wsiu.org
Statewide: Back to school
It's that time of the year when students return to the classroom. On this episode, we hear about the impact the pandemic has had on learning and the mental health of young people. We also find out how a school district in one community, still reeling from a tragedy, plans to assist the healing.
Illinois PACE Program Available For Residents 55+
Gov. J.B. Pritzker used Senior Day at the Illinois State Fair on Monday (8/15) to roll out a new program aimed at Illinois senior citizens. The Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, or PACE, will aim to provide those over the age of 55 with an alternative to nursing home care. Governor Pritzker said that seniors who enroll in PACE will receive interdisciplinary and comprehensive services right in their communities at home. This would make PACE the sole source of services for Medicare- and Medicaid-eligible enrollees, according to the state’s website.
advantagenews.com
Illinois updating COVID guidance after CDC changes
While it’s expected the state will mirror updated COVID-19 guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Gov. J.B. Pritzker insists he’ll continue disaster proclamations to capture more federal dollars. The CDC updated guidance Thursday in an effort the agency said is to streamline and help...
wsiu.org
Two SIU profs among Illinois’ top innovators
CARBONDALE, Ill. – Two faculty members from Southern Illinois University Carbondale today (Aug. 17) received statewide awards for innovation at the 2022 STEAM Expo at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield. SIU nominated Scott D. Hamilton-Brehm and Lahiru Jayakody for the 2022 Illinois Innovation Network awards. The two Innovators...
wmay.com
Illinois Modifies COVID Guidelines For Schools
Illinois is modifying its COVID guidelines for schools after the CDC revised its own recommendations for dealing with the virus. Quarantine is no longer advised for students or staff who have been exposed to COVID, as long as they remain asymptomatic. Instead, people in the school setting who’ve been exposed to COVID should wear a high-quality mask for ten days, and get tested for the virus on Day Five. State education officials say the new guidance acknowledges the importance of in-person learning.
myradiolink.com
Gov. Pritzker Announces Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly to Expand Choices in Care for Illinois Seniors
SPRINGFIELD — Governor JB Pritzker along with the Department of Healthcare and Family Services (HFS) today announced the launch of the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) to better meet the needs of older adults across Illinois. The program expands options for community-based care and serves as an alternative to traditional nursing facility care, allowing eligible seniors to continue living safely at home.
wmay.com
Housing Advocates Seek End To Illinois Rent Control Ban
A group of housing advocates is calling for an end to Illinois’s ban on rent control. Rent control involves government limits on what landlords can charge for rent, or on how much they can increase that rent from year to year. Illinois law prohibits local governments from enacting rent control policies, but a group called Lift The Ban wants to repeal that law and limit annual rent increases to no more than five-percent. The group held a rally and news conference outside the governor’s tent at the Illinois State Fair Wednesday.
Illinois ComEd customers to get refund
(WTVO) — People living in Illinois will get a refund on their electric bills next spring as part of a $31 million agreement with ComEd. The utility agreed to the refunds for its role in a bribery scheme to curry favor with then House Speaker Michael Madigan. The Illinois Commerce Commission approved the settlement, which […]
Central Illinois towns receive grants from Rebuild Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Several towns in central Illinois were among those that were announced to be recipients of money from the Rebuild Illinois capital program to help revamp their downtown areas. Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity awarded 50 grants totaling $106 million on Monday. The state had originally […]
hoiabc.com
Local businesses face fines for lack of compliance with retirement plans
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Half of Americans have less than $5,000 saved for retirement. A state initiative aims to change that, with some hefty fines if businesses don’t comply. The ‘Illinois Secure Choice Program’ was started in 2018, offered to employers who don’t already have a plan...
An Illinois Mother Talks About How Medical Marijuana Saved Her Son’s Life
Whether you are pro or con on the legalization, in this story medical marijuana saved a young Illinois man's life. From The Telegraph, the group "Illinois Women in Cannabis" are singing the praises of a Jerseyville woman who saved her son's life by medical marijuana treatment. At the age of...
Why Is It Usually Illegal To Climb To Illinois’ Highest Point?
You might not have ever thought about the highest point in Illinois until now. Make sure you check your calendar before you make a trip out to it. Illinois isn't known for it's change in elevations. You might get some bluffs around some rivers and lakes but for the most park it's just rolling hills (usually of corn.)
wjbc.com
2022 Sale of Champions at the Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD – Gov. JB and First Lady MK Pritzker reprised their routine as the two final bidders for the grand champion steer at the Sale of Champions at the Illinois State Fair. The first lady again prevailed, tying her own 2021 record with a $105,000 bid. It’s a prize...
wjbc.com
Gov. Pritzker rolls out a new program for seniors at the Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD – Gov. Pritzker used Senior Day at the Illinois State Fair Monday to roll out a new program for the most senior Illinoisans. PACE is the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly. “Seniors who enroll in PACE will receive interdisciplinary and comprehensive services right in their communities,...
Funds Available To Illinois Locals For Essential Service Help
Most Americans are expecting a rebate check from their state. Illinois is one of the states which will make million available to residents. This benefit goes to a select group of people. But there are other ways for locals to gain from state help.
wmay.com
Transgender Man Files Human Rights Complaint Against Two Downstate Walmarts
A transgender man from Southern Illinois has filed a human rights complaint against two Downstate Walmart stores for refusing to cash a money order for him… apparently because of his transgender status. Skyler Hyatt presented the money order at a Walmart in Lawrenceville last October, along with a state...
wsiu.org
Two Illinois Walmart stores charged with discrimination
Two Walmart stores in Illinois are alleged to have discriminated against a transgender man, who has filed charges. Skyler Hyatt tried to cash a money order at two Walmart stores in Olney and Lawrenceville. While he provided a valid driver's license with his current photo and a name that matched the one on the money order, he says he was denied service at both store and treated with disgust by employees who saw that his legal name did not match his gender.
High Health Risk: Illinois-Based Frozen Pizza Launches Recall
Another day, another product recall. This time the product being recalled is actually one of Illinois' favorite frozen food items, and one that I'm pretty certain is sitting in our freezer at home. With more and more people looking to save money any way that they can, many have made...
Is It Really Illegal To Drive With Interior Dome Lights On In Illinois?
I gotta talk about this because I don't think anybody has ever confirmed or denied if this is legal to do in Illinois. Remember back when you were really young. Think of the first time you ever sat front passenger in your parents' car. You're playing with all the buttons and so excited you are finally, legally allowed to sit in the front with dad.
khqa.com
22 hot air balloons will be flown across Illinois
MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — The 35th Annual Macomb Balloon Rally is taking place on September 9-10, at Vince Grady Field at Western Illinois University. The hot air balloons will do a mass ascension launch at 6 p.m. on September 9. On September 10, the balloons will take to the...
