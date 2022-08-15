Read full article on original website
alamancenews.com
Burney’s Sweets & More to locate newest store in downtown Graham
The newest franchise location for Burney’s Sweets & More will soon occupy the longtime former home of Tasty Bakery at 16 Northeast Court Square in downtown Graham. Burney’s Sweets & More was founded in Elizabethtown in 2011 by Thomas and Doris Burney, according to the company. The Graham...
wschronicle.com
Carolina Classic Fair accepting competition entries until September 1
The Carolina Classic Fair – North Carolina’s second-largest agricultural fair – is accepting entries for a wide variety of competitive exhibits including baking, livestock, photography, art and more. All entries must be submitted by Sept. 1 for this year’s fair, which will take place in Winston-Salem from Sept. 30 through Oct. 9.
rhinotimes.com
The Mantel Mercantile To Open In The Pink House
For years, High Point has been conducting a major effort to revitalize the city’s downtown and other economically challenged sections of the city. The city has also been trying to help establish more minority- and women-owned businesses – so a lot of people are happy to see a new woman-owned business coming to the city’s “Uptowne” district.
Protect your money & accounts from identity thieves for FREE
GREENSBORO, N.C. — 2 Wants To Know is focused on your information and protecting your information. Just recently, Novant Health confirmed there was a data privacy breach. Some patient's info like names, email addresses, and phone numbers could have been shared with the company Meta, which is Facebook. If...
Greensboro church giving students free book bags and school supplies
GREENSBORO, N.C. — As students in Guilford County get ready to head back to the classrooms, Mount Zion Church in Greensboro wants to help them with school supplies. On Saturday, the church is holding a book bag giveaway. Students can stop by Barber Nails and Beyond to get a free book bag filled with school supplies.
macaronikid.com
3 MUST-DO events this Weekend in Winston-Salem, NC
Every Thursday, Macaroni KID Winston-Salem shares three things to do with your kids in Winston-Salem, NC over the weekend. Sometimes we throw in an event that allows Mom and Dad a date night too!. Here are Macaroni KID Winston-Salem's picks for the three MUST DO things to do in Winston-Salem...
Five unforgettable and unique places to visit in North Carolina
There are also many smaller towns and villages throughout the state that are worth exploring. Each of these destinations offers something different and special that you won't find anywhere else.
My Fox 8
Syrup made from sweet potatoes? North Carolina farm offers a Tarheel twist on a classic
(WGHP) — When you have pancakes or waffles on the table, chances are there’s some syrup nearby. While maple syrup has always been popular, there’s now a new choice on the shelf. Brad Jones tells us, it comes from a company with a lineup of flavors that...
Statesville Record & Landmark
K&W will live on — and could return to cities where the restaurant closed, say new owners
The new owner of K&W Cafeterias said Wednesday it plans to keep the 85-year-old brand alive and will consider re-entering cities and towns the restaurant chain left in the past three years. K&W Cafeteria Inc., a Winston-Salem-based purveyor of Southern comfort foods, was sold for an undisclosed price to Louisiana-based...
Greensboro restaurants working to hire as the industry faces a worker shortage
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The worker shortage is something that is being felt across all industries, school systems are looking to hire teachers and bus drivers, hospitals need more nurses, and airlines need more trained pilots to fly their planes. If you've gone out to eat recently, you know restaurants...
newsoforange.com
A natural fit: Wooden Nickel hopes to recreate Hillsborough magic
Locally, it might have been one of the worst-kept secrets, but the speed and distance at which news travelled that Hillsborough-based Wooden Nickel would officially open its second location in downtown Mebane only emphasized the town’s hunger for quality dining options. In Sept. 2021, the News of Orange County...
News Argus
2615 Crosland Hill Dr.
Popular Winston Salem Neighborhood - Open floor plan connecting the Living Room and Kitchen/Dinning area. 2nd floor features an owner's suite, and a den/loft area. Newer home.
‘Largest Ponzi scheme in history’: 10 years since Lexington-based ZeekRewards
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — In August 2012, nearly a million people throughout the world learned an online rewards program they thought would exponentially increase their wealth was being investigated as what prosecutors would later deem an “over $850 million ‘Ponzi’ scheme,” promising a “bogus 125% return on investment based on profits from a sham internet-based […]
WXII 12
Forsyth County serial killer Facebook post deemed bogus, deputies say
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is debunking a post that is circulating on social media. The Facebook post claims there is a "serial killer" in Winston-Salem that abducts women. It also describes how the person allegedly hits women's vehicles to get them to pull over...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Woman raises awareness of service dog rights
GREENSBORO, N.C. — More than 500,000 people in the United States use trained service dogs to help them with day-to-day activities, but not many people may know the rights of those animals. Eleana Rios and her husband, Henry Nunes, moved to Greensboro a few years ago. Rios lives with...
yadkinripple.com
Hauser Williams Russell family celebrates 107th reunion
Cousins (front row) Lisa Gaw, Donna Pinckney, Karen Bell, Fay Hauser Price, Dr. Jannis Floyd; (back row) Steven Floyd, Daniel Elliott, Bernard Hauser Jr., Russell Hauser and Sterling Hauser gather for a family reunion. The family of Hauser Williams Russell celebrated their 107th reunion the weekend of July 29-30. The...
cbs17
Durham woman wins $100,000 on lottery scratch-off
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham woman has won $100,000 on a scratch-off lottery ticket. The North Carolina Education Lottery on Thursday identified Amarfis Lopez as the latest winner of the new Platinum game. She bought her $20 ticket from Cross Creek Convenience on Guess Road in Durham. She...
North Carolina family reunites with stolen dog after groomer recognizes pup
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — After 10 months, the Mashburn family are happy to see their dog Abby reunite with them after she was stolen off their property. Harry Mashburn said Abby was stolen from their front yard one day, and the family been looking for her ever since. He said since the beginning, he has […]
wfmynews2.com
A Greensboro high school teacher starts a community garden that feeds hundreds of thousands of families in need
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro families in need now have more access to fresh fruits and vegetables, and it's thanks to a volunteer-run community garden. In 2021 the Positive Direction for Youth and Families Community Garden fed 100,000 families. James Gardner started the garden. He said the evolution of the...
wcti12.com
City of Winston-Salem settles lawsuit about blind man with service animal
Winston-Salem, NC — The City of Winston-Salem has a new policy in place on how officers handle people with service animals. “It’s a good day if you’re a service animal user," said Disability Rights North Carolina (DRNC) staff attorney Chris Hodgson. Nearly two years ago, Wilmer Oliva...
