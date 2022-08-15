Global food insecurity and famine from reduced crop, marine fishery and livestock production due to climate disruption from nuclear war soot injection

Read full article on original website
Evaluation of the anti-SARS-CoV-2 properties of essential oils and aromatic extracts
Essential oils and aromatic extracts (oleoresins, absolutes, concretes, resinoids) are often used as food flavorings and constituents of fragrance compositions. The flavor and fragrance industry observed significant growth in the sales of some natural materials during the COVID-19 outbreak. Some companies worldwide are making false claims regarding the effectiveness of their essential oils or blends (or indirectly point toward this conclusion) against coronaviruses, even though the available data on the activity of plant materials against highly pathogenic human coronaviruses are very scarce. Our exploratory study aimed to develop pioneering knowledge and provide the first experimental results on the inhibitory properties of hundreds of flavor and fragrance materials against SARS-CoV-2 main and papain-like proteases and the antiviral potential of the most active protease inhibitors. As essential oils are volatile products, they could provide an interesting therapeutic strategy for subsidiary inhalation in the long term.
EXCLUSIVE: America's richest black man, tax cheat Robert Smith, put his girlfriend up in NYC apartment, and bought $5.3M nightclub in French Alps and 300-acre Colorado ranch with unclaimed income as he fights to keep spending details sealed
Billionaire tax cheat Robert Smith put up his girlfriend in a lavish apartment using business funds and bought luxury properties around the world using untaxed income, court documents claim. A federal investigator's affidavit lists a 300-acre ranch in Colorado, a club and condos in the French Alps and a Sonoma...
Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report
Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
A couple in their 50s live permanently on a cruise ship because it's cheaper than a mortgage
They hope to spend around $36,000 a year.
China just ran into something that could be even more devastating for its supply chains than COVID-19 lockdowns: A record heat wave
COVID-19 lockdowns in China threw a wrench into global supply chains earlier this year, causing shipping and production delays worldwide, and hindering economic growth. Now, the country is facing another major threat—and this one could be even worse for the economy. China has been coping with its worst heat...
North Korea tells South Korean president to 'shut his mouth' after offer of aid
SEOUL, Aug 19 (Reuters) - North Korea's Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, said on Friday South Korea's president should "shut his mouth" after he reiterated that his country was willing to provide economic aid in return for nuclear disarmament.
Inclusion of a tannin-rich legume in the diet of beef steers reduces greenhouse gas emissions from their excreta
The objectives of this study were to determine the emission of nitrous oxide (N2O), methane (CH4), and carbon dioxide (CO2), as well as the isotopic composition of N2O from excreta of beef steers fed 'AU Grazer' sericea lespedeza hay [SL; Lespedeza cuneata (Dum. Cours.) G. Don]. Fifteen Brahman"‰Ã—"‰Angus crossbred steers were fed one of three experimental diets: 0, 50, or 100% inclusion of SL into 'Tifton 85' bermudagrass hay (Cynodon spp.). Gas sampling occurred on days 0, 1, 3, 5, 7, 14, 18, 25, and 32 after urine or feces application to static chambers for two experimental periods. Effect of the day after feces application (P"‰<"‰0.001), while day"‰Ã—"‰inclusion of SL interaction was observed in urine (P"‰<"‰0.001) for all greenhouse gases (GHG) analyzed. Peaks of emission of all GHG in urine and feces occurred in the first days (P"‰<"‰0.001), with days 3 and 5 being most depleted in 15N-N2O in feces, and days 3, 5, and 7, in urine (P"‰<"‰0.001). Feeding SL to beef steers was effective in mitigating the emission of GHG from the excreta, but further research is necessary to investigate the mechanisms behind the reductions.
Strong ground motion data of the 2015 Gorkha Nepal earthquake sequence in the Kathmandu Valley
Strong-motion records of earthquakes are used not only to evaluate the source rupture process, seismic wave propagation and strong ground motion characteristics, but also to provide valuable data for earthquake disaster mitigation. The Kathmandu Valley, Nepal, which is characterised by having soft sediments that have been deposited in an earthquake-prone zone, has experienced numerous earthquakes. We have operated four strong-motion stations in the Kathmandu Valley since 2011. These stations recorded the 2015 magnitude 7.8 Gorkha Nepal earthquake that occurred in the Himalayan continental collision zone. For several months after the mainshock, we deployed four additional temporary stations. Here, we describe the seismic data for 18 earthquakes over magnitude 5.0 collected by this array, including the 2015 magnitude 7.3 Dolakha earthquake of maximum aftershock and three large aftershocks of magnitude 6-class. These data are essential for validating the sedimentary structure of the basin and for evaluating the hazard and risk of future earthquakes in the Kathmandu Valley.
Author Correction: Decoupling PER phosphorylation, stability and rhythmic expression from circadian clock function by abolishing PER-CK1 interaction
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-31715-4, published online 09 July 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 7b, in which the red bars should indicate the WT and the blue ones the mutant. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
Limbal epithelial stem cell sheets from young donors have better regenerative potential
To investigate the stemness of limbal epithelial stem cell sheets in relation to the donor's age. Human limbal explants from cadaveric donors were set on human amniotic membrane scaffolds with the xeno-free medium. We evaluated limbal epithelial sheet size, expression of stem/progenitor cell markers, and colony formation efficiency from donors of different age groups (age"‰â‰¤"‰45, age 45"“65, and age"‰>"‰65). Expression of the proliferation marker Ki67, stem/progenitor cell markers p63Î± and ABCG2, cornea specific marker PANCK, and differentiation marker CK12 were evaluated. To determine the effect of donor age on the storage period of limbal explant sheets, the limbal explant outgrowth sheets were stored in 4Â Â°C for 2Â days and analyzed for JC-1, p63Î±, and PANCK with FACS on each day. From days 6 to 12, the outgrowth area of the limbal epithelial stem cell sheet was significantly larger in the age"‰â‰¤"‰45 groups (296"‰Â±"‰54.7Â mm2, day 9) compared to the other two age groups [age 45"“65 group (278"‰Â±"‰62.6Â mm2), age"‰>"‰65 group (257"‰Â±"‰44.0Â mm2), day 9] (p"‰<"‰0.01). In terms of stemness, outgrowth cells from aged donors (age"‰>"‰65) showed lower expression of stem/progenitor cell markers p63Î± and ABCG2 and decreased CFE compared to the other two groups. There were significantly more p63Î±+ cells in outgrowth cells in the age"‰â‰¤"‰45 group (18.2"‰Â±"‰3.6%) compared to the age"‰>"‰65 group (14.1"‰Â±"‰4.6%; p"‰<"‰0.01). Limbal explant outgrowth sheet on the age"‰â‰¤"‰45 group (32.7"‰Â±"‰7.5%) had higher percentages of cells resisting staining by JC-1 compared with sheets under the age"‰>"‰65 groups (25.7"‰Â±"‰7.1%, p"‰<"‰0.01) (JC-1low). Cells from the age"‰â‰¤"‰45 group showed a higher clonogenic capacity than those from the other two age groups (45"‰<"‰Age"‰â‰¤"‰65 CFE ratio"‰="‰0.7"‰Â±"‰0.16, p"‰<"‰0.01; 65"‰<"‰Age CFE ratio"‰="‰0.3"‰Â±"‰0.06, p"‰<"‰0.01, vs. Age"‰â‰¤"‰45). In the age"‰>"‰65 group, positive cells of p63Î± on D0, 1, and 2 were significantly lower compared to those in the age"‰â‰¤"‰45 group on the storage period (p"‰<"‰0.01, respectively). Our results imply that donors younger than 65Â years of age are a better source of limbal epithelial stem cell sheet generation with high regeneration potential.
Associations of genetic liability for Alzheimer's disease with cognition and eye movements in a large, population-based cohort study
To identify cognitive measures that may be particularly sensitive to early cognitive decline in preclinical Alzheimer's disease (AD), we investigated the relation between genetic risk for AD and cognitive task performance in a large population-based cohort study. We measured performance on memory, processing speed, executive function, crystallized intelligence and eye movement tasks in 5182 participants of the Rhineland Study, aged 30 to 95 years. We quantified genetic risk for AD by creating three weighted polygenic risk scores (PRS) based on the genome-wide significant single-nucleotide polymorphisms coming from three different genetic association studies. We assessed the relation of AD PRS with cognitive performance using generalized linear models. Three PRS were associated with lower performance on the Corsi forward task, and two PRS were associated with a lower probability of correcting antisaccade errors, but none of these associations remained significant after correction for multiple testing. Associations between age and trail-making test A (TMT-A) performance were modified by AD genetic risk, with individuals at high genetic risk showing the strongest association. We conclude that no single measure of our cognitive test battery robustly captures genetic liability for AD as quantified by current PRS. However, Corsi forward performance and the probability of correcting antisaccade errors may represent promising candidates whose ability to capture genetic liability for AD should be investigated further. Additionally, our finding on TMT-A performance suggests that processing speed represents a sensitive marker of AD genetic risk in old age and supports the processing speed theory of age-related cognitive decline.
Differential biological responses of adherent and non-adherent (cancer and non-cancerous) cells to variable extremely low frequency magnetic fields
Extremely low-frequency electromagnetic field (ELF-EMF) induces biological effects on different cells through various signaling pathways. To study the impact of the ELF-EMF on living cells under an optimal physiological condition, we have designed and constructed a novel system that eliminates several limitations of other ELF-EMF systems. Apoptosis and cell number were assessed by flow cytometry and the Trypan Blue dye exclusion method, respectively. In vitro cell survival was evaluated by colony formation assay. The distribution of cells in the cell cycle, intracellular ROS level, and autophagy were analyzed by flow cytometer. Suspended cells differentiation was assessed by phagocytosis of latex particles and NBT reduction assay. Our results showed that response to the exposure to ELF-EMF is specific and depends on the biological state of the cell. For DU145, HUVEC, and K562 cell lines the optimum results were obtained at the frequency of 0.01Â Hz, while for MDA-MB-231, the optimum response was obtained at 1Â Hz. Long-term exposure to ELF-EMF in adherent cells effectively inhibited proliferation by arresting the cell population at the cell cycle G2/M phase and increased intracellular ROS level, leading to morphological changes and cell death. The K562 cells exposed to the ELF-EMF differentiate via induction of autophagy and decreasing the cell number. Our novel ELF-EMF instrument could change morphological and cell behaviors, including proliferation, differentiation, and cell death.
Evaluation of a hybrid pipeline for automated segmentation of solid lesions based on mathematical algorithms and deep learning
We evaluate the accuracy of an original hybrid segmentation pipeline, combining variational and deep learning methods, in the segmentation of CT scans of stented aortic aneurysms, abdominal organs and brain lesions. The hybrid pipeline is trained on 50 aortic CT scans and tested on 10. Additionally, we trained and tested the hybrid pipeline on publicly available datasets of CT scans of abdominal organs and MR scans of brain tumours. We tested the accuracy of the hybrid pipeline against a gold standard (manual segmentation) and compared its performance to that of a standard automated segmentation method with commonly used metrics, including the DICE and JACCARD and volumetric similarity (VS) coefficients, and the Hausdorff Distance (HD). Results. The hybrid pipeline produced very accurate segmentations of the aorta, with mean DICE, JACCARD and VS coefficients of: 0.909, 0.837 and 0.972 in thrombus segmentation and 0.937, 0.884 and 0.970 for stent and lumen segmentation. It consistently outperformed the standard automated method. Similar results were observed when the hybrid pipeline was trained and tested on publicly available datasets, with mean DICE scores of: 0.832 on brain tumour segmentation, and 0.894/0.841/0.853/0.847/0.941 on left kidney/right kidney/spleen/aorta/liver organ segmentation.
Water loss over the Tibetan Plateau endangers water supply security for Asian populations
Terrestrial water storage over the Tibetan Plateau is projected to sustain large net declines by 2060. Excess water losses in the Amu Darya and Indus basins present the most critical threats of water supply shortage in this region. These results could inform adaptation strategies under future climate change.
Basic determinants of child linear growth outcomes in sub-Saharan Africa: a cross-sectional survey analysis of positive deviants in poor households
Childhood malnutrition is a significant public health problem confronting countries across the globe. Although there is evidence of a downward trend in undernutrition globally, sub-Saharan Africa did not experience significant improvement in the past decades. This study investigated the basic determinants of linear growth among children living in poor households. We analysed a nationally representative sample of children aged 0"“59Â months (N"‰="‰24,264). The study countries were Ghana, Kenya, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Nigeria, and Mozambique. The child's height-for-age Z-scores (HAZ), categorised into HAZ"‰>"‰âˆ’"‰2 standard deviations (SD) (not stunted) and HAZ"‰<"‰âˆ’"‰2 SD (stunted) was the outcome variable of interest. We used logistic regression as our analytical strategy. In DRC, Ghana, Kenya and Nigeria, maternal years of schooling was associated with positive linear growth among children living in poor households. In Ghana and DRC, four antenatal visits had a positive effect on better linear growth, while in Nigeria, healthy maternal body mass index (kg/m2) had a positive effect on child's linear growth. The putative socio-demographic determinants investigated in our study can promote the linear growth of children living in poor households. Interventions aimed at fostering linear growth among children living in poverty should focus on enhancing these factors.
The effects of vitamin B12 supplementation on metabolic profile of patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease: a randomized controlled trial
The present study is the first effort to evaluate the effects of vitamin B12 supplementation on the serum level of liver enzymes, homocysteine, grade of hepatic steatosis, and metabolic profiles in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Forty patients with NAFLD were enrolled in a double-blind placebo-controlled trial to receive either one oral tablet of vitamin B12 (1000Â Âµg cyanocobalamin) or a placebo per day for 12Â weeks. We investigated serum levels of homocysteine, aminotransferases, fasting blood glucose (FBG), lipids, malondialdehyde (MDA), and homeostasis model assessment of insulin resistance (HOMA-IR). The grade of liver steatosis and fibrosis was measured by real-time 2-dimensional shear wave elastography. Vitamin B12 supplementation significantly decreased serum levels of homocysteine compared to placebo (medians:"‰âˆ’"‰2.1 vs."‰âˆ’"‰0.003Â Âµmol/l; P"‰="‰0.038). Although serum alanine transaminase (ALT) in the vitamin B12 group decreased significantly, this change did not reach a significant level compared to the placebo group (medians:"‰âˆ’"‰7.0 vs. 0.0Â IU/l; P"‰>"‰0.05). Despite the significant within-group decrease in FBG, MDA, and liver steatosis in the vitamin B12 group, between-group comparisons did not reveal any significant difference. Vitamin B12 supplementation might decrease serum levels of homocysteine in patients with NAFLD. The fasting blood glucose and serum levels of MDA were significantly improved in the trial group who received vitamin B12. However, these changes did not reach a significant level compared to the placebo group. In this respect, further studies with larger sample sizes, different doses, and types of vitamin B12 will reveal additional evidence.
Long-term variability and change trend of systolic blood pressure and risk of type 2 diabetes mellitus in middle-aged Japanese individuals: findings of the Aichi Workers' Cohort Study
Studies have reported that short-term blood pressure (BP) variability (BPV) is associated with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) incidence, but the association with long-term BPV remains unclear. The present study investigated the associations of long-term BPV as well as the time trend of BP changes over time with the incidence of T2DM. This study followed a cohort of 3017 Japanese individuals (2446 male, 571 female) aged 36"“65 years from 2007 through March 31, 2019. The root-mean-square error (RMSE) and the slope of systolic BP (SBP) change regressed on year were calculated individually using SBP values obtained from 2003 to baseline (2007). A multivariable Cox proportional hazard model was applied to estimate hazard ratios (HRs) and corresponding 95% confidence intervals (CIs) for tertiles of SBP RMSE and continuous SBP slopes adjusted for age, sex, smoking status, regular exercise, sodium intake, family history of diabetes, sleep disorder, body mass index (BMI), SBP, andÂ fasting blood glucose (FBG) at baseline, and BMI slope from 2003 to 2007. The highest RMSE tertile compared to the lowest was associated with a significantly higher incidence of T2DM after adjusting for covariates (HR: 1.79, 95% CI: 1.15, 2.78). The slope was also significantly associated with T2DM incidence until baseline SBP and FBGÂ were adjusted (HR: 1.03, 95% CI: 0.99, 1.07). In conclusion, long-term SBP variability was significantly associated with an increased incidence of T2DM independent of baseline age, sex, BMI, SBP, FBG, lifestyle factors and BMI slope from 2003 until baseline.
Pre-diagnostic DNA methylation in blood leucocytes in cutaneous melanoma; a nested case"“control study within the Norwegian Women and Cancer cohort
The prognosis of cutaneous melanoma depends on early detection, and good biomarkers for melanoma risk may provide a valuable tool to detect melanoma development at a pre-clinical stage. By studying the epigenetic profile in pre-diagnostic blood samples of melanoma cases and cancer free controls, we aimed to identify DNA methylation sites conferring melanoma risk. DNA methylation was measured at 775,528 CpG sites using the Illumina EPIC array in whole blood in incident melanoma cases (n"‰="‰183) and matched cancer-free controls (n"‰="‰183) in the Norwegian Women and Cancer cohort. Phenotypic information and ultraviolet radiation exposure were obtained from questionnaires. Epigenome wide association (EWAS) was analyzed in future melanoma cases and controls with conditional logistic regression, with correction for multiple testing using the false discovery rate (FDR). We extended the analysis by including a public data set on melanoma (GSE120878), and combining these different data sets using a version of covariate modulated FDR (AdaPT). The analysis on future melanoma cases and controls did not identify any genome wide significant CpG sites (0.85"‰â‰¤"‰padj"‰â‰¤"‰0.99). In the restricted AdaPT analysis, 7 CpG sites were suggestive at the FDR level of 0.15. These CpG sites may potentially be used as pre-diagnostic biomarkers of melanoma risk.
Impact of mirabegron versus solifenacin on autonomic function and arterial stiffness in female overactive bladder syndrome: a randomized controlled trial
The study aims to elucidate the impact of mirabegron versus solifenacin on autonomic function and peripheral arterial conditions in women with overactive bladder syndrome (OAB). All consecutive women with OAB were randomized to receive 12Â weeks of mirabegron 25Â mg or solifenacin 5Â mg once per day. Heart rate variability, cardio-ankle vascular index, ankle-brachial pressure index, blood pressure, and heart rate were compared between the two groups. There were 87 women (mirabegron, n"‰="‰43; and solifenacin, n"‰="‰44) who completed 12-week treatment and underwent heart rate variability examination. Systolic blood pressure (median: âˆ’Â 4.5 to âˆ’Â 5.5Â mmHg) and diastolic blood pressure (median: âˆ’Â 0.5 to âˆ’Â 3.5Â mmHg) decreased after solifenacin treatment, and heart rate (median:"‰+"‰2Â bpm) increased after mirabegron treatment, despite of no between-group difference. In addition, posttreatment heart rate variability, cardio-ankle vascular index, and ankle-brachial pressure index did not differ compared with baseline; and there were no between-group differences. In conclusion, solifenacin might decrease blood pressure, and mirabegron might increase heart rate. Nonetheless, there were no significant impacts of 12-week mirabegron versus solifenacin treatment on autonomic function and arterial stiffness.
Metabolic adaptation to vitamin auxotrophy by leaf-associated bacteria
Auxotrophs are unable to synthesize all the metabolites essential for their metabolism and rely on others to provide them. They have been intensively studied in laboratory-generated and -evolved mutants, but emergent adaptation mechanisms to auxotrophy have not been systematically addressed. Here, we investigated auxotrophies in bacteria isolated from Arabidopsis thaliana leaves and found that up to half of the strains have auxotrophic requirements for biotin, niacin, pantothenate and/or thiamine. We then explored the genetic basis of auxotrophy as well as traits that co-occurred with vitamin auxotrophy. We found that auxotrophic strains generally stored coenzymes with the capacity to grow exponentially for 1"“3 doublings without vitamin supplementation; however, the highest observed storage was for biotin, which allowed for 9 doublings in one strain. In co-culture experiments, we demonstrated vitamin supply to auxotrophs, and found that auxotrophic strains maintained higher species richness than prototrophs upon external supplementation with vitamins. Extension of a consumer-resource model predicted that auxotrophs can utilize carbon compounds provided by other organisms, suggesting that auxotrophic strains benefit from metabolic by-products beyond vitamins.
