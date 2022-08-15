Read full article on original website
No seatbelt results in another Big Country fatality
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – For the second time in less than a week, a crash claimed the life of a Big Country driver not wearing a seatbelt. According to the crash report released by Texas DPS, Robin Detrick Morrison, 51 years old, was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 283 when she crashed 11 miles north […]
2 kids not injured after fiery crash in Taylor County
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two children were not injured after a fiery crash in Taylor County Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened near the intersection of Highway 277 and FM 707 in Caps just before 3:30 p.m. Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC a pickup truck hit a car at the intersection, causing […]
Trashy Texas Criminals Could Pay the Price for Using the Wrong Dumpster
No one likes litter. The signs all over Texas boldly proclaim, "Don't Mess With Texas." Sometimes when you're on the go it can be hard to find a trash can. In an effort to do the right thing, we've all been tempted to avoid littering by using a random unlocked dumpster outside an apartment complex or business. Even more often, many of us have have had a mattress or old tires to dispose of and had no idea where to dump it.
Explainer: What is this mystery tunnel system found under Abilene home?
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A1 Demo and Dirt has been working to clear land on Clinton street, where two homes were destroyed by fire in March. That demolition took a brief pause when the crew pulled up a tree, and unearthed more than just roots. “We pulled one of them out and the hole came […]
Did You Know It’s Illegal in Texas to Put This in Your Truck Bed?
You use your truck bed for hauling things, right? Isn't that the point of having a truck?. You may not realize this, but in Texas there are some rules about how to use the back of your truck. Where does the law draw the line?. Texas Truck Laws. You are...
Who are these women police want to identify in theft at Mall of Abilene?
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need to identify two women in connection to an investigation of theft at the Mall of Abilene. Police circulated surveillance footage of the females on social media Wednesday morning, saying they want to question these women about a theft at the Mall of Abilene August 12. Anyone with information […]
Crime Reports: Abilene man arrested for family violence after poking his girlfriend’s head
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1900 block of Industrial Blvd – Theft of Property Police responded a report of a theft […]
UPDATE: Two drivers report being shot at on Abilene roads this weekend
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two victims have now reported they were shot at while driving in Abilene this weekend. A report filed with the Abilene Police Department reveals a female victim says an unknown male suspect fired shots at her car during a road rage incident just before noon Friday. The location of this incident […]
Sheriff: Employee beaten, raped by two strangers at event in Shackelford County
SHACKELFORD COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An employee reports she was brutally beaten and raped by two strangers while she was working an event in Shackelford County last weekend. The Shackelford County Sheriff’s Office confirms this woman, who is 45, was assaulted after she got through with her shift at the event, which was taking place […]
Video shows police dog bite unarmed Texas woman for 62 seconds
A federal judge has dismissed an excessive force lawsuit filed by a Texas woman who was bitten by a police dog for more than a minute. The judge said the use of force “can’t be said to be unreasonable” because Slight “assaulted” an officer who was trying to handcuff her.Aug. 17, 2022.
HELP: Abilene police need to identify this man
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying a man connected to an ongoing investigation. They circulated pictures of the man on social media Tuesday morning, saying “we want to speak with him regarding a stolen credit card used at a local store.” Anyone who has information on this suspect’s possible whereabouts or identity […]
WATCH: 20,000 bales of hay burn in Rising Star barn fire
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – 20,000 bales of hay burned during a barn fire in Rising Star overnight. The hay bales caught fire inside a barn off County Road 170 sometime before 10:00 p.m. Tuesday. Rising Star Fire Department officials responded to the fire, with help from the Eastland, Cisco, and Carbon fire departments. It’s […]
Crime Reports: More counterfeit cash circulating in Abilene
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4300 block of S Treadaway Blvd – Theft of Motor Vehicle A victim reported their vehicle […]
WATCH: Vehicle almost hits student walking to board Abilene school bus
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are warning drivers to pay attention this upcoming school year by sharing alarming footage of a student almost being hit while walking to board a bus. Police shared footage of the incident on social media Monday morning, saying “please watch out for children while they are boarding/offloading from school […]
Pecos man listed on Texas Top 10 Wanted Fugitive List
PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Jose Manuel Hernandez, 31, is wanted by the Pecos Police Department and the Reeves County Sheriff’s Office on two counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child. Texas Department of Public Safety is now offering up to a $3,000 reward for information that leads to the successful arrest of Hernandez. Hernandez […]
Unknown suspect allegedly steals $4,000 worth of cigarettes from Abilene business
ABILENE, Texas — Abilene police are investigating after a suspect reportedly stole cigarettes from a business this past weekend. According to an incident report, an unknown suspect stole $4,000 worth of cigarettes from an Abilene business. The incident occurred this past Friday on the 3100 Block of South Danville...
Two vehicles, building damaged during early morning fire in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two vehicles and a building were damaged during an early morning fire in Abilene. The fire happened at a commercial property on the 4600 block of N 1st Street just after 5:00 a.m. Monday. A report from the Abilene Fire Department states first responders arrived and found a vehicle under a […]
