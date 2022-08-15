ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee Tabbed as Baseball's Associate Head Coach

COLUMBIA – University of South Carolina baseball coach Mark Kingston has announced the hiring of Monte Lee as associate head coach/recruiting coordinator for the program. Lee, who was an assistant coach for the Gamecocks from 2003-08, replaces Chad Caillet, who stepped away from the program due to personal and family reasons.
SEC Sets Women’s Basketball Regular-Season Schedule

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina got its 2022-23 SEC Women’s Basketball schedule from the league office today with the Gamecocks hosting five of the SEC’s 2022 NCAA Tournament participants at Colonial Life Arena as part of their eight league home games. The defending SEC Regular-Season Champions open and close the conference slate at home but have back-to-back home games just once during the season.
