Mobile, AL

WPMI

BILLY THE KID: Mobile Police seek 'armed and dangerous' murder suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — MPD needs the public's help in locating Billy Norwood aka "Billy the Kid." Mr. Norwood has an active warrant for murder. Norwood is considered armed and dangerous do not approach. According to police, on Monday, August 15, 2022, at approximately 3:04 p.m., officers responded to...
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Comedian Timmy Kay surrenders for allegedly shooting ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend: ‘Going through hell with gasoline draws’

A Mobile comedian turned himself in to police Wednesday on allegations he shot his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend. Timothy Kennedy, known as Timmy Kay on social media, allegedly drove to his ex-girlfriend’s apartment when he encountered her and the victim in a vehicle and got into an argument with them around 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Dauphin Gate Apartments at 3250 Dauphin St.. said Cpl. Katrina Frazier with Mobile police.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Williamson High School student arrested for having gun on campus

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A picture posted online of a student at Williamson High School holding a gun resulted in the arrest of the student on Wednesday. The picture depicts the juvenile pointing the gun at the camera. Mobile Police the juvenile was charged with a probation violation and...
MOBILE, AL
Complex

15 Bricks of Cocaine Wash Up on Mississippi Beach, Man Arrested for Trying to Take Some

A Mississippi man was arrested on Monday for trying to pocket more than one of the 15 bricks of cocaine that washed ashore over the weekend. Biloxi police announced that Joey Lee Ware, 37, has been charged with aggravated trafficking of controlled substances after he was found with a brick and a half of coke plastered with a Dior label, drawing a connection between all the packages that started to appear across the city starting on Saturday.
BILOXI, MS
WKRG

Family Dollar stabbing victim in stable condition: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police provided an update about the Family Dollar employee who was stabbed last week. Currently, the woman is in stable condition, according to police. She is recovering after being cut on the side of her neck Thursday, Aug. 11. Mobile Police arrested Takea Shackleford, who was charged with assault first degree and robbery first degree.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Police: Man shot by girlfriend's ex at Dauphin Gate Apartments in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: On Monday, August 15, 2022, at approximately 10:30 a.m., officers responded to 3250 Dauphin Street, Dauphin Gate Apartments, in reference to one shot involving a domestic dispute. The victim was shot multiple times by his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend. The victim was transported to the...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Fire-Rescue respond to house fire during Wednesday thunderstorm

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Strong storms Wednesday afternoon possibly caused a house fire. Neighbors on Briley Street in midtown Mobile say they heard a loud lightning strike, then they saw flames coming out a house. Officials with Mobile Fire-Rescue say no one was inside in the house. They did say there...
MOBILE, AL
hotnewhiphop.com

Mississippi Man Arrested After 15 Bricks Of Cocaine Discovered Across City Of Biloxi

15 bricks of cocaine that were discovered in Biloxi, Mississippi this past weekend have led to the arrest of a 37-year-old local, WLOX reports. Joey Ware has been charged with aggravated drug trafficking after police conducted a consensual search and found narcotics divided up for sale in his possession, noting that the cocaine he was preparing to sell seemingly came from the larger collection that had begun popping up around the city over the past few days.
BILOXI, MS
WPMI

Mobile Police: Person shot multiple times at UHaul on Springhill Ave

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, at approximately 2:09 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Springhill Avenue in reference to one shot. The victim was shot multiple times and was transported to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury. This is a developing story.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Man accused of impersonating officer shares his side of story

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man accused of impersonating an officer and extortion -- wants to clear the air -- on what he says really happened. “I would never impersonate Prichard... I don’t even like Prichard Police Department,” said Byron Thomas. Bonding out Saturday evening -- 38-year-old Byron...
PRICHARD, AL
WPMI

Man dead following shooting on Mobile's Pecan Street

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — On Monday, August 15, 2022, at approximately 3:04 p.m., officers responded to 1300 Pecan Street, Blessing Convenience Store, in reference to one shot. Upon arrival, officers located a 51-year-old male suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital and later...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man killed at Pecan Street: Mobile Police investigate

(UPDATE 4:27 p.m.): Mobile Police confirmed that the man was pronounced dead. Police are now investigating the shooting as a homicide. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after a man was shot at Pecan Street Monday afternoon. Police were called to Blessing Convenience Store at 1300 Pecan Street for one person shot. When […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile PD: Dauphin Street shooting victim taken to hospital

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department confirms it is investigating a shooting on Dauphin Street Monday morning that sent one victim to the hospital. Police said officers responded to the scene at Dauphin Gate Apartments, in the 3200 block of Dauphin Street, in reference to a person having been shot. The male victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, police said.
MOBILE, AL
CBS 42

Search canceled for missing 38-year-old woman last seen in Mobile

MOUNDVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued a canceled/closed investigation in the Missing and Endangered Person Alert for Ginger Ann Holmes Wednesday night. Moundville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing 38-year-old woman. Ginger Ann Holmes was last seen Monday in the area of Delchamps Drive […]
MOUNDVILLE, AL

