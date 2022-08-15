ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

alamancenews.com

Burney’s Sweets & More to locate newest store in downtown Graham

The newest franchise location for Burney’s Sweets & More will soon occupy the longtime former home of Tasty Bakery at 16 Northeast Court Square in downtown Graham. Burney’s Sweets & More was founded in Elizabethtown in 2011 by Thomas and Doris Burney, according to the company. The Graham...
GRAHAM, NC
wschronicle.com

Carolina Classic Fair accepting competition entries until September 1

The Carolina Classic Fair – North Carolina’s second-largest agricultural fair – is accepting entries for a wide variety of competitive exhibits including baking, livestock, photography, art and more. All entries must be submitted by Sept. 1 for this year’s fair, which will take place in Winston-Salem from Sept. 30 through Oct. 9.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
rhinotimes.com

The Mantel Mercantile To Open In The Pink House

For years, High Point has been conducting a major effort to revitalize the city’s downtown and other economically challenged sections of the city. The city has also been trying to help establish more minority- and women-owned businesses – so a lot of people are happy to see a new woman-owned business coming to the city’s “Uptowne” district.
HIGH POINT, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Protect your money & accounts from identity thieves for FREE

GREENSBORO, N.C. — 2 Wants To Know is focused on your information and protecting your information. Just recently, Novant Health confirmed there was a data privacy breach. Some patient's info like names, email addresses, and phone numbers could have been shared with the company Meta, which is Facebook. If...
GREENSBORO, NC
macaronikid.com

3 MUST-DO events this Weekend in Winston-Salem, NC

Every Thursday, Macaroni KID Winston-Salem shares three things to do with your kids in Winston-Salem, NC over the weekend. Sometimes we throw in an event that allows Mom and Dad a date night too!. Here are Macaroni KID Winston-Salem's picks for the three MUST DO things to do in Winston-Salem...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
newsoforange.com

A natural fit: Wooden Nickel hopes to recreate Hillsborough magic

Locally, it might have been one of the worst-kept secrets, but the speed and distance at which news travelled that Hillsborough-based Wooden Nickel would officially open its second location in downtown Mebane only emphasized the town’s hunger for quality dining options. In Sept. 2021, the News of Orange County...
MEBANE, NC
News Argus

2615 Crosland Hill Dr.

Popular Winston Salem Neighborhood - Open floor plan connecting the Living Room and Kitchen/Dinning area. 2nd floor features an owner's suite, and a den/loft area. Newer home.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

‘Largest Ponzi scheme in history’: 10 years since Lexington-based ZeekRewards

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — In August 2012, nearly a million people throughout the world learned an online rewards program they thought would exponentially increase their wealth was being investigated as what prosecutors would later deem an “over $850 million ‘Ponzi’ scheme,” promising a “bogus 125% return on investment based on profits from a sham internet-based […]
LEXINGTON, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Woman raises awareness of service dog rights

GREENSBORO, N.C. — More than 500,000 people in the United States use trained service dogs to help them with day-to-day activities, but not many people may know the rights of those animals. Eleana Rios and her husband, Henry Nunes, moved to Greensboro a few years ago. Rios lives with...
GREENSBORO, NC
yadkinripple.com

Hauser Williams Russell family celebrates 107th reunion

Cousins (front row) Lisa Gaw, Donna Pinckney, Karen Bell, Fay Hauser Price, Dr. Jannis Floyd; (back row) Steven Floyd, Daniel Elliott, Bernard Hauser Jr., Russell Hauser and Sterling Hauser gather for a family reunion. The family of Hauser Williams Russell celebrated their 107th reunion the weekend of July 29-30. The...
cbs17

Durham woman wins $100,000 on lottery scratch-off

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham woman has won $100,000 on a scratch-off lottery ticket. The North Carolina Education Lottery on Thursday identified Amarfis Lopez as the latest winner of the new Platinum game. She bought her $20 ticket from Cross Creek Convenience on Guess Road in Durham. She...
DURHAM, NC

