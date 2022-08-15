Read full article on original website
WPMI
BILLY THE KID: Mobile Police seek 'armed and dangerous' murder suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — MPD needs the public's help in locating Billy Norwood aka "Billy the Kid." Mr. Norwood has an active warrant for murder. Norwood is considered armed and dangerous do not approach. According to police, on Monday, August 15, 2022, at approximately 3:04 p.m., officers responded to...
Comedian Timmy Kay surrenders for allegedly shooting ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend: ‘Going through hell with gasoline draws’
A Mobile comedian turned himself in to police Wednesday on allegations he shot his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend. Timothy Kennedy, known as Timmy Kay on social media, allegedly drove to his ex-girlfriend’s apartment when he encountered her and the victim in a vehicle and got into an argument with them around 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Dauphin Gate Apartments at 3250 Dauphin St.. said Cpl. Katrina Frazier with Mobile police.
utv44.com
Williamson High School student arrested for having gun on campus
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A picture posted online of a student at Williamson High School holding a gun resulted in the arrest of the student on Wednesday. The picture depicts the juvenile pointing the gun at the camera. Mobile Police the juvenile was charged with a probation violation and...
WEAR
Report: Pensacola man charged with fatal hit-and run claims he ran over cardboard box
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola man charged in the fatal hit-and-run crash on Bayou Texar bridge early Monday morning told police in an arrest report he thought he had run over a cardboard box. John Kings, 37, is charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death for the...
Complex
15 Bricks of Cocaine Wash Up on Mississippi Beach, Man Arrested for Trying to Take Some
A Mississippi man was arrested on Monday for trying to pocket more than one of the 15 bricks of cocaine that washed ashore over the weekend. Biloxi police announced that Joey Lee Ware, 37, has been charged with aggravated trafficking of controlled substances after he was found with a brick and a half of coke plastered with a Dior label, drawing a connection between all the packages that started to appear across the city starting on Saturday.
WPMI
MPD: 13-year-old and 20-year-old arrested for vehicle burglaries, Baker HS vandalism
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Monday, August 15, 2022, at approximately 7:50 a.m., officers responded to 8901 Airport Boulevard, Baker High School, concerning a burglary that occurred over the weekend. Upon arrival, officers discovered two unknown male subjects had entered the school and damaged property.
WKRG
Family Dollar stabbing victim in stable condition: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police provided an update about the Family Dollar employee who was stabbed last week. Currently, the woman is in stable condition, according to police. She is recovering after being cut on the side of her neck Thursday, Aug. 11. Mobile Police arrested Takea Shackleford, who was charged with assault first degree and robbery first degree.
utv44.com
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Baldwin Co Sheriff.s Office seeks catalytic converter thief
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Baldwin Co authorities, on July 24, 2022, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a breaking and entering of a motor vehicle at the address of 25801 County Road 54 West in Daphne, Alabama (Baldwin Covered Storage). Through the use of...
Alabama woman claims family savagely attacked her unprovoked in bar; sister-in-law, nieces arrested
An Alabama woman said she was savagely beaten over the weekend by her sister-in-law and nieces when they attacked her unprovoked. Citronelle resident Lola Weaver, who suffered a broken nose and a fractured sinus cavity, said she was at a bar with her family when a fight broke out and she was attacked.
WPMI
SWAT, law enforcement at home where person reported barricaded in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A heavy law enforcement presence Tuesday morning at Starlit Avenue and Woodmere, just off Knollwood Drive . Local and federal law enforcement, SWAT team all appeared to be present on scene. A person was reported as being barricaded in the house and that person is...
Man shot before dawn outside Mobile U-Haul Downtown
Crime scene tape was placed around a U-Haul truck in the middle of the street near the business.
WPMI
Police: Man shot by girlfriend's ex at Dauphin Gate Apartments in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: On Monday, August 15, 2022, at approximately 10:30 a.m., officers responded to 3250 Dauphin Street, Dauphin Gate Apartments, in reference to one shot involving a domestic dispute. The victim was shot multiple times by his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend. The victim was transported to the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Fire-Rescue respond to house fire during Wednesday thunderstorm
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Strong storms Wednesday afternoon possibly caused a house fire. Neighbors on Briley Street in midtown Mobile say they heard a loud lightning strike, then they saw flames coming out a house. Officials with Mobile Fire-Rescue say no one was inside in the house. They did say there...
hotnewhiphop.com
Mississippi Man Arrested After 15 Bricks Of Cocaine Discovered Across City Of Biloxi
15 bricks of cocaine that were discovered in Biloxi, Mississippi this past weekend have led to the arrest of a 37-year-old local, WLOX reports. Joey Ware has been charged with aggravated drug trafficking after police conducted a consensual search and found narcotics divided up for sale in his possession, noting that the cocaine he was preparing to sell seemingly came from the larger collection that had begun popping up around the city over the past few days.
WPMI
Mobile Police: Person shot multiple times at UHaul on Springhill Ave
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, at approximately 2:09 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Springhill Avenue in reference to one shot. The victim was shot multiple times and was transported to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury. This is a developing story.
WALA-TV FOX10
Man accused of impersonating officer shares his side of story
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man accused of impersonating an officer and extortion -- wants to clear the air -- on what he says really happened. “I would never impersonate Prichard... I don’t even like Prichard Police Department,” said Byron Thomas. Bonding out Saturday evening -- 38-year-old Byron...
WPMI
Man dead following shooting on Mobile's Pecan Street
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — On Monday, August 15, 2022, at approximately 3:04 p.m., officers responded to 1300 Pecan Street, Blessing Convenience Store, in reference to one shot. Upon arrival, officers located a 51-year-old male suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital and later...
Man killed at Pecan Street: Mobile Police investigate
(UPDATE 4:27 p.m.): Mobile Police confirmed that the man was pronounced dead. Police are now investigating the shooting as a homicide. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after a man was shot at Pecan Street Monday afternoon. Police were called to Blessing Convenience Store at 1300 Pecan Street for one person shot. When […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile PD: Dauphin Street shooting victim taken to hospital
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department confirms it is investigating a shooting on Dauphin Street Monday morning that sent one victim to the hospital. Police said officers responded to the scene at Dauphin Gate Apartments, in the 3200 block of Dauphin Street, in reference to a person having been shot. The male victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, police said.
Search canceled for missing 38-year-old woman last seen in Mobile
MOUNDVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued a canceled/closed investigation in the Missing and Endangered Person Alert for Ginger Ann Holmes Wednesday night. Moundville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing 38-year-old woman. Ginger Ann Holmes was last seen Monday in the area of Delchamps Drive […]
