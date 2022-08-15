Read full article on original website
Salad Kits Recalled in Multiple States
Fifth Season has issued a voluntary recall for some of its branded Crunchy Sesame Salad Kits. The reason is due to the possible inclusion of an ingredient not listed on the product label. The Salad kit may contain a dressing packet that contains milk and egg, which is not declared on the label, and can cause issues for consumers with allergies or sensitivities to milk or eggs. Consumers who have already purchased the product and have such sensitivity should immediately discard of it. Those who consume it who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk or eggs run can incur a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction.
Co-transplantation of Islets-Laden Microgels and Biodegradable O-Generating Microspheres for Diabetes Treatment
Pancreatic islets transplantation is an optimal alternative to exogenous insulin injection for long-term effective type 1 diabetes treatment. However, direct islets transplantation without any protection can induce cell necrosis due to severe host immune rejection. Insufficient O2 supply induced by the lack of capillary network at the early stage of islets transplantation is another critical constraint limiting islets survival and insulin-secretion function. In this paper, we design a novel co-transplantation system composed of islets-laden nanocomposite microgels and O2-generating microspheres. In particular, nanocomposite microgels confer the encapsulated islets with simultaneous physical protection and chemical anti-inflammation/immunosuppression by covalently anchoring rapamycin-loaded cyclodextrin nanoparticles to microgel network. Meanwhile, O2-generating microspheres prepared by blending inorganic peroxides in biodegradable polycaprolactone and polylactic acid can generate in situ O2 gas and thus avoid hypoxia environment around transplanted islets. In vivo therapeutic effect of diabetic mice proves the reversion of the high blood glucose level back to normoglycemia and superior glucose tolerance for at least 90 days post co-transplantation. In brief, the localized drug and oxygen codelivery, as well as physical protection provided by our co-transplantation system, has the potential to overcome to a large extent the inflammatory, hypoxia, and host immune rejection after islets transplantation. This new strategy may have wider application in other cell replacement therapies.
Gold Nanocage-Based Photothermal Ablation Facilitates In Situ Vaccination for Melanoma Therapy
Cancer immunotherapy represents a medical breakthrough, but there are still many patients unable to benefit from it because of the low response rate. The immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment (TME) is the main barrier to immunotherapy. Alleviating intratumoral immunosuppression is critical for improving the immune therapeutic efficacy. This work developed an in situ vaccination strategy by using gold nanocage (AuNC)-based photothermal effect in combination with an adjuvant and PD-L1 suppressor. In specific, this therapeutic strategy included three components: AuNCs as an inducer for tumor antigen production via photothermal ablation, CpG oligodeoxynucleotides as an adjuvant to amplify immune responses, and JQ1 as a PD-L1 suppressor to inhibit an immune checkpoint. The results showed that the in situ vaccination efficiently activated dendritic cells and primed T cells and exhibited a high therapeutic efficacy in the melanoma-bearing mice. This therapeutic strategy can increase the infiltration of cytotoxic T lymphocytes, suppress the PD-L1 expression in the tumor, and repolarize tumor-associated macrophages from pro-tumor M2 to the anti-tumor M1 phenotype, thereby remodeling the TME via regulating the innate immune and adaptive immune responses.
New study reveals when people with Covid are infectious and for how long
The majority of people infected with Covid-19 are still infectious five days after their symptoms begin, new research suggests.In the first real-world study of its kind, researchers from Imperial College London also found that a quarter of participants were still capable of passing on the virus after seven days.The findings call into question NHS guidance on infection control, which recommends that people should remain at home and avoid contact with others for five days. There is no longer a legal requirement to self-isolate.Dr Seran Hakki, one of the study’s co-authors, said there was a “lack of clarity around how...
Process Development and Scale-Up of a Protease Inhibitor for the Treatment of HIV Featuring the Preparation of a Neopentyl Grignard Reagent and Development of a One-Pot Curtius Reaction
Compound 1 is a densely functionalized iminohydantoin that possesses a quaternary stereocenter and is under development as an HIV protease inhibitor. Key challenges that are discussed include the preparation of a neopentyl Grignard reagent via magnesium insertion, development of a one-pot Curtius reaction that generated a volatile isocyanate and was trapped with an alcohol, and removal of a CBz protecting group to isolate a succinate salt. This study describes process development efforts that enabled the first scale-up of 1.
Modeling the Enzymatic Mechanism of the SARS-CoV-2 RNA-Dependent RNA Polymerase by DFT/MM-MD: An Unusual Active Site Leading to High Replication Rates
Viral infection relies on the hijacking of cellular machineries to enforce the reproduction of the infecting virus and its subsequent diffusion. In this context, the replication of the viral genome is a key step performed by specific enzymes, i.e., polymerases. The replication of SARS-CoV-2, the causative agent of the COVID-19 pandemics, is based on the duplication of its RNA genome, an action performed by the viral RNA-dependent RNA polymerase. In this contribution, by using highly demanding DFT/MM-MD computations coupled to 2D-umbrella sampling techniques, we have determined the chemical mechanisms leading to the inclusion of a nucleotide in the nascent viral RNA strand. These results highlight the high efficiency of the polymerase, which lowers the activation free energy to less than 10 kcal/mol. Furthermore, the SARS-CoV-2 polymerase active site is slightly different from those usually found in other similar enzymes, and in particular, it lacks the possibility to enforce a proton shuttle via a nearby histidine. Our simulations show that this absence is partially compensated by lysine whose proton assists the reaction, opening up an alternative, but highly efficient, reactive channel. Our results present the first mechanistic resolution of SARS-CoV-2 genome replication at the DFT/MM-MD level and shed light on its unusual enzymatic reactivity paving the way for the future rational design of antivirals targeting emerging RNA viruses.
