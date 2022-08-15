ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
wsiu.org

Statewide: Back to school

It's that time of the year when students return to the classroom. On this episode, we hear about the impact the pandemic has had on learning and the mental health of young people. We also find out how a school district in one community, still reeling from a tragedy, plans to assist the healing.
ILLINOIS STATE
103.3 WJOD

Illinois PACE Program Available For Residents 55+

Gov. J.B. Pritzker used Senior Day at the Illinois State Fair on Monday (8/15) to roll out a new program aimed at Illinois senior citizens. The Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, or PACE, will aim to provide those over the age of 55 with an alternative to nursing home care. Governor Pritzker said that seniors who enroll in PACE will receive interdisciplinary and comprehensive services right in their communities at home. This would make PACE the sole source of services for Medicare- and Medicaid-eligible enrollees, according to the state’s website.
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Illinois updating COVID guidance after CDC changes

While it’s expected the state will mirror updated COVID-19 guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Gov. J.B. Pritzker insists he’ll continue disaster proclamations to capture more federal dollars. The CDC updated guidance Thursday in an effort the agency said is to streamline and help...
ILLINOIS STATE
wsiu.org

Two SIU profs among Illinois’ top innovators

CARBONDALE, Ill. – Two faculty members from Southern Illinois University Carbondale today (Aug. 17) received statewide awards for innovation at the 2022 STEAM Expo at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield. SIU nominated Scott D. Hamilton-Brehm and Lahiru Jayakody for the 2022 Illinois Innovation Network awards. The two Innovators...
CARBONDALE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Health
Local
Illinois Education
wmay.com

Illinois Modifies COVID Guidelines For Schools

Illinois is modifying its COVID guidelines for schools after the CDC revised its own recommendations for dealing with the virus. Quarantine is no longer advised for students or staff who have been exposed to COVID, as long as they remain asymptomatic. Instead, people in the school setting who’ve been exposed to COVID should wear a high-quality mask for ten days, and get tested for the virus on Day Five. State education officials say the new guidance acknowledges the importance of in-person learning.
ILLINOIS STATE
myradiolink.com

Gov. Pritzker Announces Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly to Expand Choices in Care for Illinois Seniors

SPRINGFIELD — Governor JB Pritzker along with the Department of Healthcare and Family Services (HFS) today announced the launch of the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) to better meet the needs of older adults across Illinois. The program expands options for community-based care and serves as an alternative to traditional nursing facility care, allowing eligible seniors to continue living safely at home.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Housing Advocates Seek End To Illinois Rent Control Ban

A group of housing advocates is calling for an end to Illinois’s ban on rent control. Rent control involves government limits on what landlords can charge for rent, or on how much they can increase that rent from year to year. Illinois law prohibits local governments from enacting rent control policies, but a group called Lift The Ban wants to repeal that law and limit annual rent increases to no more than five-percent. The group held a rally and news conference outside the governor’s tent at the Illinois State Fair Wednesday.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois ComEd customers to get refund

(WTVO) — People living in Illinois will get a refund on their electric bills next spring as part of a $31 million agreement with ComEd. The utility agreed to the refunds for its role in a bribery scheme to curry favor with then House Speaker Michael Madigan. The Illinois Commerce Commission approved the settlement, which […]
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#K 12 Schools#Southern Illinois#Linus Covid#General Health#Isbe
WCIA

Central Illinois towns receive grants from Rebuild Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Several towns in central Illinois were among those that were announced to be recipients of money from the Rebuild Illinois capital program to help revamp their downtown areas. Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity awarded 50 grants totaling $106 million on Monday. The state had originally […]
ILLINOIS STATE
hoiabc.com

Local businesses face fines for lack of compliance with retirement plans

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Half of Americans have less than $5,000 saved for retirement. A state initiative aims to change that, with some hefty fines if businesses don’t comply. The ‘Illinois Secure Choice Program’ was started in 2018, offered to employers who don’t already have a plan...
PEORIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
wjbc.com

2022 Sale of Champions at the Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD – Gov. JB and First Lady MK Pritzker reprised their routine as the two final bidders for the grand champion steer at the Sale of Champions at the Illinois State Fair. The first lady again prevailed, tying her own 2021 record with a $105,000 bid. It’s a prize...
ILLINOIS STATE
wsiu.org

Two Illinois Walmart stores charged with discrimination

Two Walmart stores in Illinois are alleged to have discriminated against a transgender man, who has filed charges. Skyler Hyatt tried to cash a money order at two Walmart stores in Olney and Lawrenceville. While he provided a valid driver's license with his current photo and a name that matched the one on the money order, he says he was denied service at both store and treated with disgust by employees who saw that his legal name did not match his gender.
OLNEY, IL
97ZOK

Is It Really Illegal To Drive With Interior Dome Lights On In Illinois?

I gotta talk about this because I don't think anybody has ever confirmed or denied if this is legal to do in Illinois. Remember back when you were really young. Think of the first time you ever sat front passenger in your parents' car. You're playing with all the buttons and so excited you are finally, legally allowed to sit in the front with dad.
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

22 hot air balloons will be flown across Illinois

MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — The 35th Annual Macomb Balloon Rally is taking place on September 9-10, at Vince Grady Field at Western Illinois University. The hot air balloons will do a mass ascension launch at 6 p.m. on September 9. On September 10, the balloons will take to the...
MACOMB, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy