deltanews.tv
Greenwood Hospital Sewage Problem
GREENWOOD - Greenwood LeFlore hospital remains essentially closed tonight, as it continues moving and transferring patients to other medical facilities due to a sewer line problem. As we entered the lobby, we found it deserted, with no sign of any people or activity except for a lone receptionist. The emergency...
Clogged sewer line causes problems at Greenwood hospital
GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) — A clogged sewer line has compounded problems for a Mississippi hospital that was already dealing with financial difficulties. The clog at Greenwood Leflore Hospital was cleared by Tuesday, but the hospital remained mostly empty for a second consecutive day as workers checked to ensure the building was clear of potentially harmful […]
KTUL
Crash in LeFlore County leaves 2 dead
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two people died after a crash in LeFlore County on August 17 just before 2 p.m. Nina Johnson, 77, of Wister was driving a 2018 Nissan Rogue with passenger Sandra Gentry, 65, also of Wister. Johnson had yielded to an emergency vehicle on the shoulder...
actionnews5.com
Clarksdale woman admits to scheme involving emergency rental assistance fraud
CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WMC) - A judgment has been made against a Clarksdale woman in connection with a scheme to defraud more than $81,505 from the Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program (RAMP). According to court documents, 30-year-old Sylnonceia Saffold devised a scheme to defraud and obtain RAMP funds by filing false...
mississippicir.org
Fired Lexington police chief exposed in racist recording had a checkered past in law enforcement
Throughout his career in law enforcement, Sam Dobbins patrolled the streets of Mississippi with impunity, despite a history of racist remarks and policing, a reputation for violence and allegations he nearly beat a man to death. On July 20, the Lexington Board of Alderman voted Sam Dobbins out as Lexington...
deltanews.tv
Group takes Lexington to court over fired chief
LEXINGTON - A recording of a Holmes County police chief bragging about killing 13 men, and using racial slurs made headlines in July... now it has resulted in a lawsuit. Here's what a press release from the civil rights organization behind the suit had to say:. "JULIAN, a civil rights...
Grammy Museum Mississippi becomes sensory inclusive
CLEVELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Grammy Museum Mississippi, located in Cleveland, has partnered with KultureCity to make all of its exhibits and programs sensory inclusive. The Yazoo Herald reported KultureCity is a nonprofit on sensory accessibility and acceptance for those with invisible disabilities. Staff at the museum were trained by medical professionals on how to recognize […]
panolian.com
Supervisors buy cameras for north part of county
Four law enforcement security camera systems will soon be installed in north Panola County following the supervisors’ recent purchase and agreement of locations. The cameras are the same as those the City of Batesville purchased last year, and are the first to be bought by the Board of Supervisors. District 2 supervisor Earl Burdette pushed for the cameras, saying some of his constituents live in fear because of gun violence, often gang related, in their neighborhoods.
fox40jackson.com
Accused cop killer Dante Bender returned to Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) – 31-year-old Dante Bender has been returned to Meridian to face charges that he killed Police Officer Kennis Croom and Bender’s own fiancée, Brittany Jones, Thursday at a house in the 2400 block of 51st Avenue. Bender was apprehended about 10:30 a.m. Friday in...
desotocountynews.com
Wing Stop cited, fined by Department of Labor
The U.S. Department of Labor has announced that the operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi, including one in Olive Branch, made employees pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages – and violated child labor regulations. The Southaven-based Boss Wings Enterprises LLC...
deltanews.tv
Searching for Samuel Hartman in the Delta
CLARKSDALE - Imagine if an escaped convict was coming to your local town or could possibly be in your local town. And from what authorities have been telling us Mr. Samuel Hartman could possibly be within the delta area. Clarksdale resident Melvin Lewis hopes authorities find Hartman sooner rather than...
breezynews.com
One in Hospital After Three-Vehicle Crash in Attala
11:53 a.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to calls reporting a disturbance in progress at a residence on HWY 19 near the Williamsville area. 2:02 p.m. – Kosciusko Fire Department, Kosciusko Police, and ATMOS responded to reports of a possible gas leak at a residence on Myers Road.
wcbi.com
Calhoun County school went on lockdown Monday
CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Another Calhoun County school goes on lockdown Monday. Sheriff Greg Pollan says a call came into Vardaman police from the elementary school that a nine-year-old student made a comment to a teacher about having a gun in a duffel bag. The school was placed...
Garden & Gun
Going Deep on a Mysterious Mississippi Matricide
The victim was sixty-eight-year-old society matron Idella Long Thompson, found crumpled in a pool of blood on her bathroom floor. The year: 1948. The place: Leland, Mississippi, a drowsy little Delta town girded by cotton fields and bisected by Highway 61. And the murder weapon: a pair of pruning shears.
Man accused of making terroristic threats to Yazoo County business
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Yazoo County business employee was arrested after investigators said he threatened to return to his job “to shoot someone.” The Yazoo Herald reported 20-year-old Jerfari Rucker was charged with terroristic threats on Monday, August 8. Chief Deputy Terry Gann, with the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department, said Rucker sent the […]
breezynews.com
Shoplifting and DUIs in Leake and Attala
TRACY D JENKINS, 48, of Carthage, DUI – Controlled Substance, Careless Driving, CPD. Bond $1,331, $168. JOSEPH B JONES, 36, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 1st, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $0. SHAWANDA...
Lawsuit: Mississippi police ‘terrorized’ small town
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Police have “terrorized” Black residents in a small Mississippi town by subjecting them to false arrests, excessive force and intimidation, according to a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday by a civil rights organization. The organization, JULIAN, is seeking a temporary restraining order against the...
Man accused of shooting roommate in Madison
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison police arrested a 56-year-old man who allegedly shot his roommate during a fight. The shooting happened on Sunday, August 14 just before 8:00 p.m. at the Tidwater Subdivision in Madison. When officers arrived, they found a 56-year-old man in the area who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Other officers […]
WLBT
Man struck and killed by train in Yazoo County
BENTONIA, Miss. (WLBT) - An unidentified man was killed Monday morning in Bentonia after being struck by a train. Sheriff Jacob Sheriff of Yazoo County said the incident occurred around 5:15 a.m., but it’s believed that it could have occurred earlier in the morning. Yazoo County Coroner, Ricky Shivers,...
DeSoto Times Today
Olive Branch Wingstop franchise owner ordered to pay $114,000 by Dept. of Labor for illegally deducting training, uniforms and background checks
The operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi who made employees pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages – and violated child labor regulations – has been held accountable by the U.S. Department of Labor, and paid $114,427 in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties.
