse. The more you know. Read on to learn more about why WalletHub listed New Jersey as the 2nd best state to live in (considering non-zombie factors).
njbmagazine.com
NJ Pay It Forward Workforce Development Program Launches
Gov. Phil Murphy, the New Jersey CEO Council, and Social Finance today announced the launch of the New Jersey Pay It Forward Program – a new workforce development initiative in which participants will receive zero-interest, no-fee loans at no upfront cost, as well as non-repayable living stipends and wrap-around supports, to allow them to affordably prepare for good-paying, career-track jobs in the healthcare, information technology (IT), and clean energy sectors.
New CDC Report Shows Polio Spreading In Hudson Valley
A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicates that polio has been spreading in parts of the Hudson Valley for months. The CDC said the New York State Department of Health was notified on Monday, July 18, that an unvaccinated young adult from Rockland County tested positive for polio.
Backyard pool tragedy in NJ: Toddler drowns, 4-year-old in hospital
HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A toddler drowned in a backyard pool Tuesday evening in Gloucester County. Police responded to the home on Maulus Court after a 2-year-old and 4-year-old who are related but not siblings were found in the pool, according to Glocester County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Tom Gilbert. The...
Supply chain issues could be bugging NJ consumers for years
It's been well over two years since the coronavirus pandemic started making an impact in New Jersey and elsewhere, and consumers are still seeing significant wait-times related to the goods and services they've counted on for decades. Businesses claim they continue to battle with delays from suppliers both in the...
