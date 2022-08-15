COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina got its 2022-23 SEC Women’s Basketball schedule from the league office today with the Gamecocks hosting five of the SEC’s 2022 NCAA Tournament participants at Colonial Life Arena as part of their eight league home games. The defending SEC Regular-Season Champions open and close the conference slate at home but have back-to-back home games just once during the season.

