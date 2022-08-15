Four law enforcement security camera systems will soon be installed in north Panola County following the supervisors’ recent purchase and agreement of locations. The cameras are the same as those the City of Batesville purchased last year, and are the first to be bought by the Board of Supervisors. District 2 supervisor Earl Burdette pushed for the cameras, saying some of his constituents live in fear because of gun violence, often gang related, in their neighborhoods.

PANOLA COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO