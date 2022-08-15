ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WYFF4.com

Fight leads to shots being fired, deputies say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating after shots were fired during a fight, leaving one person injured. According to deputies, it happened at an address on Jordan Road around 10:00 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies said when they arrived, they learned a man who...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
my40.tv

'Armed and dangerous' suspect arrested after Asheville shooting

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville man, wanted after he allegedly crashed into a vehicle before shooting the passenger, has been arrested. The Asheville Police Department says Jason Edward Taylor, 29, was taken into custody on Monday, Aug. 15, and is being held at the Buncombe County Jail on a $60,000 secure bond.
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Crime & Safety
WYFF4.com

Body found near Upstate roadway, deputies say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies are investigating after a body was found near a roadway, according to Lt. Ryan Flood, with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the body was found on W. Marion Road near Richards Avenue. Deputies said they received a call regarding the body around...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Mission Hospital
my40.tv

Two people robbed at gunpoint in River Arts District, Asheville police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway after two people told Asheville police they were robbed at gunpoint in the River Arts District recently. Patrol officers with the Asheville Police Department (APD) were dispatched to the 100 block of Roberts Street around 2 a.m. early Sunday morning, Aug. 14, in reference to an armed robbery. Two victims told officers that two men had approached them some time after midnight while they were sitting outside of a business, and demanded money from them at gunpoint. The suspects reportedly took the woman's purse and the man's wallet, as well as their cell phones. Police say the suspects also took car keys from the woman's purse, stealing her vehicle which was parked nearby.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Suspect taken into custody after multiple chases, standoff

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office announced that a wanted suspect was taken into custody on Monday after multiple failed attempts. Deputies said James Dillon Queen had been on the run since May when he didn’t show up for court. During that time, Queen...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Dispatch: Shots fired near businesses in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dispatchers said the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is responding to gunfire near businesses on North Pleasantburg Drive on Wednesday afternoon. Viewers reached out to FOX Carolina News about a large law enforcement presence near North Pleasantburg and Springdale Drive. Dispatchers said they received multiple...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Man dies 10 days after shooting, coroner says

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A man has died at a hospital 10 days after a shooting, according to Greenville County Senior Deputy Coroner Jenn Cason. The coroner identified the man as Jerome Smith, 62. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said Smith was found shot on Anderson Road just after 2...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX Carolina

Deputies locate missing woman in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said they have safely located a woman who went missing. According to deputies, 46-year-old Kesha Shanae Roper went missing on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Deputies say her location and direction of travel are unknown. She also does not have a...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Judson Mill Shooting Investigation

Restaurant Week in Greenville kicks off on August 18. A man named Michael Suber has been arrested and is accused of shooting at a police car in Ware Shoals. James Dotter was killed in a car crash after recently moving back to New York to be closer to his 3-year-old son.
GREENVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy