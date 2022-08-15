Read full article on original website
Meet The Founder – Mountain Pacific Bank
Editor’s note: MyEverettNews.com is working to introduce our readers to more independent business owners here in Everett, Washington. We want to highlight their businesses, tell their stories and invite you to shop locally and help move Everett forward. If you know of a business we should feature, send us a suggestion via email: news@myeverettnews.com. Leland Dart – Publisher.
McDonald’s At 79th And Evergreen Set To Re-Open Saturday
Back on June 11th a fire did serious damage to the kitchen at the McDonald’s restaurant at 79th and Evergreen Way in Everett, Washington. The restaurant closed for a few days, and then a week, and then a few weeks and a month. After seeing a flurry of activity there this past week we checked and got word from McDonald’s that the restaurant is expected to open Saturday August 20th.
FUNKO Throwing Block Party To Celebrate Five Year Anniversary Of HQ In Downtown Everett
A reminder for those downtown that FUNKO will be holding a block party in front of their Headquarters at 2802 Wetmore in downtown Everett, Washington Saturday (8/20) from 10 AM – 6 PM. Wetmore will be blocked off and there will be games, giveaways, face-painting, a beer garden and...
Violent Crime In Everett Rising Rapidly – Murder Rate May Quadruple Over 2021
Wednesday night Everett Police Chief Dan Templeman presented the Everett City Council with a public safety briefing. The news was not overly encouraging as the Chief addressed firearms and violent crime, drugs and homelessness, living crime data (which means close to real time so what is reported today could be different tomorrow as more details are refined), and the role Everett Police have along with lawmakers, prosecutors, judges and community members. Deputy Mayor Nick Harper also addressed the council on a public safety initiative undertaken by Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin and most of the other mayors in Snohomish County.
UP UP UP Crane Circus In Everett Friday Night At 6 PM
A troupe of very talented folks will be coming to downtown Everett, Washington Friday night (8/19) in the empty lot at the corner of Hewitt and Oakes Avenue across the street from the Angel of the Winds Arena. It’s a free show and if you’d like a seat, bring your own chair. They’ll be passing the hat for support so bring a couple of bucks as well. Here’s more on this unique performance set to begin at 6:00 PM.
