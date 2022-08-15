Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
Standoff over at Greenville McDonald's after gunshot during traffic stop, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — 3:45 p.m. Update:Sky 4 video over the scene showed four deputies with weapons drawn and body armor approaching the vehicle. They broke the passenger side window. Minutes later, deputies lowered their weapons and moved away from the vehicle as the emergency appeared to be over.
Man shot after fight at Greenville Co. home
A fight led to a man being shot Wednesday night in Greenville County.
WYFF4.com
Fight leads to shots being fired, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating after shots were fired during a fight, leaving one person injured. According to deputies, it happened at an address on Jordan Road around 10:00 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies said when they arrived, they learned a man who...
my40.tv
'Armed and dangerous' suspect arrested after Asheville shooting
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville man, wanted after he allegedly crashed into a vehicle before shooting the passenger, has been arrested. The Asheville Police Department says Jason Edward Taylor, 29, was taken into custody on Monday, Aug. 15, and is being held at the Buncombe County Jail on a $60,000 secure bond.
Man accused of ramming car, shooting passenger in Asheville
Police are looking for a man they said rammed his car into another car Sunday before shooting a passenger inside that car in Asheville.
Investigation ongoing after shooting in Greenville
An investigation is ongoing after a shooting in the Upstate left one person injured. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting just before 1 PM today at the Metro PCS Store on Mauldin Road, in Greenville.
WYFF4.com
Body found near Upstate roadway, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies are investigating after a body was found near a roadway, according to Lt. Ryan Flood, with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the body was found on W. Marion Road near Richards Avenue. Deputies said they received a call regarding the body around...
Man shot during fight at Upstate cellphone store
A man was shot during a fight Wednesday afternoon at a cellphone store in Greenville County.
my40.tv
Two people robbed at gunpoint in River Arts District, Asheville police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway after two people told Asheville police they were robbed at gunpoint in the River Arts District recently. Patrol officers with the Asheville Police Department (APD) were dispatched to the 100 block of Roberts Street around 2 a.m. early Sunday morning, Aug. 14, in reference to an armed robbery. Two victims told officers that two men had approached them some time after midnight while they were sitting outside of a business, and demanded money from them at gunpoint. The suspects reportedly took the woman's purse and the man's wallet, as well as their cell phones. Police say the suspects also took car keys from the woman's purse, stealing her vehicle which was parked nearby.
FOX Carolina
Suspect taken into custody after multiple chases, standoff
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office announced that a wanted suspect was taken into custody on Monday after multiple failed attempts. Deputies said James Dillon Queen had been on the run since May when he didn’t show up for court. During that time, Queen...
FOX Carolina
Dispatch: Shots fired near businesses in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dispatchers said the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is responding to gunfire near businesses on North Pleasantburg Drive on Wednesday afternoon. Viewers reached out to FOX Carolina News about a large law enforcement presence near North Pleasantburg and Springdale Drive. Dispatchers said they received multiple...
WYFF4.com
Man dies 10 days after shooting, coroner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A man has died at a hospital 10 days after a shooting, according to Greenville County Senior Deputy Coroner Jenn Cason. The coroner identified the man as Jerome Smith, 62. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said Smith was found shot on Anderson Road just after 2...
Body found in Greenville's Parker Community
Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a death investigation on W. Marion Road near Richards Avenue, after a body was found near the roadway in the Parker Community.
44 pounds of meth, 2 pounds of cocaine seized during NC traffic stop, deputies say
Investigators searched the vehicle and found the meth and cocaine, authorities said. The estimated street value was suspected to have been worth over $1 million.
FOX Carolina
Deputies locate missing woman in Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said they have safely located a woman who went missing. According to deputies, 46-year-old Kesha Shanae Roper went missing on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Deputies say her location and direction of travel are unknown. She also does not have a...
Man arrested after Dollar Tree armed robbery in NC mountains
A man is facing several charges including safecracking and assault on a female after the Dollar Tree armed robbery, deputies said.
Man charged in con that exploited 102-year-old WWII veteran, police say
MORGANTON, N.C. — A 102-year-old World War II veteran from Morganton fell victim to a serial conman who has a history of taking advantage of the elderly, according to the Morganton police. Up until last year, the veteran, who’s family asked that we don’t share his name, said he...
my40.tv
Man faces armed robbery, kidnapping charges in Buncombe County, other charges in Polk
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A man from Western North Carolina has been taken into custody, facing numerous charges in two separate counties. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says it has charged Charles Shawn Gary in connection with an armed robbery that took place at a Dollar Tree store located at 1125 Brevard Road on July 24.
FOX Carolina
Judson Mill Shooting Investigation
Restaurant Week in Greenville kicks off on August 18. A man named Michael Suber has been arrested and is accused of shooting at a police car in Ware Shoals. James Dotter was killed in a car crash after recently moving back to New York to be closer to his 3-year-old son.
WYFF4.com
No charges in case of 3-year-old who shot herself on Christmas in Henderson County, official says
Calling it a "catastrophic accident," a North Carolina district attorney released a letter Tuesday detailing why there will be no charges filed in the case of a 3-year-old girl who shot herself on Christmas Day. The shooting happened on Spicer Cove Road in the Edneyville community. Aylee Gordon, 3, of...
